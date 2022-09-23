 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 212 of WW3: Putin is giving directions directly to generals in the field, sources say -- a highly unusual tactic that hints at the dysfunctional command structure that has plagued Russia's war. It's your Friday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
54
    News, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine envoy, Ukraine, pro-Russian Ukrainian separatists Wednesday, Saudi official, eastern region  
•       •       •

54 Comments     (+0 »)
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"...the dysfunctional command structure that has plagued Russia..."

It's actually been that way for centuries, since the early Czars. There was, possibly, a brief respite under the Soviet regime, but Russian national character has reasserted itself.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
God I hope it's that scene from Fifth Element where Zorg's like "of you want something done, do it yourself," and then he gets blown up by the very guys he hired, "for the honor."
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OMG. So, a two day respite by Ukrainian troops, then a new push with fresh troops against a desperate enemy.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ask Me If I Have A God Complex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's the phrase I'm looking for...

... "a blind man leading a deaf horse into a burning stable."
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For someone supposedly concerned about Nazis in Ukraine, Vladimir the Incompetent sure seems to spend a lot of time emulating the stupid actions of a certain failed Austrian painter from the middle of last century.

There are some significant similarities:
- Dysfunctional military chain of command due to competing, mutually-hostile organizations
- The Leader is making tactical decisions at the battalion level and overruling his generals
- Deliberate self-isolation from (and refusal to listen to) actual ground truth, while making military/political decisions based on information he WANTS to be true
- Desperately conscripting every vaguely able-bodied adult male to deal with the catastrophic casualties resulting from the other points

I know history doesn't repeat, but sometimes rhymes. In this case, Pootie-Poot's situation appears to be blatantly copied from the earlier tune- right down to the misspelled notes in the 3rd stanza.

Vova, you need to hurry up and get to the final movement, where the Leader tops himself in a bunker.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin:
The one with the rifle shoots! - One out of two gets a rifle. The one without follows him. When the one with the rifle gets killed, the one who is following picks up the rifle and shoots. The one with the rifle shoots. The one without follows him. When the one with the rifle gets killed, the one who is following picks up the rifle and shoots. The one with the rifle shoots.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Have you tried winning? Let's try that. You go out there, and you shoot, and then you come back to base unharmed. Have you tried this? Because THAT'S what I want!"
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2 steps forward, 1 step back

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The OP called on the mobilized Russians to simply surrender and guaranteed their lives and decent treatment

" Citizens of the Russian Federation who do not want to die ingloriously in a foreign country have been forcibly mobilized! At the first opportunity, surrender. Ukraine guarantees you the preservation of your life and decent treatment. Under the Geneva Convention, you will not be extradited to the Russian Federation if you do not want to, " said Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the Presidential Office.Forwarded from  Zelenskiy / OfficialI'll explain to the Russians in Russian what's going on.

55 thousand Russian soldiers died in this war in six months. Tens of thousands are injured and maimed. Want more? No? Then protest. Fight back. Run away. Or surrender to Ukrainian captivity. These are the options for you to survive.

The Russian decision to mobilize is a frank admission that their cadre army, which had been trained for decades to seize someone else's land, could not stand it and fell apart. And now, because of the mobilization, the war of Russia against Ukraine for most citizens of the Russian Federation is not something there on TV or on the Internet, but something that has entered every Russian home.

It is the fact of Ukrainian power that the Russian leadership reacts to, changing tactics and trying to draw even more Russian citizens and resources into the war.

I thank everyone who fights and works for our victory.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vladimir Zelensky advised Russians to protest, flee or surrender to Ukrainian captivity

Today, in his daily evening address, the President of Ukraine noted that the protests against mobilization in Russia indicate that people understand that they were thrown to their deaths. He also said that Ukrainian intelligence has information that the mobilization will cover not 300 thousand, but about a million Russian men.

" Russian mothers! Do not doubt that the children of the top of your state will not be in the war against Ukraine. Those who make decisions in your country take care of their children. А ваших детей даже не хоронят », - звернувся до росіян Президент України.

He called neighbors complicit in crimes, murders and tortures of Ukrainians.

" Because they were silent. Because you are silent. And now is the time for you to choose. For men in Russia, this is a choice to die or live, become a cripple or keep their health. For women in Russia, the choice is to lose their husbands, sons, and grandchildren forever, or still try to protect them from death, from war, from one person ."
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kadyrov said that the mobilization will not affect Chechnya, because during the war the republic "exceeded the plan"

The story with Ramzan Kadyrov's speech was published in the evening news release on the Grozny channel, Kavkaz reports. According to him, Chechnya exceeded the "deflated plan" by 254%, because 20 thousand people took part in the fighting during the war. It was not specified what kind of plan we are talking about, by whom and how it was approved.

In addition, according to Kadyrov, about 40 women who tried to hold an anti-war rally in Grozny the day before have already been mobilized and sent to Ukraine. He also threatened to send anyone who goes to the rally, or their husbands and all their children, to the front line."
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Harlee: OMG. So, a two day respite by Ukrainian troops, then a new push with fresh troops against a desperate enemy.

[Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x276]


Killing Spree!

/Unreal!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Top news for September 22:

215 heroes at home! Ukraine has returned defenders from captivity , including 108 Azovstal defenders.

The dismissed Azov commanders will remain in Turkey until the end of the war.

In GUR told why Russia Medvedchuk .

Germany supported granting asylum to Russian deserters .

The Lithuanian Seimas banned broadcasting of Russian and Belarusian programs for two years .

The EU Foreign Ministers agreed on the content of the next package of sanctions against Russia.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It is forbidden to leave the cities: in Luhansk region, the occupiers are trying to increase the turnout during the "referendum"

In Bilovodsk, at one of the enterprises, the boss announced to all employees that attendance was mandatory. Those who will not participate in the voting will be automatically dismissed from their jobs, and the lists of those who will not appear will be submitted to the "MGB LNR". This was reported by the head of the Luhansk OVA, Serhii Gaidai.

In Starobilsk, the occupation authorities forbade the local population to leave the city between September 23 and 27.

According to available information, the occupiers are creating armed groups to go around homes and force people to participate in the so-called "referendum".
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Referendums" for joining the Russian Federation began in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine

"Voting" will last from September 23-27. People will be visited in their home territories and at home, and on the last day they will be called to come to the "polling stations".

In the self-proclaimed LPR and DPR, people will be asked: "Do you want to join Russia?". And in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions - "Do you support the exit from Ukraine, the creation of an independent state and its accession to the Russian Federation?".

The results of the so-called "referendum" should be announced on September 27-28.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In Melitopol, residents are urged not to participate in the pseudo-referendum in any way

The mayor of the city, Ivan Fedorov, reminded that participation in the "voting" means:

- supporting the bloody plan to escalate the war against Ukraine.

- to voluntarily become part of a closed totalitarian society.

- to assume part of the responsibility for war crimes in Ukraine.

- to agree to the creation of the Zaporizhia Gulag promised by the Gauleiter.

- to agree to the mobilization of men aged 16-55 to replenish the Russian army's cannon fodder.

- a criminal offense under Part 1 of Art. 110 "Encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine".

- the worst betrayal. Myself, my family, all Ukrainians, my country!

!! So don't open the door to agitators. Do not go to the polling stations. Completely ignore the entire election process. Stay as far as possible from Russian military and enemy equipment.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Russian assets worth 300-500 billion dollars have been frozen in the West

All that remains now is to transfer them to Ukraine.

"Ukraine is lobbying for the adoption of a new international agreement that will facilitate the confiscation of these assets for the reconstruction of our state. It is fair that these assets should be the main resource for recovery," said Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fasahd: "Referendums" for joining the Russian Federation began in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine

"Voting" will last from September 23-27. People will be visited in their home territories and at home, and on the last day they will be called to come to the "polling stations".

In the self-proclaimed LPR and DPR, people will be asked: "Do you want to join Russia?". And in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions - "Do you support the exit from Ukraine, the creation of an independent state and its accession to the Russian Federation?".

The results of the so-called "referendum" should be announced on September 27-28.


"Do you want to join Russia, or would you rather we shoot you?" Is the question on the ballot for the innovative door to door vote initiative.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
WTF?

The occupiers began to sell their equipment to Ukraine

The first Tigr armored car, bought from the occupier, arrived in Mykolaiv.

"We wrote about the fact that we are buying equipment, but here is this "Tiger", which arrived not pressed, but bought," - said the head of Mykolayiv OVA Vitaly Kim.

It is much easier for Russians not to buy a Lada for a funeral, you can sell the equipment, stay alive, come home and buy yourself this smelly Lada, - added Kim.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ukrainian companies conquer the world and set trends

The Ukrainian crypto exchange Whitebit started a partnership with the European office of Netflix. Eventually, it will be possible to pay for the European subscription in cryptocurrency.

Our digital products and companies are already leading the way around the world. But this is only the beginning! After all, Ukraine is a country of courage and innovation.61
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Russia committed war crimes in Ukraine, - UN commission

A team of experts appointed by the UN's top human rights body to look into human rights abuses in Ukraine said its initial investigation found evidence of war crimes committed by the Russians after the invasion of the country.

"We were stunned by the large number of executions in the areas we visited. Currently, the commission is investigating such deaths in 16 cities and towns, " said the head of the UN commission, Eric Mose.

The commission conducted investigations in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Sumy. The UN mission visited 27 locations and interviewed more than 150 victims and witnesses.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fasahd: WTF?

The occupiers began to sell their equipment to Ukraine

The first Tigr armored car, bought from the occupier, arrived in Mykolaiv.

"We wrote about the fact that we are buying equipment, but here is this "Tiger", which arrived not pressed, but bought," - said the head of Mykolayiv OVA Vitaly Kim.

It is much easier for Russians not to buy a Lada for a funeral, you can sell the equipment, stay alive, come home and buy yourself this smelly Lada, - added Kim.


You know, with a couple billionaires backing it, this idea could pretty much end this war.  Get Bezos and Musk to throw money at the Orcs for their kit and strip the whole damn army.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The German parliament failed to vote on providing tanks to Ukraine

The German parliament was unable to vote for a document that would have given permission to export to Ukraine battle tanks and armored personnel carriers from the stocks of German industry.

Deputies of the coalition and members of the "left" faction prevented the immediate adoption of this decision in the parliament with their votes. Instead, the proposal was referred to the Foreign Affairs Committee for discussion, which will significantly delay a decision.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In the south of Ukraine, the occupiers are gradually retreating

The Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to destroy the areas where their equipment and weapons were concentrated, Nataliya Humenyuk, spokeswoman for the "South" command, said.

"The fighting is fierce, it is quite hot in our south, despite the fact that the weather has become a little cooler. The fire is coming from one side and from the other. But the enemy is still giving way, little by little we are securing the territories for ourselves. And this he is stressed, accordingly, the shelling becomes bigger and smaller depending on the amount of ammunition we hit during the night..." - she said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Going on three years of tumultuous friendship and codependence, never there, relationship. We shared the alcohol thing. Her heroin thing was an aside.  She says I'm the only one who believes in her. I've about given up. Suggests maybe the afterlife would be better. I'm not trained to deal with that and frankly it hurts to think that she believes that would be better than a life with me. I'm about done. Yesterday didn't go too well. BTW, she's not from Canada. Sharp knees, too.
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Zenith
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fasahd: Kadyrov said that the mobilization will not affect Chechnya, because during the war the republic "exceeded the plan"

The story with Ramzan Kadyrov's speech was published in the evening news release on the Grozny channel, Kavkaz reports. According to him, Chechnya exceeded the "deflated plan" by 254%, because 20 thousand people took part in the fighting during the war. It was not specified what kind of plan we are talking about, by whom and how it was approved.

In addition, according to Kadyrov, about 40 women who tried to hold an anti-war rally in Grozny the day before have already been mobilized and sent to Ukraine. He also threatened to send anyone who goes to the rally, or their husbands and all their children, to the front line."


lol
I've a bridge to sell him then.
stupid farker
they'll be hauling more chechen bodies into Poots Blayt Sturm with or without him
 
scanman61
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Orders straight from CinC?  We know how well that works:

bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size

Zelenskyy's Alive!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hey Vlad!
Another week of your best efforts and ZELENSKY IS STILL ALIVE !!!!
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
mederu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ukraine encircles Lyman | Ruzzia sends 1 Million Men to Ukraine | Azov is Free
Youtube MH89P22MxZ0

Yesterdays daily Denys
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TWX: [media0.giphy.com image 264x200] [View Full Size image _x_]
Zelenskyy's Alive!



They're the same picture.jpg

/high five
 
mederu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
22 Sep: Russians FLEE from the MASSACRE in Kherson | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube z0e6aptdeJY
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Separated at birth?


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So, it;s going something like this?

Downfall (2004) - Clip 1: Steiner's Attack
Youtube xBWmkwaTQ0k
 
TWX
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: TWX: [media0.giphy.com image 264x200] [View Full Size image _x_]
Zelenskyy's Alive!


They're the same picture.jpg

/high five


Yep.  At some point I realized that Fizzgig from the Dark Crystal looked like Brian Blessed as he's been portrayed in these threads.  It's uncanny enough that I almost wonder if the Henson Creature Shop folks did it deliberately.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'd rather see Putin catch the plague. Maybe he could spread it around, too.
 
John_From
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
'What If Ism" is troll bait. I try to avoid it.
However
I'm compelled to point out, that if Trump had remained in office, he would have supported Vladimir. And then we would have a very different outcome in the battle of good vs. evil.

We so narrowly avoided that fate. You can bet your ass Trump would have been giving the direct orders to his generals, too.
 
palelizard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fasahd: Going on three years of tumultuous friendship and codependence, never there, relationship. We shared the alcohol thing. Her heroin thing was an aside.  She says I'm the only one who believes in her. I've about given up. Suggests maybe the afterlife would be better. I'm not trained to deal with that and frankly it hurts to think that she believes that would be better than a life with me. I'm about done. Yesterday didn't go too well. BTW, she's not from Canada. Sharp knees, too.
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 536x714]
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 536x714]


That sucks. Yesterday sounded promising, too.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fasahd: Kadyrov said that the mobilization will not affect Chechnya, because during the war the republic "exceeded the plan"

The story with Ramzan Kadyrov's speech was published in the evening news release on the Grozny channel, Kavkaz reports. According to him, Chechnya exceeded the "deflated plan" by 254%, because 20 thousand people took part in the fighting during the war. It was not specified what kind of plan we are talking about, by whom and how it was approved.

In addition, according to Kadyrov, about 40 women who tried to hold an anti-war rally in Grozny the day before have already been mobilized and sent to Ukraine. He also threatened to send anyone who goes to the rally, or their husbands and all their children, to the front line."


Isn't this the kinda guy who is a threat to Pooty? I see him ending his days the way that Serbian Tiger Force guy Arkan ended his. Kadyrov talks like he's the expert and Pooty's just a shift Pol. Pooty doesn't suffer these types for very long....and the guy is such a poser too boot.
 
Il Douchey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It sounds like Vlad is deploying the old Biden/Milley Gambit:  Step 1: Run away from the fight in a humiliating way that all of your other enemies can observe.  Step 2:  Leave all of your weapons and military assets behind for the enemy to use. Step 3: Make lame excuses and hold nobody accountable

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


/The art of woke war: operation spectacular failure
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fasahd: Kadyrov said that the mobilization will not affect Chechnya, because during the war the republic "exceeded the plan"

The story with Ramzan Kadyrov's speech was published in the evening news release on the Grozny channel, Kavkaz reports. According to him, Chechnya exceeded the "deflated plan" by 254%, because 20 thousand people took part in the fighting during the war. It was not specified what kind of plan we are talking about, by whom and how it was approved.

In addition, according to Kadyrov, about 40 women who tried to hold an anti-war rally in Grozny the day before have already been mobilized and sent to Ukraine. He also threatened to send anyone who goes to the rally, or their husbands and all their children, to the front line."


He's not panicking at all.  Nope... not one but.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You know what other heads of state directly commanded troops in the field?

That's right. Napoleon.
 
TWX
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: It sounds like Vlad is deploying the old Biden/Milley Gambit:  Step 1: Run away from the fight in a humiliating way that all of your other enemies can observe.  Step 2:  Leave all of your weapons and military assets behind for the enemy to use. Step 3: Make lame excuses and hold nobody accountable

[Fark user image 183x183][Fark user image 332x153][Fark user image 271x181]

/The art of woke war: operation spectacular failure


Well those certainly are words strung together.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fasahd: In Bilovodsk, at one of the enterprises, the boss announced to all employees that attendance was mandatory. Those who will not participate in the voting will be automatically dismissed from their jobs


All other things being equal, the man's got an interesting idea...

It would probably help with our political situation, over here, too.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: It sounds like Vlad is deploying the old Biden/Milley Gambit:  Step 1: Run away from the fight in a humiliating way that all of your other enemies can observe.  Step 2:  Leave all of your weapons and military assets behind for the enemy to use. Step 3: Make lame excuses and hold nobody accountable

[Fark user image 183x183][Fark user image 332x153][Fark user image 271x181]

/The art of woke war: operation spectacular failure


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

H31N0US: You know what other heads of state directly commanded troops in the field?

That's right. Napoleon.


Richard III.

Though it didn't work out so well for him.  He couldn't even leverage his position for transportation.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for September 10 to September 16. It was another busy week as Ukraine solidified its gains in Kharkiv Oblast and Zelensky visited the newly liberated Izium.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
TWX
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Flab: fasahd: In Bilovodsk, at one of the enterprises, the boss announced to all employees that attendance was mandatory. Those who will not participate in the voting will be automatically dismissed from their jobs

All other things being equal, the man's got an interesting idea...

It would probably help with our political situation, over here, too.


Sounds like the boss is looking to get himself fragged.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Rumors that Doctor Spankula, Vladimir Putin's Mirror Universe BDSM Arch-Nemesis, has been captured are sadly false. It is true that he was caught, handcuffed, gagged, tied to a wall, and strip searched, but at that point he became so visibly aroused that no FSB agent was willing to have any contact with him other than to call in Olga Olgavolvitch from Accounting, who was known to enjoy such things. Unfortunately, in the time it took to find strong enough physical restraints, the two physically and sexually defeated all watchers and eloped. We wish the happy couple the best of luck in the future. Administration has also called in additional teams of janitorial service workers to clean up the resulting mess, which has rendered the third floor stairwell unusable.

* The Russian army in Karkiv Oblast was not defeated by a combined army of men, elves, dwarves, and eagles at the Lonely Mountain, although that battle of five armies serves as yet another demonstration of the West's recklessness is removing a stabilizing power which had kept the region peaceful for years.

* It is unfair and wrong to claim that Vladimir Putin's origins involve dressing up as the bearded lady at the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus and escaping by fleeing on a unicycle, as that was Dmitry Peskov. Putin's origins involve goats and test tubes and a mysterious 'Coproration X' rumored to be headquartered in Raccoon City.

* The Finance Ministry has announced that, in celebration of progress in the Special Military Operation in Ukraine, the chocolate ration will be increased to negative five grams per week. All citizens are expected to bring chocolate or chocolate-like substances to the Ministry at once.

* The efforts to banish the lobster demon known as Ska'naag, or 'It which devours by claw' have been derailed by academic infighting among the scholars researching the Lobsternomicon, as faculty from St. Petersburg Eldritch University have apparently pranked the faculty from the Occult University of Volgograd by summoning an jellyfish demon and hiding it in the punch bowl in the faculty lounge. As the traditional rivalry between the two institutions of higher education demands, the offended parties have now begun wearing flounder hats as a sign of protest. We will continue to report on this story should it begin to make any sense at all.
 
