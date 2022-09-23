 Skip to content
(Yahoo) Hero Restaurant implements $10 "Screaming Children Surcharge," sees complaints drop off the table   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will go out of my way to patronize any establishment implementing this.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hey...... if I buy a chucky cheese and then implement this surcharge KACHING !
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Hey...... if I buy a chucky cheese and then implement this surcharge KACHING !


You'd probably make more with a "drunk parents fighting" surcharge.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I will go out of my way to patronize any establishment implementing this.


I'd be the same -- but I only do takeout now.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Great, now if I can just get seated in the "no birthdays" section so I'm not subjected to the FOH staff's off key singing.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hire a babysitter you cheap farks.
 
genner
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pfft that's cheaper then most legal methods of keeping your kid quiet.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Hire a babysitter you cheap farks.


And leave my precious snowflakes ALONE?!? with someone ELSE?!??!?
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Seems odd to me that such a small amount would be a deterrent for any kind of preferred Behavior.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: SpectroBoy: Hey...... if I buy a chucky cheese and then implement this surcharge KACHING !

You'd probably make more with a "drunk parents fighting" surcharge.


Thanks for triggering my memories from my 3rd -9th birthdays
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So now I would just get to pay $10 and not have to feel embarrassed and break out the phone videos or take the kiddo outside if she decides she's unhappy?  Sounds like a sweet deal to me.  "Oh, you don't like my kid screaming?  Well, I paid my $10, so deal with it."

/Generally only takes kiddo to kid-friendly establishments and she's honestly usually good
//Emphasis on usually
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Heh, if I were in that situation where I am being charged that surcharge (not clear if it's added at the end on the check or they add it during the middle of the dinner) but if I'm getting charged extra, I'm going to get my moneys worth out of it, I'd just sit back and let the kids go wild and enjoy my meal without bothering to get the kinds under control.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Can we get the same thing on airlines? I had to listen to a kid scream for the entire flight from Dallas to London.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I apparently was so bad as a kid once at a restaurant they asked my mom to never come back.
 
jso2897
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I understand the appeal of things like this.
The reality, though, is that they rarely work out well for the restaurateur.
I anticipate he'll drop it before long.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Heh, if I were in that situation where I am being charged that surcharge (not clear if it's added at the end on the check or they add it during the middle of the dinner) but if I'm getting charged extra, I'm going to get my moneys worth out of it, I'd just sit back and let the kids go wild and enjoy my meal without bothering to get the kinds under control.


Hope you like your food with extra spit.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: SpectroBoy: Hey...... if I buy a chucky cheese and then implement this surcharge KACHING !

You'd probably make more with a "drunk parents fighting" surcharge.


Por que no los dos?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Now do planes.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Great, now if I can just get seated in the "no birthdays" section so I'm not subjected to the FOH staff's off key singing.


https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=_kXTfsaWKeA
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

genner: Pfft that's cheaper then most legal methods of keeping your kid quiet.


I'm pretty sure ball gags are perfectly legal..
 
NINEv2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: So now I would just get to pay $10 and not have to feel embarrassed and break out the phone videos or take the kiddo outside if she decides she's unhappy?  Sounds like a sweet deal to me.  "Oh, you don't like my kid screaming?  Well, I paid my $10, so deal with it."

/Generally only takes kiddo to kid-friendly establishments and she's honestly usually good
//Emphasis on usually


And the "B" is for bargain, right Dr. Nick?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Tom-Servo: Heh, if I were in that situation where I am being charged that surcharge (not clear if it's added at the end on the check or they add it during the middle of the dinner) but if I'm getting charged extra, I'm going to get my moneys worth out of it, I'd just sit back and let the kids go wild and enjoy my meal without bothering to get the kinds under control.

Hope you like your food with extra spit.


With that attitude he has already become accustomed to the taste.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Little surprised that Singapore doesn't already have a law on the books mandating caning for the parents in this kind of situation.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: genner: Pfft that's cheaper then most legal methods of keeping your kid quiet.

I'm pretty sure ball gags are perfectly legal..


Where can you find a child sized ball gag?  Asking for a friend.
 
inner ted
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
These threads area cornucopia of farkers who call cats and dogs "my kids"
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So who gets the $10? Do they divide it up amongst the diners who had to listen to the kid, or is it a bonus to the staff who had to field all the angry complaints?
 
baorao
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Hire a babysitter you cheap farks.


Ahh yes, because what parents intend to happen is their child having a meltdown at a restaurant.

/I wouldn't have anticipated an oyster bar having this particular problem.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Mr. Shabooboo: genner: Pfft that's cheaper then most legal methods of keeping your kid quiet.

I'm pretty sure ball gags are perfectly legal..

Where can you find a child sized ball gag?  Asking for a friend.


Calm down, Rep. Gaetz
 
oopsboom
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Heh, if I were in that situation where I am being charged that surcharge (not clear if it's added at the end on the check or they add it during the middle of the dinner) but if I'm getting charged extra, I'm going to get my moneys worth out of it, I'd just sit back and let the kids go wild and enjoy my meal without bothering to get the kinds under control.


Marcos P: I apparently was so bad as a kid once at a restaurant they asked my mom to never come back.


this is the reality of how you solve the problem if you're serious about it as a business owner.  you don't try to monetize the bad behavior with a fine.  you stop the offenders at the door and deny them service.

having a $10 surcharge just means anyone willing to pay $10 is allowed to behave badly.
 
Chompachangas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good. Not everything needs to be like Disney. Look what happened to Times Square.

/Shudder
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

zepillin: Seems odd to me that such a small amount would be a deterrent for any kind of preferred Behavior.


There was a grocery store that required a quarter deposit to use their shopping carts.  They were locked and the quarter released the lock.  You'd get it back when you returned the cart to the cart return and then locked it back up.  They had the fewest stray carts in a parking lot for any grocery store in town by a long shot and all it took was people wanting their quarter back.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I predict the only people who would have a problem with this are the ones causing the problem.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

baorao: Subtonic: Hire a babysitter you cheap farks.

Ahh yes, because what parents intend to happen is their child having a meltdown at a restaurant.

/I wouldn't have anticipated an oyster bar having this particular problem.


I don't 'intend' to get a DUI when I drive drunk, but I don't because I know it is still a very real possibility.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: genner: Pfft that's cheaper then most legal methods of keeping your kid quiet.

I'm pretty sure ball gags are perfectly legal..


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Any restaurant that would put any surcharges like this in place probably has overpriced, unappetizing food made by a chef/owner with their head up their ass. Anyone that gets charged this consider it the tip and leave that spot blank. Then trash the table before you leave so the staff earn that money.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A fine (especially one as small as $10) just means legal for a price.  It should be a $10 surcharge to have the family's food boxed up before immediate ejection from the restaurant.  The $10 would cover tip for the waiter who probably wouldn't get one otherwise.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sure.  Let's see this attempted in the United States.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Can we get the same thing on airlines? I had to listen to a kid scream for the entire flight from Dallas to London.


Jerry Jones?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I only skimmed the headline, where does that money go? Because you know those people aren't going to tip.
 
bisi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

zepillin: Seems odd to me that such a small amount would be a deterrent for any kind of preferred Behavior.


Read the review in the preview picture. Seems to be enough to keep the entitled assholes away, who are probably the worst offenders.
Sounds like a win.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Subtonic: Hire a babysitter you cheap farks.

And leave my precious snowflakes ALONE?!? with someone ELSE?!??!?


Another possible reaction - "What!  And deny the other restaurant patrons the delightful honor of witnessing my amazing, unique, and perfect little angel?"
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Any restaurant that would put any surcharges like this in place probably has overpriced, unappetizing food made by a chef/owner with their head up their ass. Anyone that gets charged this consider it the tip and leave that spot blank. Then trash the table before you leave so the staff earn that money.


I think you've been hanging around with the wrong people. Either that, or you are the wrong people.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FTA: Parents and caretakers are informed during the reservations process about the penalty and "99 per cent" of them are very respectful and understanding, the restaurant said.

I suspect the 'respectful and understanding' people just didn't know how to reply to that kind of statement and most probably thought it was a joke.

/my kids were never a problem
//however I never took them to really fancy restaurant
///primarily because I'm cheap and they probably wouldn't like the food
 
Mock26
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If it was safe to do so I would suggest carrying Pixie Sticks wherever you go and give them out to rowdy, hyperactive kids that you see running around, but in this day and age the ramifications would outweigh the humor. And that is a shame.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At lunch yesterday, there was a woman across the room who kept antagonizing a toddler she was with into screaming (with delight - not terror - as if there's a volume difference) every time she got her face close to his.

So of course she kept doing it. Whenever it happened, she'd look around at the people staring back at her with this "I dare you to say something" look.
 
gimlet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I have packed up my meal and left a couple restaurants when my son has decided it was time to release the banshee. I do not see a reason why I need to subject everyone else to my screaming child IF I can prevent it.

Flights on the other hand, are out of my control. I will try my best to keep him calm but I am not forgoing a trip because it may inconvenience someone. Fortunately the snacks, movies, games, and constant attention we provide have done the trick so far.  *knock on wood*
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jso2897: I understand the appeal of things like this.
The reality, though, is that they rarely work out well for the restaurateur.
I anticipate he'll drop it before long.


It's Singapore, not the US.  It might stick.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: "Oh, you don't like my kid screaming?  Well, I paid my $10, so deal with it."


i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Are you trying to stifle my child's expression?
 
bisi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Solty Dog: (...) Then trash the table before you leave so the staff earn that money.

I think you've been hanging around with the wrong people. Either that, or you are the wrong people.


Yeah, I think I know the answer to that riddle.
 
