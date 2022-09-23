 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   There's retaliation, retribution, and revenge. And then there's setting the USS Bonhomme Richard on fire   (upi.com) divider line
58
    More: Strange, United States Navy, USS Bonhomme Richard, U.S. Navy, Royal Navy, Naval Base San Diego, sailor accused, Amphibious assault ship, naval investigation  
•       •       •

1639 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Sep 2022 at 10:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



58 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's amazing how much damage a single disgruntled narcissist who seeks a patriotic office can cause to this country.

Also this sailor "if I can't be a Navy Seal, I'm gonna burn stuff."
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
military prosecutors argue that Mays started because he'd washed out as a Navy SEAL candidate.

Wow. Did he wash out due to an uncontrolled temper, or just for being a pyro?
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this type of thing a capitol offense or is that only during times of war?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quiet quitting.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, just wow.

My guess is this clown is going to die of old age in Leavenworth.

What a piece of shiat.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: military prosecutors argue that Mays started because he'd washed out as a Navy SEAL candidate.

Wow. Did he wash out due to an uncontrolled temper, or just for being a pyro?


WHEN DO WE GET TO BLOW STUFF UP???
Ok for the last time you have to tell me who you are first
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude is definitely Rogue Warrior material.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Bootleg: military prosecutors argue that Mays started because he'd washed out as a Navy SEAL candidate.

Wow. Did he wash out due to an uncontrolled temper, or just for being a pyro?

WHEN DO WE GET TO BLOW STUFF UP???
Ok for the last time you have to tell me who you are first


The Simpsons - "When Do We Get The Freakin' Guns!?"
Youtube Aq2pSEg_r2A
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is like the Iowa explosion or do they have actual evidence this time?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: It's amazing how much damage a single disgruntled narcissist who seeks a patriotic office can cause to this country.

Also this sailor "if I can't be a Navy Seal, I'm gonna burn stuff."


But enough about our Former President...
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sleeper_agent: Is this type of thing a capitol offense or is that only during times of war?


I was wondering if firing squads were still a thing for court martials.

/since nobody died, this probably doesn't reach that level, even if they are
 
Doc_Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTN man.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Seaman Dipshiat can destroy your billion dollar capital warship with a Bic lighter, you have bigger problems than just Seaman Dipshiat.

The Bonnie Dick fire should have resulted in the heads of many, many people to roll.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: military prosecutors argue that Mays started because he'd washed out as a Navy SEAL candidate.

Wow. Did he wash out due to an uncontrolled temper, or just for being a pyro?



SEALs are taught to be natural pyros.  And no amount of anger ever hurt a SEAL on a long approach march or underwater infiltration.

I think if he washed out, it was moar a case of his brag was worse than his bite.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: If Seaman Dipshiat can destroy your billion dollar capital warship with a Bic lighter, you have bigger problems than just Seaman Dipshiat.

The Bonnie Dick fire should have resulted in the heads of many, many people to roll.


I'd expect her captain, and probably her exec, to never command anything that floats ever again.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Bootleg: military prosecutors argue that Mays started because he'd washed out as a Navy SEAL candidate.

Wow. Did he wash out due to an uncontrolled temper, or just for being a pyro?


SEALs are taught to be natural pyros.  And no amount of anger ever hurt a SEAL on a long approach march or underwater infiltration.

I think if he washed out, it was moar a case of his brag was worse than his bite.


Seven out of ten candidates wash out.   BUDS isn't something you just sign up for and go to class.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Bootleg: military prosecutors argue that Mays started because he'd washed out as a Navy SEAL candidate.

Wow. Did he wash out due to an uncontrolled temper, or just for being a pyro?


SEALs are taught to be natural pyros.  And no amount of anger ever hurt a SEAL on a long approach march or underwater infiltration.

I think if he washed out, it was moar a case of his brag was worse than his bite.

Seven out of ten candidates wash out.   BUDS isn't something you just sign up for and go to class.


Yes, you're right.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He has a great future either as a firefighter or a GOP governor.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: Rent Party: If Seaman Dipshiat can destroy your billion dollar capital warship with a Bic lighter, you have bigger problems than just Seaman Dipshiat.

The Bonnie Dick fire should have resulted in the heads of many, many people to roll.

I'd expect her captain, and probably her exec, to never command anything that floats ever again.


I would also expect that.  But then again, I was in the Navy when the Iowa turret explosion happened, so I'm familiar with how the Navy rolls with the blame game.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
proud of his son:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mays started because he'd washed out as a Navy SEAL candidate.

Red flags that should require a special list:
Navy SEAL candidate
Elon Musk fan
Nice guy
Owns any of those anime figurines with the giant boobs
NFT investor
Named Kyle, Isaac, or Hunter.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$1.5 billion. That's like every person in the U.S. putting $5 in a pile and this guy comes along and lights it up.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My only problem with this whole thing is, that a single sailor being able to do that much damage, represents a complete failure of the Navy's damage control and security procedures.   If he could do it , so could an an enemy sabotuer
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Rent Party: PunGent: Rent Party: If Seaman Dipshiat can destroy your billion dollar capital warship with a Bic lighter, you have bigger problems than just Seaman Dipshiat.

The Bonnie Dick fire should have resulted in the heads of many, many people to roll.

I'd expect her captain, and probably her exec, to never command anything that floats ever again.

I would also expect that.  But then again, I was in the Navy when the Iowa turret explosion happened, so I'm familiar with how the Navy rolls with the blame game.


The Iowa explosion was blamed as a bizarre gay lover's triangle gone wrong. That was the Navy's go-to excuse back then for bad situations, but the Navy backpedaled quickly when the parents of the sailor they Navy blamed pushed back and forced an investigation.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He took out a ship singlehandedly. That's SEAL material right there.
 
p51d007
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
LOL, boy did he f*ck up!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Magorn: My only problem with this whole thing is, that a single sailor being able to do that much damage, represents a complete failure of the Navy's damage control and security procedures.   If he could do it , so could an an enemy sabotuer


You don't understand much about pierside maintenance.
 
Dudley_Nightsoil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He gets to pay off the damages at $0.86 per hour and should be released in around 531,000 years.

/But yeah, somebody up the chain of command should be prosecuted for this as well.
 
PunGent
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Mays started because he'd washed out as a Navy SEAL candidate.

Red flags that should require a special list:
Navy SEAL candidate
Elon Musk fan
Nice guy
Owns any of those anime figurines with the giant boobs
NFT investor
Named Kyle, Isaac, or Hunter.


Hunter contemplated his NFT holdings as he drove his Tesla to the swimming pool for his daily laps, the dashboard-mounted plastic big-titty goth figurine swaying on her spring.  Once he made SEAL, he thought to himself, he'd surely find a real girlfriend who'd see what a catch he was...
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bootleg: military prosecutors argue that Mays started because he'd washed out as a Navy SEAL candidate.

Wow. Did he wash out due to an uncontrolled temper, or just for being a pyro?


Probably identified him as a sociopath.

What gave him away?

"Shrink, I want to kill. I mean, I wanna, I wanna kill. Kill.  I wanna, I wanna see, I wanna see blood and gore and guts and veins in my teeth. Eat dead burnt bodies. I mean kill, Kill, KILL, KILL!"
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So one sailor set a box on fire in a closet, and the whole ship was destroyed. Good thing he didn't have a missile, or the ship would really be in trouble.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Magorn: My only problem with this whole thing is, that a single sailor being able to do that much damage, represents a complete failure of the Navy's damage control and security procedures.   If he could do it , so could an an enemy sabotuer


This is mentioned in the farking article:

In July, the Navy reprimanded more than other 20 sailors, including the ship's top commanders, for failing to respond appropriately to the fire. Mays is the only person facing criminal charges in the case.

A naval investigation into the fire concluded that improper training, lack of oversight and inadequate maintenance contributed to the loss of the ship.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Magorn: My only problem with this whole thing is, that a single sailor being able to do that much damage, represents a complete failure of the Navy's damage control and security procedures.   If he could do it , so could an an enemy sabotuer

This is mentioned in the farking article:

In July, the Navy reprimanded more than other 20 sailors, including the ship's top commanders, for failing to respond appropriately to the fire. Mays is the only person facing criminal charges in the case.

A naval investigation into the fire concluded that improper training, lack of oversight and inadequate maintenance contributed to the loss of the ship.


I also should note that whoever edited this article deserves a reprimand as well.

/that should be "20 other", not "other 20".
 
Rent Party
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Mays started because he'd washed out as a Navy SEAL candidate.

Navy SEAL candidate


I'm gonna go so far as to say the way the Navy recruits SEALS is the root cause of this.  It used to be that if you wanted to be a SEAL, you had to be a fleet sailor first.   You had to have a rate ("MOS" for you other veterans) and a job, and when you had that, then you could go to Coronado and enter BUDS.    There was no "Special Operator" rate.  You were a radioman or medic or bosun when you went to get SEAL qualified.  That acted as a natural filter for the shiatbirds and canthangers, as all those personality quirks that make an asshole an asshole would manifest in the fleeet where it is much easier to deal with.   The special warfare guys wouldn't ever see them.   Back in my day (onion, lawn!) damn near every SEAL that was actually functioning on the teams was at a minimum an E-6.

These days, kids can enter the Navy and sign up to be a SEAL and the Navy has created a specific rate for it.  It doesn't change anything with regards to the training, but it removes that shiatbird filter, so you get a lot of lower quality candidates entering the program.  The result is the complete destruction of an LHD.
 
End_Of_Line
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Not to defend SA Pyro-Crybaby, but it is bull that he is the only one facing Court Marshall. While the article did mention that the command staff and 'several' department heads were reprimanded, being negligent in training, watch standing, and DC training resulting in the loss of a major asset should bring jail time. Yes, reprimanded means your career in the Navy is over, the fact that these jokers will probably receive other-than-honable discharges and still have benefits is nothing short of BS.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: Bootleg: military prosecutors argue that Mays started because he'd washed out as a Navy SEAL candidate.

Wow. Did he wash out due to an uncontrolled temper, or just for being a pyro?

Probably identified him as a sociopath.

What gave him away?

"Shrink, I want to kill. I mean, I wanna, I wanna kill. Kill.  I wanna, I wanna see, I wanna see blood and gore and guts and veins in my teeth. Eat dead burnt bodies. I mean kill, Kill, KILL, KILL!"


Then they pinned a medal on him, sent him down the hall, and said "You're our boy."?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: $1.5 billion. That's like every person in the U.S. putting $5 in a pile and this guy comes along and lights it up.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: He has a great future either as a firefighter or a GOP governor.


I was gonna suggest cop due to his insecurity issues.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
after estimates said that repairs could cost as much as $4 billion.

Holy shiat. There is contractor grift and there is contractor Grift. I know it's been ~25 years but what the shiat.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Rent Party: PunGent: Rent Party: If Seaman Dipshiat can destroy your billion dollar capital warship with a Bic lighter, you have bigger problems than just Seaman Dipshiat.

The Bonnie Dick fire should have resulted in the heads of many, many people to roll.

I'd expect her captain, and probably her exec, to never command anything that floats ever again.

I would also expect that.  But then again, I was in the Navy when the Iowa turret explosion happened, so I'm familiar with how the Navy rolls with the blame game.

The Iowa explosion was blamed as a bizarre gay lover's triangle gone wrong. That was the Navy's go-to excuse back then for bad situations, but the Navy backpedaled quickly when the parents of the sailor they Navy blamed pushed back and forced an investigation.


Yeah, that's my point.   But the Navy didn't back peddle quickly.    It took two years to re-open the investigation, and even at the end of it when they discovered all the experimental shiat the gunnery officers were doing, and that the ram arm was defective, the Navy doubled down.   Their story went from "Gay love triangle" to "well, I guess we can never know!"  And that is *still* the Navy's position on it.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rent Party: PunGent: Rent Party: If Seaman Dipshiat can destroy your billion dollar capital warship with a Bic lighter, you have bigger problems than just Seaman Dipshiat.

The Bonnie Dick fire should have resulted in the heads of many, many people to roll.

I'd expect her captain, and probably her exec, to never command anything that floats ever again.

I would also expect that.  But then again, I was in the Navy when the Iowa turret explosion happened, so I'm familiar with how the Navy rolls with the blame game.


Well, here you go. Are you happy or not, Eeyore?

In July, the Navy reprimanded more than other 20 sailors, including the ship's top commanders, for failing to respond appropriately to the fire. Mays is the only person facing criminal charges in the case.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: after estimates said that repairs could cost as much as $4 billion.

Holy shiat. There is contractor grift and there is contractor Grift. I know it's been ~25 years but what the shiat.


The fire warped the super structure and there were explosions on board.  That figure isn't close to what it would really probably cost if they attempted to "fix" the ship.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Bust him down to E1, and make him serve until he pays it all back. It would only take 65,000 years.

Also: I wants to be a SEAL
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: after estimates said that repairs could cost as much as $4 billion.

Holy shiat. There is contractor grift and there is contractor Grift. I know it's been ~25 years but what the shiat.


I can believe that.   If a boat is "a hole in the water where you pour money" then bigger boats are going to make bigger holes.

The old one would have to be dismantled.  Every structural bulkhead and frame would have to be tested.  It would have to be cleaned thoroughly.  All the damaged systems and subsystems would have to be replaced. You have to put it back together again.  And then you have to qualify the basically new hull.

Or $1.5 billion for a new one.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Fear the Clam: $1.5 billion. That's like every person in the U.S. putting $5 in a pile and this guy comes along and lights it up.

[c.tenor.com image 498x193] [View Full Size image _x_]


Yeah, it's too bad the punishment will never equal the damage he caused. 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Rent Party: PunGent: Rent Party: If Seaman Dipshiat can destroy your billion dollar capital warship with a Bic lighter, you have bigger problems than just Seaman Dipshiat.

The Bonnie Dick fire should have resulted in the heads of many, many people to roll.

I'd expect her captain, and probably her exec, to never command anything that floats ever again.

I would also expect that.  But then again, I was in the Navy when the Iowa turret explosion happened, so I'm familiar with how the Navy rolls with the blame game.

Well, here you go. Are you happy or not, Eeyore?

In July, the Navy reprimanded more than other 20 sailors, including the ship's top commanders, for failing to respond appropriately to the fire. Mays is the only person facing criminal charges in the case.


No, Pollyanna.   A reprimand means they are still in uniform and not standing in front of a judge and jury, where they belong.
 
cartersdad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rent Party: UltimaCS: Mays started because he'd washed out as a Navy SEAL candidate.

Navy SEAL candidate

I'm gonna go so far as to say the way the Navy recruits SEALS is the root cause of this.  It used to be that if you wanted to be a SEAL, you had to be a fleet sailor first.   You had to have a rate ("MOS" for you other veterans) and a job, and when you had that, then you could go to Coronado and enter BUDS.    There was no "Special Operator" rate.  You were a radioman or medic or bosun when you went to get SEAL qualified.  That acted as a natural filter for the shiatbirds and canthangers, as all those personality quirks that make an asshole an asshole would manifest in the fleeet where it is much easier to deal with.   The special warfare guys wouldn't ever see them.   Back in my day (onion, lawn!) damn near every SEAL that was actually functioning on the teams was at a minimum an E-6.

These days, kids can enter the Navy and sign up to be a SEAL and the Navy has created a specific rate for it.  It doesn't change anything with regards to the training, but it removes that shiatbird filter, so you get a lot of lower quality candidates entering the program.  The result is the complete destruction of an LHD.


Yeah, a buddy of mine was training for the test.  the shiat he did just to prepare was insane to be in BUDS.  he had to test twice to get in.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

End_Of_Line: Not to defend SA Pyro-Crybaby, but it is bull that he is the only one facing Court Marshall. While the article did mention that the command staff and 'several' department heads were reprimanded, being negligent in training, watch standing, and DC training resulting in the loss of a major asset should bring jail time. Yes, reprimanded means your career in the Navy is over, the fact that these jokers will probably receive other-than-honable discharges and still have benefits is nothing short of BS.


Proper training was an issue when I was enlisted back in the late-80s.  No one wants to do it, or they don't want to spend the money, or they "can't afford to lose" that person for a couple of days/weeks.  Then, when property is damaged or an incident happens all hell breaks loose.

Remember when the Navy had a couple of ships involved in collisions a few years back?  Smart ass at work asked me why that was happening, and I said I bet it boiled down to improper training or a lack of training.  Oh no, that couldn't be it, and he pontificated for several minutes about total nonsense.  Then, the Navy released the results of the investigations and wouldn't you know it, lack of training was the culprit.  He hated admitting I was right (hell, he tracked me down to tell me).  Everyone thinks the military is this finely honed machine when, in actuality, they just need warm bodies.  A lot of the higher echelon use funds for personal gain or unjust enrichment while the lower ranks are ignored.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rent Party: UltimaCS: Mays started because he'd washed out as a Navy SEAL candidate.

Navy SEAL candidate

I'm gonna go so far as to say the way the Navy recruits SEALS is the root cause of this.  It used to be that if you wanted to be a SEAL, you had to be a fleet sailor first.   You had to have a rate ("MOS" for you other veterans) and a job, and when you had that, then you could go to Coronado and enter BUDS.    There was no "Special Operator" rate.  You were a radioman or medic or bosun when you went to get SEAL qualified.  That acted as a natural filter for the shiatbirds and canthangers, as all those personality quirks that make an asshole an asshole would manifest in the fleeet where it is much easier to deal with.   The special warfare guys wouldn't ever see them.   Back in my day (onion, lawn!) damn near every SEAL that was actually functioning on the teams was at a minimum an E-6.

These days, kids can enter the Navy and sign up to be a SEAL and the Navy has created a specific rate for it.  It doesn't change anything with regards to the training, but it removes that shiatbird filter, so you get a lot of lower quality candidates entering the program.  The result is the complete destruction of an LHD.


That is really stupid. I thought SEALs were supposed to be experts in something to be useful to the unit. The only (former) SEAL I know is a physician.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cartersdad: These days, kids can enter the Navy and sign up to be a SEAL and the Navy has created a specific rate for it.  It doesn't change anything with regards to the training, but it removes that shiatbird filter, so you get a lot of lower quality candidates entering the program.  The result is the complete destruction of an LHD.

Yeah, a buddy of mine was training for the test.  the shiat he did just to prepare was insane to be in BUDS.  he had to test twice to get in.


That has always been the case.   When I was in basic training the SEALS came recruiting.  They asked everyone "Who wants to be a SEAL?" and easily half the people in my division raised their hands.  That was maybe 40 guys.    There was a swim test, a run, and then a couple of reps on the chin bar.

Of those 40 guys, three made it out of the pool.  Of those three, one completed the run.  And he missed the chins.     The recruiters came back to work with him.   I don't know if he made it or not.
 
Displayed 50 of 58 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.