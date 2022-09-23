 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Variety)   Old and Busted: On-air personality fired by management for unscripted tirade deriding female cohost. New Hotness: On-air personality fired by management for unscripted tirade defending female cohost   (variety.com) divider line
37
    More: Strange, The Los Angeles Times, Anchor Mark Mester, co-anchor Lynette Romero's sudden departure, Los Angeles, general manager Janene Drafs, Los Angeles Times, The Station nightclub fire, Twitter  
•       •       •

1459 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Sep 2022 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Such drama!
*Picks up fife and snare*
 
JerkyMeat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Newsflash, management are dicks.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mester was previously suspended after he criticized on-air how the station went about his co-anchor Lynette Romero's sudden departure. KTLA announced Romero's exit last week without a goodbye message to viewers, which drew criticism on social media.

Picked one hell of a hill to die on, former anchorman.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Mester was previously suspended after he criticized on-air how the station went about his co-anchor Lynette Romero's sudden departure. KTLA announced Romero's exit last week without a goodbye message to viewers, which drew criticism on social media.

Picked one hell of a hill to die on, former anchorman.


It makes me think that there's a lot more under the surface.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unscripted Tirade is the name of my Bo Burnham cover group.
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Mester was previously suspended after he criticized on-air how the station went about his co-anchor Lynette Romero's sudden departure. KTLA announced Romero's exit last week without a goodbye message to viewers, which drew criticism on social media.


I didn't know Rick had a sister who was also in the industry!
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm somewhere between what the hell is going on here and oh my God who the hell cares.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given that this guy knows what truly went on behind the scenes because he was there, and given that he was willing to risk and ultimately lose his job to simply acknowledge how he felt about his co-star's departure, I'd say there's more to this than this story details.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it's TV. Hopefully they both get a better job that pays more, like Instagram, Twitch, YouTube, or other things that people actually watch.
 
seventypercent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP Romero
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

seventypercent: [Fark user image image 268x149]

RIP Romero


THE GOAT
 
Zafler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

seventypercent: [Fark user image 268x149]

RIP Romero


Dammit, was going to ask if they were related.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: Jeebus Saves: Mester was previously suspended after he criticized on-air how the station went about his co-anchor Lynette Romero's sudden departure. KTLA announced Romero's exit last week without a goodbye message to viewers, which drew criticism on social media.

Picked one hell of a hill to die on, former anchorman.

It makes me think that there's a lot more under the surface.


Well, there's this part I found somewhere else...

He also told viewers a plane was flying over KTLA with a banner that read, "We love you Lynette." The plane was chartered by Mester, according to the L.A. Times.

I imagine this guy is looking for his boombox and is going to be standing outside that lady's window at some point.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: Jeebus Saves: Mester was previously suspended after he criticized on-air how the station went about his co-anchor Lynette Romero's sudden departure. KTLA announced Romero's exit last week without a goodbye message to viewers, which drew criticism on social media.

Picked one hell of a hill to die on, former anchorman.

It makes me think that there's a lot more under the surface.


It doesn't seem like it.  The other anchor got a job somewhere else and this guy thought she should have been given a video montage or something.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MST3K: Joel Robinson "KTLA predicts..."
Youtube JohaSZ7j_00
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Well it's TV. Hopefully they both get a better job that pays more, like Instagram, Twitch, YouTube, or other things that people actually watch.


It hasn't even been *possible* for me to watch local tv news since the switch to digital TV, and I rarely did in the 20 years before that, so it really amazes me that local tv news even still exists.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's not going to have sex with you bro.
 
palladiate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Enigmamf: Jeebus Saves: Mester was previously suspended after he criticized on-air how the station went about his co-anchor Lynette Romero's sudden departure. KTLA announced Romero's exit last week without a goodbye message to viewers, which drew criticism on social media.

Picked one hell of a hill to die on, former anchorman.

It makes me think that there's a lot more under the surface.

It doesn't seem like it.  The other anchor got a job somewhere else and this guy thought she should have been given a video montage or something.


No, from what's known, the station manager pretty much fired Romero. Her cohost of what, 20 years, defended her and immediately got fired himself. MOST likely because the station manager has been wanting to hard right turn KTLA for a while. She's a huge POS and has been running all of the staff off.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Paul Harvey was still around we'd know the rest of the story. Some of it might even be true.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really missed the chance to use the Romero tag
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: Jeebus Saves: Mester was previously suspended after he criticized on-air how the station went about his co-anchor Lynette Romero's sudden departure. KTLA announced Romero's exit last week without a goodbye message to viewers, which drew criticism on social media.

Picked one hell of a hill to die on, former anchorman.

It makes me think that there's a lot more under the surface.


Why yes.  Yes there is.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lot of negative takes about a guy who took a stand for a long term coworker. Is there anything more than that? Hard saying not knowing, but I'll give this guy the benefit of the doubt that his coworker got done dirty and he tried to do a decent thing. Better than the negative speculation about him which is pretty much tacit sucking of the corporate dick.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was the most popular St. Louis news station has completely farked up their news staff
to the point that it's barely a shadow of what it was. They have had a string of station managers
that have cut costs and let go of popular news people and pissed off their viewers by doing so.
It doesn't help that it's a TEGNA station.TEGNA has been trying to sell themselves off for years.
What they have replaced them with is an endless supply of fresh out Mizzou Journalism school
or maybe second workplace people that just are NOT as good..The management team seems
to have no regard to loyalty to their employees or even their finger on the pulse of the public.
Management doesn't seem to know that you don't cut loose popular people to save a few bucks
and expect people to keep watching this parade of people that just came from Channel 57 in Toadsuck..
 
MWShannon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

king of vegas: I'm somewhere between what the hell is going on here and oh my God who the hell cares.


I'm more on the who the hell cares side.
 
MWShannon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Well it's TV. Hopefully they both get a better job that pays more, like Instagram, Twitch, YouTube, or other things that people actually watch.


TV hadn't been informed its been replaced yet.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
it's her fault really for getting older.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Ya call that an anchor?"
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MWShannon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: What was the most popular St. Louis news station has completely farked up their news staff
to the point that it's barely a shadow of what it was. They have had a string of station managers
that have cut costs and let go of popular news people and pissed off their viewers by doing so.
It doesn't help that it's a TEGNA station.TEGNA has been trying to sell themselves off for years.
What they have replaced them with is an endless supply of fresh out Mizzou Journalism school
or maybe second workplace people that just are NOT as good..The management team seems
to have no regard to loyalty to their employees or even their finger on the pulse of the public.
Management doesn't seem to know that you don't cut loose popular people to save a few bucks
and expect people to keep watching this parade of people that just came from Channel 57 in Toadsuck..


So THAT'S why KSDK looks like KOMU.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

rudemix: Lot of negative takes about a guy who took a stand for a long term coworker. Is there anything more than that? Hard saying not knowing, but I'll give this guy the benefit of the doubt that his coworker got done dirty and he tried to do a decent thing. Better than the negative speculation about him which is pretty much tacit sucking of the corporate dick.


Seems to me the issue is that the long term coworker was willing to be diplomatic about it, and then he went off and made a big deal about it.  And, frankly, it was kind of silly what he ranted about, that she didn't get a proper send off?  I mean, if you're going to rage quit, address the real issues.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

aerojockey: She's not going to have sex with you bro.


I have a feeling she already did.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Looks like it's a Nexstar station. If I recall, they have a reputation for cheapness. Our Las Vegas Nexstar station stopped the helicopter reporting a few years ago.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeah, bosses don't like it when you complain about other employees being sent to the unemployment line.

Their standard response is to have you join them.
 
MWShannon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Looks like it's a Nexstar station. If I recall, they have a reputation for cheapness. Our Las Vegas Nexstar station stopped the helicopter reporting a few years ago.


Gray, Sinclair, and Nextstar are the absolute worst owners.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There are better ways for an anchorman to go out.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MWShannon: Mr. Shabooboo: What was the most popular St. Louis news station has completely farked up their news staff
to the point that it's barely a shadow of what it was. They have had a string of station managers
that have cut costs and let go of popular news people and pissed off their viewers by doing so.
It doesn't help that it's a TEGNA station.TEGNA has been trying to sell themselves off for years.
What they have replaced them with is an endless supply of fresh out Mizzou Journalism school
or maybe second workplace people that just are NOT as good..The management team seems
to have no regard to loyalty to their employees or even their finger on the pulse of the public.
Management doesn't seem to know that you don't cut loose popular people to save a few bucks
and expect people to keep watching this parade of people that just came from Channel 57 in Toadsuck..

So THAT'S why KSDK looks like KOMU.


Not too many farkers might appreciate this comment, but I do.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Speaking of St. Louis, they have their own share of sleazy misogynist anchors.

https://www.stltoday.com/news/local/columns/joe-holleman/fox-2-anchor-vic-faust-fired-from-tv-station-after-tirade/article_df037f73-b104-52a6-9c6b-2a029666bcaf.html?mode=comments
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.