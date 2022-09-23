 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   Boston's Orange Line re-enters service, doesn't immediately burst into flames. Green-with-jealousy Line promptly derails in bid for attention   (wcvb.com) divider line
    Green Line, Red Line, Silver Line, MBTA Green Line train, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, Orange Line, Park Street  
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
No one is jealous of the Green Line. It takes 30 minutes to go a few blocks on the B or C lines. You can probably walk down Comm Ave. or Beacon Street more quickly.

/ at least this was true 15 years ago
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They have a train just for Protestants?
 
August11
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Thanks, Subby, for this riveting news item. I really didn't want to wake up anyway.
 
oldfool
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yo Boston, I hear you can't make the trains run on time. Have you tried racism and fascism?
 
