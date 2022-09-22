 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Coors light slows down an entire freeway   (npr.org) divider line
9
    More: Florida, Truck, Semi-trailer, Trailer, Interstate Highway System, Florida Highway Patrol, Road, cases of Coors Light beer, Coors Brewing Company  
•       •       •

151 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Sep 2022 at 8:05 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Netrngr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A fitting end to a truck full of horse piss.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh and First.. Woooo
 
moulderx1 [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Netrngr: Oh and First.. Woooo


Go home Netrngr, you're drunk.


/again
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Again?
 
TWX
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

moulderx1: Netrngr: Oh and First.. Woooo

Go home Netrngr, you're drunk.


/again


I hope it wasn't on the product in that truck...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How can water slow down a freeway?
 
TWX
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: How can water slow down a freeway?


Have you seen the way people drive?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

moulderx1: Netrngr: Oh and First.. Woooo

Go home Netrngr, you're drunk.


/again


Too bad it was on a repeat that's about to go away.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark, I am dissapoint.

Had to hear about this from a person standing in front of me yesterday.

How far have you fallen.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.