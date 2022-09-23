 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Tremble before Thor puny mortal   (cnn.com) divider line
34
    More: Amusing, Lightning, risk of lightning, safe place, distant sound of thunder, number of seconds, lightning, rapid expansion, current can  
•       •       •

1093 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Sep 2022 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The risk of lightning traveling through plumbing might be less with plastic pipes than with metal pipes. However, it is best to avoid any contact with plumbing and running water during a lightning storm to reduce your risk of being struck," the CDC added.

CDC?  Oh dear.  When did we stop using earth ground on houses to keep exactly that from happening?  Builders are cutting corners now?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
FTFA:
Since lightning can travel through plumbing, "it is best to avoid all water during a thunderstorm. Do not shower, bathe, wash dishes, or wash your hands," the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted.

And don't drink any water.  Don't stand, sit, or juggle near water.  Don't have anything to do with water.  Deny all knowledge of water!  Don't even THINK about water!
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I only shower during thunderstorms which stinks for me in the summer
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
No promises,
I'm a rebe<BZZZZZZTTTTTTT>
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You just know she'll heel that bolt down the drain.
 
ranchguy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And Pex, PVC, and ABS are now conductive.

Caves or porches should be deeper than height.

The window thing is for falling branches etc so gauge your danger
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: "The risk of lightning traveling through plumbing might be less with plastic pipes than with metal pipes. However, it is best to avoid any contact with plumbing and running water during a lightning storm to reduce your risk of being struck," the CDC added.

CDC?  Oh dear.  When did we stop using earth ground on houses to keep exactly that from happening?  Builders are cutting corners now?


Not to mention houses built in the last 20 years have mainly plastic plumbing.  This article belongs on Reddit as it's pure BS.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Don't sit on the toilet either. Electric backsplash is a killer.
 
patrick767
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Since lightning can travel through plumbing, "it is best to avoid all water during a thunderstorm. Do not shower, bathe, wash dishes, or wash your hands," the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted.

Really, CDC? Exactly how many people have died because of a thunderstorm while washing their hands at an indoor tap?

The CDC's website states that 28 people a year in the US died from lightning from 2006 to 2021. As you would guess, they also note that most people struck by lightning are outdoors. I'm going to go ahead and guess that a person struck by lightning while washing their hands indoors is a vanishingly rare event and not worry too much about it.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I have an outdoor shower hanging from the tallest tree for miles.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sandee LaMotte earmarked to Chicken Noodle Loony Bin. Along with Chris and friends.  You know the ones.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Top notch journalism from CNN.

Next up, we name the girl we heard about, you know, the one with the frozen hot dog.

And next week, stay tuned for our expose on spiders on bouffant hair-do's.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"The risk of lightning traveling through plumbing might be less with plastic pipes than with metal pipes. However, it is best to avoid any contact with plumbing and running water during a lightning storm to reduce your risk of being struck," the CDC added.
That's not the only danger when you're inside. Stay off porches and balconies, don't go near windows and doors, and do "NOT lie down on concrete floors or lean against concrete walls," the agency said.
Also, do "NOT use anything connected to an electrical outlet, such as computers or other electronic equipment," the CDC said. "Stay off corded phones. Cell phones and cordless phones are safe ... if they are not connected to an outlet through a charger.

Jesus Christ. So their apparent advice for a thunderstorm is to wrap yourself in bubble wrap[, then wrap the bubble wrap in rubber, then more bubble wrap, and more rubber. Don't use your computer, TV, blender, dishwasher, sink, tub, and so on. and if your house has a concrete slab floor? YOU ARE STRAIGHT UP FARKED!!

I've lived this long. I will continue to treat thunderstorms as aI always have. I'm still going to walk outside and enjoy the rain, I'll still touch my fridge, (which is plugged into a wall outlet!!), the sink, all of that stuff.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Electrocution? I thought thunderstorms caused pregnancy 🤔
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Mythbusters proved this years ago.
 
zez
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How am I supposed to watch the meteorologist get their moment in the spotlight if I can't use my TV during a thunderstorm?
 
Elzar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This has got to be some of the shiattiest scare-mongering.

/ life is a gamble - love running in thunderstorms during the rain - have probably done it at least a hundred times in the last decade
// also sometimes swim in my pool during thunderstorms - heavy rain looks/sounds really cool from underwater
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Electrocution? I thought thunderstorms caused pregnancy 🤔


Only if you're Natalie Portman
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's just God's way of saying "Fark you in particular.".

I'd take it as a compliment.  Not as personal as getting blasted by lightning while going 60 mph on a motorcycle but still, God cared enough to blast me with lightning while in the shower trying run one out to Tina Fey in fishnets.

"Cause of death is lightning but how did his peener get ripped out and smashed in to the shower wall?"
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Don't sit on the toilet either. Electric backsplash is a killer.


WOo...

"Electric Backsplash" would be a great name for a cover band for The Cult...
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've known this since childhood.
cfvod.kaltura.comView Full Size
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Didn't Mythbusters lay this one to rest?

First off, if you have large trees nearby lightning is most likely to hit those. If you have lightning rods it will definitely hit that instead of your house. If it does hiat your house it isn't going to be the plumbing. It is most likely to hit a power / cable line that enters your house near the roof. From there it will go straight to ground and your plumbing isn't anywhere near that path. The only other thing to hit on the roof it the chimney (non-conductive brick), roof vents (made of plastic), and of course the roof itself.
Second, while copper plumbing is certainly conductive it is also nowhere near points in the house that lightning will strike. It comes in underground and meanders through internal walls - typically only in the center of the house, but sometimes near the outside (especially in the kitchen) if necessary.
Third, drains and sewer are almost always plastic now - at least near the shower drain. I have some steel main drops/runs in my house, but everything touching a drain is PVC. I think any home build in the last 50 years will be all PVC.

/have been hit by lightning
//mostly - was living in the tallest building (4th floor) in a small town and the lightning hit the metal conduit/box on the side of the building which held the phone and cable lines. The apartment had the one phone jack right where the line entered and I was on the phone leaning against the wall. It scorched the wall, wires (this was almost 30 years ago), phone, and my hand.
 
Jacobin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Climb into a Ferriday cage
It's the only thing to do
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
this isn't a thing.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My wife's former secretary got hit by lightning by talking on her land line.  Twice.  In the same day.
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's  the fluoride in the water. That's why I  only drink rainwater and pure grain  alcohol
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Don't lie on the ground, lie in the air.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Don't sit on the toilet either. Electric backsplash is a killer.


Electric Backsplash is the name of my Eddie Grant cover band.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

madgonad: Didn't Mythbusters lay this one to rest?

First off, if you have large trees nearby lightning is most likely to hit those. If you have lightning rods it will definitely hit that instead of your house. If it does hiat your house it isn't going to be the plumbing. It is most likely to hit a power / cable line that enters your house near the roof. From there it will go straight to ground and your plumbing isn't anywhere near that path. The only other thing to hit on the roof it the chimney (non-conductive brick), roof vents (made of plastic), and of course the roof itself.
Second, while copper plumbing is certainly conductive it is also nowhere near points in the house that lightning will strike. It comes in underground and meanders through internal walls - typically only in the center of the house, but sometimes near the outside (especially in the kitchen) if necessary.
Third, drains and sewer are almost always plastic now - at least near the shower drain. I have some steel main drops/runs in my house, but everything touching a drain is PVC. I think any home build in the last 50 years will be all PVC.

/have been hit by lightning
//mostly - was living in the tallest building (4th floor) in a small town and the lightning hit the metal conduit/box on the side of the building which held the phone and cable lines. The apartment had the one phone jack right where the line entered and I was on the phone leaning against the wall. It scorched the wall, wires (this was almost 30 years ago), phone, and my hand.


Glad you lived!

One other thing - electricity doesn't travel through water very well unless the water contains enough salts to be above a certain water hardness level. Where I am, the tap water is so soft that it is basically an insulator. It will reduce the electrical resistance of my skin if I touch another conductor, but it won't travel any significant distance through the water itself. Also we get neat spikes on top of our ice cubes in the freezer:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
CDC also says you shouldn't wear contact lenses when showering

So if you're doing that, during a thunderstorm, kiss your ass goodbye I guess
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Also, make sure that all the sockets and outlets have something plugged in so electricity won't leak all over the place.

beyondhalfway.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: "The risk of lightning traveling through plumbing might be less with plastic pipes than with metal pipes. However, it is best to avoid any contact with plumbing and running water during a lightning storm to reduce your risk of being struck," the CDC added.

CDC?  Oh dear.  When did we stop using earth ground on houses to keep exactly that from happening?  Builders are cutting corners now?


If lightning can travel through miles of plastic pipes 6 feet underground and get my ass taking a hot shower it was time for me to go anyway.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: Also, make sure that all the sockets and outlets have something plugged in so electricity won't leak all over the place.

[beyondhalfway.files.wordpress.com image 289x400]


Same for computer ports, it's almost impossible to get all those zeroes and ones out of the carpet.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"COVID is over and you can go sit in crowded theaters now, but don't shower during a lightning storm." - CDC
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.