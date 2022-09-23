 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK))   New 'bat virus' from Russia, which could 'resist Covid vaccines and infect humans' is our new 'go to' panic of the day   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
    Scary, Vaccination, new virus, Vaccine, journal PLoS Pathogens, Michael Letko, Washington State University, Khosta-2 displays, Russian horseshoe bats  
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Moscow says to Wutan "hold my vodak"
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Meh, out of faeks to give. Ramp up the mortality a bit and I'll worry. Until then, still masked, vaxxed, and staying away from unnecessary risks.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Comrade Trips?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh no guess we'll all have to shut down travel to/from the fascist paper tiger shiathole that's currently engaged in an illegal invasion of their neighbor and god only knows how many war crimes as well as threatening the world with nuclear terrorism on the daily.  Such a loss for everyone.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is Rick Scott evolving into his final form?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So China meets for the Russia, Now they get their own bat virus, Then somehow all of their new conscripts will get infected with, And there will be an outbreak in the Ukraine and the rest of Europe, nuclear war averted
 
Bondith
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Oh no guess we'll all have to shut down travel to/from the fascist paper tiger shiathole that's currently engaged in an illegal invasion of their neighbor and god only knows how many war crimes as well as threatening the world with nuclear terrorism on the daily.  Such a loss for everyone.


I'm sure the swarm of conscripts sent to Ukraine and torrent of draft-dodgers fleeing to whichever country will still take them won't spread it at all.

/personally, I should be fine as long as I don't eat any Russian bats
//Hubris?  What's hubris?
/third slashie has an elevated temperature and mysterious cough
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Names?
Puvid?
Vlad-a-pox?
The Moscow Virus?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Names?
Puvid?
Vlad-a-pox?
The Moscow Virus?


Red Flu too good for you?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Nuke war should neutralize that.
 
TheJacksontuckian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
By God!

While it may be true...it won't matter (to me) since whatever I contracted from trying to read inside and around the ads encircling the content on that page will kill me first anyway!

As a long time application engineer/architect, let me just be the first to commend the non-human primate that constructed that nightmare!  Job well done!
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Umm, of course it isn't covered by the COVID vaccine.  Neither is shingles.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"could"... What a wide word.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jim32rr: Harry Freakstorm: Names?
Puvid?
Vlad-a-pox?
The Moscow Virus?

Red Flu too good for you?


Siberian Sniffles.
 
