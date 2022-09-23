 Skip to content
(NPR)   Still a Category 4 storm Hurricane Fiona pounds the Bahamas and now appears headed straight for....*checks notes, cleans glasses* Canada? Okay eh   (npr.org) divider line
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well duh - Atlantic hurricanes form off the coast of Africa.  In terms of proximity to Africa, most of Canada's Atlantic provinces are closer than any point in the US.  Heck, it's a shorter distance from Africa to Toronto than it is to any point in Florida.

/This worthless fact brought to you on behalf of my 7 year old who recently discovered the Mercator projection maps are no match for a globe
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not an uncommon track. I'm a little surprised it's not hooking further right like it was starting to, but there might be something in the Atlantic forcing it north instead of east.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who you gonna call?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slather yourself in maple syrup and stick to the floor.  You should be fine.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take off, eh?
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, meet jet stream

Jet stream, meet subby


//now play nice you two
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should be Fundy times ahead
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well its not like the Newfies need an excuse to get really, really drunk.
 
powtard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have my citations, but I remember reading that global warming could change weather patterns in 3 significant ways.
1) that storms are more likely to be bigger,
2), they'll tend to stall over areas for longer periods of time and
3) that storms will likely travel more in a north-south orientation than their traditional east-west track.

Most of which I believe is all related to more waviness in the jet stream as the polar ice caps disappear.  Which will proceed until the Day After Tomorrow storm arrives and wolves start roaming a glaciated NYC and Mexico welcomes their neighbors from the north in the warmest of welcomes to their new immigrant work force.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, even hurricanes can be into the Newfoundland Lobster Trap, There's no need to kink-shame.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: Well duh - Atlantic hurricanes form off the coast of Africa.  In terms of proximity to Africa, most of Canada's Atlantic provinces are closer than any point in the US.  Heck, it's a shorter distance from Africa to Toronto than it is to any point in Florida.

/This worthless fact brought to you on behalf of my 7 year old who recently discovered the Mercator projection maps are no match for a globe


Oh no! Your kid has already been lost to the intricate lies of Big Globe!
 
knobmaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby doesn't know the difference between the Bahamas and Bermuda.

Bad subby
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dave Pickles, chief operating officer of Nova Scotia Power, said it expected widespread power outages.

Fark user imageView Full Size

PICKLES! WHY DID YOU MOVE TO CANADA!
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Climate change is going to allow these storms to stay stronger and more tropical into the northeast and canada.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Well its not like the Newfies need an excuse to get really, really drunk.


"Is it the Macarena, or just a drunk Newfie looking for his pack of smokes?"
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powtard: I don't have my citations, but I remember reading that global warming could change weather patterns in 3 significant ways.
1) that storms are more likely to be bigger,
2), they'll tend to stall over areas for longer periods of time and
3) that storms will likely travel more in a north-south orientation than their traditional east-west track.

Most of which I believe is all related to more waviness in the jet stream as the polar ice caps disappear.  Which will proceed until the Day After Tomorrow storm arrives and wolves start roaming a glaciated NYC and Mexico welcomes their neighbors from the north in the warmest of welcomes to their new immigrant work force.


I know you're snarkin', but the reason that storms are increasing in intensity is due to higher sea surface temperatures, which is due to the increased temperature of the Earf.  All hurricanes/cyclones/tropical storms are are giant heat engines, and the hotter the sea underneath them is the more intense they become.
 
zonkerguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like 120+ Km/h winds and waves up to 18 meters...gonna be a big one!
 
Floki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

knobmaker: Subby doesn't know the difference between the Bahamas and Bermuda.

Bad subby


You say Bermuda
I say Bahama...
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Well its not like the Newfies need an excuse to get really, really drunk.


Relevant image of next FARK Photoshop contest?  You decide.

quiltsbyjen.caView Full Size
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

greentea1985: That's not an uncommon track. I'm a little surprised it's not hooking further right like it was starting to, but there might be something in the Atlantic forcing it north instead of east.


It is however, the lowest pressure (by 15mb) and the highest winds and largest wind field (200 miles).

Felt the storm effects yesterday in Rochester, high winds (40-50), and rain from the lake caused by the storm.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Subby doesn't think hurricanes hiat Canada, he needs to read up on Hurricane Hazel, 1954. Forget eastern Canada, this one went through Toronto!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That new invest has my SWFL home right in its path. Perhaps I should be concerned
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  

knobmaker: Subby doesn't know the difference between the Bahamas and Bermuda.

Bad subby


This is Fark. So, the "error" may be intentional.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: That new invest has my SWFL home right in its path. Perhaps I should be concerned


wxdisco-storage.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.comView Full Size


I'd keep watching, but I would be slightly concerned. 

GFS and EURO models are currently battling, GFS says GOM, EURO says FL, though GFS is caving towards the other solution.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should nuke it while it's off the coast and then send Canada the bill for the nuke.
 
Albino Squid
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Well its not like the Newfies need an excuse to get really, really drunk.


I'm in Nova Scotia, and yesterday afternoon when I went into town to get a few basics, the parking lot for the liquor store was packed, at 2pm on a Thursday. We take storm preparedness very seriously here.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

greentea1985: That's not an uncommon track. I'm a little surprised it's not hooking further right like it was starting to, but there might be something in the Atlantic forcing it north instead of east.


There's a cold front pulling it farther West than otherwise.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dodo David: knobmaker: Subby doesn't know the difference between the Bahamas and Bermuda.

Bad subby

This is Fark. So, the "error" may be intentional.


Okay, but how does that make it funnier?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Albino Squid: fragMasterFlash: Well its not like the Newfies need an excuse to get really, really drunk.

I'm in Nova Scotia, and yesterday afternoon when I went into town to get a few basics, the parking lot for the liquor store was packed, at 2pm on a Thursday. We take storm preparedness very seriously here.


At least people in Nova Scotia have their priorities straight.
 
callmeox
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

zonkerguy: Looks like 120+ Km/h winds and waves up to 18 meters...gonna be a big one!


What's that when converted to Rhode Islands?
 
carkiller
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Forget eastern Canada


We've been trying to
 
foo monkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

greentea1985: That's not an uncommon track. I'm a little surprised it's not hooking further right like it was starting to, but there might be something in the Atlantic forcing it north instead of east.


They're just rarely still hurricane force by the time they get there. Used to be, anyway.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
max_pooper
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No goal, eh. He was in the crease.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 425x619]


President's Choice Dill Pickle chips for the win.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I expect to lose power for 24-36 hours, go through my storm chips, and start on the wine cooler a relative in the liquor store has been sending us for xmas the last 4 years to keep hydrated. Live on a well so no power, no water. OTOH no water bill.
 
Albino Squid
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dodo David: Albino Squid: fragMasterFlash: Well its not like the Newfies need an excuse to get really, really drunk.

I'm in Nova Scotia, and yesterday afternoon when I went into town to get a few basics, the parking lot for the liquor store was packed, at 2pm on a Thursday. We take storm preparedness very seriously here.

At least people in Nova Scotia have their priorities straight.


Three bags of Ruffles and a couple cases of beer will see you through any crisis.
 
