 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Liverpool attempts to have a 'car free day' in the city, it doesn't go so well   (metro.co.uk) divider line
12
    More: Fail, Automobile, Liverpool, City, Twitter, The Road, Road, city's council, car-free day  
•       •       •

574 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Sep 2022 at 2:05 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Hinged
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Now THAT'S funny.
 
Obfuscatory_Drivel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Stupid is as stupid does.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They should just Livercarpool
 
kb7rky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How bad could it be?

*click*

Oh...oh, dear...
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Unfortunately due to the heavy rain many of the Car Free Day activities planned to take place on The Strand had to be called off."

Rain? In Britain? Since when?
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bring on the stupid comments about how this clearly shows that cars should be allowed everywhere, all the time with free parking and 18 lane freeways because there was a poorly planned "car-free day" during bad weather in a provincial city in England.
 
petec
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: "Unfortunately due to the heavy rain many of the Car Free Day activities planned to take place on The Strand had to be called off."

Rain? In Britain? Since when?



it's like rain on your car free day
 
Bslim
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: They should just Livercarpool


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ElFugawz: Bring on the stupid comments about how this clearly shows that cars should be allowed everywhere, all the time with free parking and 18 lane freeways because there was a poorly planned "car-free day" during bad weather in a provincial city in England.


You sound like a capitalist who doesn't want green spaces so much as they want an excuse to monetize existing parking.
 
daveb0rg
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark should attempt to have a "don't approve shiatty websites that don't allow ad blockers" day.
 
cheesewheel [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Should have offered free or reduced fare public transportation. Not everyone is able to ride a bike.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Get a car.

If you can't get a car, get a horse.

If you can't get a horse, GTFO.  Nobody has time for a cheap, broke ass-punk like you walking around the streets blocking traffic!
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.