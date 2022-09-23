 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   No wonder Putin's Black Sea fleet is scurrying, apparently Ukraine has suicide drones roaming about in the waters off Crimea   (thesun.ie) divider line
    More: Interesting, Crimea, Russia, Ukraine, Russian Navy, MYSTERIOUS vessel, Sevastopol, Ukrainian suicide drone, Black Sea Fleet  
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I think I'll just leave it at that." indeed
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously it wasn't programmed to self-destruct before surrender. That must be part of the upgrade package we didn't pay for.
 
lunchlady55
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They prefer the term "Knife Missile."
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are all the drones accountable? Once the war is over, I'd hate to think of those things just bobbing about, waiting to gain sentience.
 
AkaranD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we have kamikaze drones without the kami.

Neat.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft. I designed that drone in the 80s in my Trapper Keeper during biology.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Scurrying"; that implies that the Russian navy has ships maintained well enough to maneuver.

(Apparently the Moskva was a maintenance shiat-show, which directly contributed to its demise.)
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Good. Russians don't deserve things like boats or a navy.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Gee, and I thought the Russian subs were just going to park off the coast of Western Europe and Ireland with their nukes on "armed."
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Do you see torpedo boats?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AkaranD: So we have kamikaze drones without the kami.

Neat.


Krazi Kazi?
 
gnosis301
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gooch: Are all the drones accountable? Once the war is over, I'd hate to think of those things just bobbing about, waiting to gain sentience.


There are hotlines available.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I got really excited when I misread that as "scuttling".
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Haven't sea mines been a thing since the civil war?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This should teach them.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Putin is really getting into the 90's hiats

INXS - Suicide Blonde
Youtube Ma4TOv2f_WY


Don't you know what you're doing
You've got a death wish
Suicide drone
Suicide drone
Suicide drone
Suicide drone
 
Sentient
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
in (annexed) soviet russia, torpedo boat comes to you

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ukrainikaze
 
FIFTEEN BOXES
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Obviously it wasn't programmed to self-destruct before surrender. That must be part of the upgrade package we didn't pay for.


That comes later after the launch with a software update that fixes the camera issues and adds features that weren't initially available.

Kinda like the new iPhone (insert number here, it happens every year).
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: "Scurrying"; that implies that the Russian navy has ships maintained well enough to maneuver.

(Apparently the Moskva was a maintenance shiat-show, which directly contributed to its demise.)


"Wheezing and limping" would be a better descriptor
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It would be funny if this is just some kayak mocked up to look like a drone and the Russians crapped their pants and ran.
 
Zafler
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: AkaranD: So we have kamikaze drones without the kami.

Neat.

Krazi Kazi?


Weirdest Little Caesars delivery ever.
 
jso2897
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Obviously it wasn't programmed to self-destruct before surrender. That must be part of the upgrade package we didn't pay for.


TFA didn't mention whether it has the weatherproof undercoating.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AkaranD: So we have kamikaze drones without the kami.

Neat.


Kamikaze means "Divine wind". So they are without the Divine.

Hence the saying "To error out is human, but to explode is divine."
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Can an inanimate object even commit suicide?
 
morg
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nick Nostril: Can an inanimate object even commit suicide?


i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
