 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   "I didn't think leopards would eat MY face," but then one did   (msn.com) divider line
24
    More: Scary, MSN  
•       •       •

1594 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Sep 2022 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ummm... I kinda doubt they were asleep for long during the attack.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wow. literally.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If I even get the chance, I'm going to dine at one of those fancy illegal restaurants and order a heapin' plate of leopard face.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The leopard messiah.

/s
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nowhere near what I was expecting.
I love FARK
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I thought this was fairly common in India. My understanding is that India has leopards in their cities like the US has coyotes.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Read TFA headline and first thought was: "India".

/ sho nuff
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: wow. literally.


Yeah, real leopards literally eating faces not that surprising though.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They didn't pay attention to the sign

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: I thought this was fairly common in India. My understanding is that India has leopards in their cities like the US has coyotes.


Well, not quite. But more than we have mountain lions.

Fun fact: Both leopards and mountain lions are small--between 80-200 pounds--but can kill prey up to 1000 pounds. Meow!
 
Current Resident
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Shame they didn't heed the sign on the disused lavatory door.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTA:

Cages have been set up near the village in an attempt to catch the leopard. "Our staff has placed trap cages to rescue the leopard," Sahu told the newspaper.


Yeah, "rescue".
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He'll be sent to a leopard colony.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Sleeper_agent: I thought this was fairly common in India. My understanding is that India has leopards in their cities like the US has coyotes.

Well, not quite. But more than we have mountain lions.

Fun fact: Both leopards and mountain lions are small--between 80-200 pounds--but can kill prey up to 1000 pounds. Meow!


Fun fact: both my cats weigh between 8 and 9 pounds and can kill prey up to 10 ounces. Meow!
 
NoGods
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I guess I will leopard proof my house this weekend. Seriously, how do leopards get inside your house/abandoned hospital?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I did not expect that
 
The Wack [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wondered why this wasn't in the politics tab... then I clicked the article
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Was it a deaf leopard? I hear that bands of deaf leopards can be a hairy situation.
 
Aviron [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Gyrfalcon: Sleeper_agent: I thought this was fairly common in India. My understanding is that India has leopards in their cities like the US has coyotes.

Well, not quite. But more than we have mountain lions.

Fun fact: Both leopards and mountain lions are small--between 80-200 pounds--but can kill prey up to 1000 pounds. Meow!

Fun fact: both my cats weigh between 8 and 9 pounds and can kill prey up to 10 ounces. Meow!


Fun fact: My dog weighs about 90lbs and has been known to lick the faces of people to near death. Woof!
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You'd think anti animals that will eat me protocols would be in effect before bedding down for the night. Close the door. Put things in front of open windows maybe IDK. Geez what a way to go. Wake up to a bloody snouted leopard eating your partner and you're next.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So I guess in India, they do the leopard attack stories in the same fashion as US reporters do the shark attack stories.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: So I guess in India, they do the leopard attack stories in the same fashion as US reporters do the shark attack stories.


Yeah, but I don't live in the ocean so I can avoid a shark attack 100% if I wish.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

amigafin: Was it a deaf leopard? I hear that bands of deaf leopards can be a hairy situation.


True, but there's always at least 1 lame one missing a limb to retaliate against first to distract the others.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.