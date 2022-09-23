 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Becoming a post-human robot is all fun & games until some farker downloads you from Limewire (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
anfrind
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Tom Scott did it in one of his rare sci-fi videos.

Stealing Our Friend's Brain Backup PRANK (GONE WRONG!!!) 🤯🤯🤯
Theeng
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The current generation is too over reliant on technology you say?

What a bold and original stance.
 
akallen404
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
An astronomer.

With an unsolicited hot take about political science, sociology, history, military policy and technology.

Yeah. Okay.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I think humans would survive a collapse of society, and or environment.
There would be just less of us.

A lot less.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Theeng: The current generation is too over reliant on technology you say?

What a bold and original stance.


Next they'll be reading newspapers on the trolley instead of listening to me prattle on the entire time.
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ancient, hatchet-faced Tory astronomers don't get to tell me what to do!
 
Bungles
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I think he looks rather marvelous.

If you have a title like "Astronomer Royal", you better look convincing dressed as a wizard.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Likewise is still around?
Updating my Napster client to windows 11
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You wouldn't download a Lucy Liu, would you?

Yes, yes I would
 
noitsnot
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Worth discussing until he strays into the imaginary bullshiat of "uploading yourself into a robot body".

So, you do that, and then you just say "Party on, robot copy of me" and then you die? Great plan.

It only makes sense for other people, who want to keep "a you" around. It doesn't help "you".
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I think humans would survive a collapse of society, and or environment.
There would be just less of us.

A lot less.


StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Humans will outlast cockroaches. Society's already circling the bowl though.
 
Bungles
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Worth discussing until he strays into the imaginary bullshiat of "uploading yourself into a robot body".

So, you do that, and then you just say "Party on, robot copy of me" and then you die? Great plan.

It only makes sense for other people, who want to keep "a you" around. It doesn't help "you".


In the same way transporters in Star Trek are actually execution-cum-cloning machines.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I think humans would survive a collapse of society, and or environment.
There would be just less of us.

A lot less.


fewer
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Given the fact that greedy, stubborn racist right-wing scum are being elected by majorities all over the world who seem to get dumber year by year, I would say, yes society is doomed.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Worth discussing until he strays into the imaginary bullshiat of "uploading yourself into a robot body".

So, you do that, and then you just say "Party on, robot copy of me" and then you die? Great plan.

It only makes sense for other people, who want to keep "a you" around. It doesn't help "you".


On top of that, it seems far more likely that we'll get far enough down the nuts and bolts of biology to effectively live forever long before we are able to build a fully synthetic brain.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I think humans would survive a collapse of society, and or environment.
There would be just less of us.

A lot less.


Back to wandering around with infections and parasites; teeth rotting out of your head. No internet. Sounds crappy.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Futurama Don't date robots
Youtube wJ6knaienVE
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

buravirgil: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I think humans would survive a collapse of society, and or environment.
There would be just less of us.

A lot less.

fewer


doctorguilty
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: You wouldn't download a Lucy Liu, would you?

Yes, yes I would


"Would you like to take a moment to register me?"
"Not right now."
"I'll remind you later, you big stud."
 
noitsnot
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: noitsnot: Worth discussing until he strays into the imaginary bullshiat of "uploading yourself into a robot body".

So, you do that, and then you just say "Party on, robot copy of me" and then you die? Great plan.

It only makes sense for other people, who want to keep "a you" around. It doesn't help "you".

On top of that, it seems far more likely that we'll get far enough down the nuts and bolts of biology to effectively live forever long before we are able to build a fully synthetic brain.


I hesitate to propose this, because personally I feel like it wouldn't really work, but one can consider a "Ship of Theseus" approach, where you augment/replace parts of the brain until eventually it's entirely cybernetic. What would that do to "you"?

I can see moving one's brain into a robot body. That could be dope, and isn't too farfetched.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He misspelled "will"
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

noitsnot: StatelyGreekAutomaton: noitsnot: Worth discussing until he strays into the imaginary bullshiat of "uploading yourself into a robot body".

So, you do that, and then you just say "Party on, robot copy of me" and then you die? Great plan.

It only makes sense for other people, who want to keep "a you" around. It doesn't help "you".

On top of that, it seems far more likely that we'll get far enough down the nuts and bolts of biology to effectively live forever long before we are able to build a fully synthetic brain.

I hesitate to propose this, because personally I feel like it wouldn't really work, but one can consider a "Ship of Theseus" approach, where you augment/replace parts of the brain until eventually it's entirely cybernetic. What would that do to "you"?

I can see moving one's brain into a robot body. That could be dope, and isn't too farfetched.


You'd loose the sensation of touch. No holding hands, no sex, no hugs.

As much as I tend to dislike people at times, I wouldn't want that kind of isolation. I'd rather pass away as intended and let you have your eternal ennui in the literal electronic hell you are creating.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

noitsnot: StatelyGreekAutomaton: noitsnot: Worth discussing until he strays into the imaginary bullshiat of "uploading yourself into a robot body".

So, you do that, and then you just say "Party on, robot copy of me" and then you die? Great plan.

It only makes sense for other people, who want to keep "a you" around. It doesn't help "you".

On top of that, it seems far more likely that we'll get far enough down the nuts and bolts of biology to effectively live forever long before we are able to build a fully synthetic brain.

I hesitate to propose this, because personally I feel like it wouldn't really work, but one can consider a "Ship of Theseus" approach, where you augment/replace parts of the brain until eventually it's entirely cybernetic. What would that do to "you"?

I can see moving one's brain into a robot body. That could be dope, and isn't too farfetched.


If you're fully digitized, why not have many yous.  What would that do to your bank account?

The ultimate prisoner's dilemma.  Those who don't have clones should be treated with suspicion....
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Worth discussing until he strays into the imaginary bullshiat of "uploading yourself into a robot body".

So, you do that, and then you just say "Party on, robot copy of me" and then you die? Great plan.

It only makes sense for other people, who want to keep "a you" around. It doesn't help "you".


If we had the ability to upload why would we go into robot bodies unless needed to maintain the grid or hardware running our environment, and if that was needed just upload another copy of me.
Seriously, if you could live without limits and invent new sensations to smell, taste and touch who go into a robot body
 
buravirgil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTA: Lord Rees agrees with those who see a post-human future where humanity merges with AI, telling the Cheltenham Science Festival earlier this year that mankind would almost certainly be "superseded" by artificially intelligent super-robots within the next millennium.

Super robots supersede superficially...tea?
 
A General Disdain For All Of Humanity
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I would prefer:


Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I think humans would survive a collapse of society, and or environment.
There would be just less of us.

A lot less.


Fewer.gif
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ less than a minute ago  

buravirgil: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I think humans would survive a collapse of society, and or environment.
There would be just less of us.

A lot less.

fewer


Shakes fewer tiny fists.
 
adj_m
‘’ less than a minute ago  

noitsnot: Worth discussing until he strays into the imaginary bullshiat of "uploading yourself into a robot body".

So, you do that, and then you just say "Party on, robot copy of me" and then you die? Great plan.

It only makes sense for other people, who want to keep "a you" around. It doesn't help "you".


Eh, I'd take that deal.
 
