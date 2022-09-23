 Skip to content
(Twitter)   4 day work week produces no loss in productivity. Businesses begin to divide into "Hey, cool, they'll like that" and "noses will grow too big with only 4 days on grindstone"   (twitter.com)
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As a contractor, I fall heavily on the latter side.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Every time a company announces that they are doing a "four-day work week," I have one question:

"Is it OK for employees not to check work emails or messages on the other three days or during the evenings of work days?"
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But how could we possibly Blue Sky our North Star paradigm to uplift our core values from the 30,000-foot view in just four days?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bostonguy: Every time a company announces that they are doing a "four-day work week," I have one question:

"Is it OK for employees not to check work emails or messages on the other three days or during the evenings of work days?"


Am I getting paid to do that? No? Then no.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

question_dj: Am I getting paid to do that? No? Then no.


If someone is salaried, then the expectation might be there.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

question_dj: bostonguy: Every time a company announces that they are doing a "four-day work week," I have one question:

"Is it OK for employees not to check work emails or messages on the other three days or during the evenings of work days?"

Am I getting paid to do that? No? Then no.


This is the correct answer.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Most of the companies participating in a four-day workweek pilot program in Britain said they had seen no loss of productivity during the experiment, and in some cases had seen a significant improvement, according to a survey"

Scienced the shiat out of this one, didn't we?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bostonguy: question_dj: Am I getting paid to do that? No? Then no.

If someone is salaried, then the expectation might be there.


As a salaried employee that has to do a week of on-call, I can tell you, I've told my employer repeatedly, that when I am on-call, I answer the phone when it rings. I absolutely do not check email off-hours when I'm on-call. If they want me to do that, I'm happy to do so at double time and a half at my salaried rate, billed 24/7 for the 7 day on-call period.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4 day workweek? That just means Lumbergh will make us come in on Friday, Saturday, AND Sunday.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess a four-day workweek provides ample time to submit (and approve) the same story multiple times.
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've already logged 2150 hours for the yr.....where do I sign up?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: But how could we possibly Blue Sky our North Star paradigm to uplift our core values from the 30,000-foot view in just four days?


Simple we just leverage our synergies and instantiate industry 4.0 to do a full lights out production.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: question_dj: Am I getting paid to do that? No? Then no.

If someone is salaried, then the expectation might be there.


And you tell them no and don't do it. Salaried does not mean slave. The end of the work day is the end of the work day.
 
argylez
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: I guess a four-day workweek provides ample time to submit (and approve) the same story multiple times.


At least this article wasn't posted yesterday, right?
 
NewWayWest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but that's Britain. You could even go down to 3 days and not see a change.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there is one thing we all learned during the pandemic, it's that there really is no need to be in the office 40 hours a week.  Especially when you couple that with at least 1 hour of commute time, usually more for many people.
That's at the very least 50 hours a week.

People working from home were able to put in a dedicated 30 hours with less interruptions and less distractions.
You would think that this is precisely what a company wants.  But nope.  Many companies have already moved back to the office.  Although, most of them, it seems, really only want you in the office a few days a week.

So things are different.  But they are really really trying to make the office a thing again.

For my part, I'm going along with it.  I understand the reasons for it.  But it's still pretty wild to hear the out loud grumbling from pretty much everyone around.
 
On-Farkin-On [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I actually buckled down and focused I could generally do my work in half the time I currently do. Problem is the boss wants a warm seat more than anything else, so instead I fark the day away. Really need to find a slightly more productive way to waste time. If I didn't find CAD  so tedious I could probably double bill some of my time.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Every time a company announces that they are doing a "four-day work week," I have one question:

"Is it OK for employees not to check work emails or messages on the other three days or during the evenings of work days?"


I hear you. Let's put a pin in this and circle back once we have a chance to holistically digest this new information while I bubble it up to the senior team.
 
Mrjimbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think this could work in the United States.  On average, Americans tend to be on the lazy and have no desire to work.  Case in point, I have a buddy who is 43 years old and not married and is approaching the end of his unemployment benefits, he said the other day "I can't find a job at all."  I tried to tell him that it was getting to the point of "beggars can't be choosers" and even $ 13.00/hr flipping burgers is better than having to file an extension of unemployment.  His reply made me want to smack  him "burger flipping is for the uneducated and the drug addicts."

Hell,, I work in retail where starting pay is at $13.00/hr and we have a hard time getting people to come in.  And it's not just the 20 yr old kids either it's people of all ages.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SMB2811: bostonguy: question_dj: Am I getting paid to do that? No? Then no.

If someone is salaried, then the expectation might be there.

And you tell them no and don't do it. Salaried does not mean slave. The end of the work day is the end of the work day.


I'm sorry but this is America.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have been working 4 10hr days for years now.
I am never going back.
 
twistedsteel5252
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I beat cancer. Now I'm going to be all butt hurt if they discover a cure for cancer"

It applies to student loans
It applies to worker rights
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrjimbo: I don't think this could work in the United States.  On average, Americans tend to be on the lazy and have no desire to work.  Case in point, I have a buddy who is 43 years old and not married and is approaching the end of his unemployment benefits, he said the other day "I can't find a job at all."  I tried to tell him that it was getting to the point of "beggars can't be choosers" and even $ 13.00/hr flipping burgers is better than having to file an extension of unemployment.  His reply made me want to smack  him "burger flipping is for the uneducated and the drug addicts."

Hell,, I work in retail where starting pay is at $13.00/hr and we have a hard time getting people to come in.  And it's not just the 20 yr old kids either it's people of all ages.


People in the US are tired of working for crap wages while the directors and above make mad money
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technically true if your company has zero productivity to begin with.

/in meetings all-day-long.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: bostonguy: Every time a company announces that they are doing a "four-day work week," I have one question:

"Is it OK for employees not to check work emails or messages on the other three days or during the evenings of work days?"

Am I getting paid to do that? No? Then no.


I'm salaried, not expected to do it, but I do it anyway.
Takes me a couple of minutes to log in remotely, and see if anything is going on.

Small company, and I just like to try and not have a bunch of crap I'm walking into on Monday.

I also like my job, so that helps a lot.

I've had other jobs where when I'm off the clock, work ceases to exist.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Productivity is output per unit of labor, so a steady productivity doesn't mean that your overall output is the same when you cut hours. If companies want to go to 4-day workweeks at the same pay, fine with me, but it sounds like what they've done is lop 20% off their output while keeping their costs the same.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've done studies like this before. Hell, some of the Latin countries offer a mid-day nap and see great increases in productivity because of it. Who'd have thunk that not treating employees like plowhorses and chattel slaves would make them happier with their job and thus more likely to do good work?

Answer: Any manager who has ever used their brain. When I was managing I was very lax with lunches and breaks, and my employees were very productive as a result. I was also understanding and open when it came to days off, especially sick days. If you feel like shiat, you're no good at work. I get it. Stay home. If you're actually contagious (flu, norovirus, etc.) then definitely stay home because I'd rather have one sick person out for two days than the entire staff out part of next week. Not to mention I don't want to be ill, either!

These days I work alone, make my own hours, and definitely do take a nap in the afternoon if I feel like I need one. I could never go back to punching a clock, being at an office or job site at a particular time, or having a supervisor looking over my shoulder. My district manager is in some other state, and I've never met them. At this point, I don't think I've even spoken to them (but they're relatively new, though I never met the previous two  supervisors in person either.)

The problems arise when you let petty wannabe dictators, inhuman narcissists, and power-mad lifelong losers be in charge. They all let their power go to their head, and they start treating people like shiat because they can.

For some people, being in a position to mistreat other people who depend on their job is a power fantasy they strive for their entire life. F#ck those people. They're the reason things suck.
 
alitaki
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bostonguy: question_dj: Am I getting paid to do that? No? Then no.

If someone is salaried, then the expectation might be there.


That expectation is there right now with a five day work week so why would you think it would be any different with a four day week?
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No productivity loss? So your employees weren't doing shiat anyway. Shorten the week until you see a productivity loss, then add a few hours back?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: I have been working 4 10hr days for years now.
I am never going back.


Can you set your schedule?  Back when I was working 4/10s I had it set up that one week I'd work Monday - Thursday and then the next week it would be Tuesday - Friday. I'd get a four day weekend every other week.  It was absolutely awesome.

Sadly they went bankrupt after a couple of years of that (I don't think it was my fault...) and I had to go back to a 'normal' schedule elsewhere.  That was hard to accept.

/Not as good as 4/8s I'll grant you, but still pretty good.
 
alitaki
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

question_dj: bostonguy: question_dj: Am I getting paid to do that? No? Then no.

If someone is salaried, then the expectation might be there.

As a salaried employee that has to do a week of on-call, I can tell you, I've told my employer repeatedly, that when I am on-call, I answer the phone when it rings. I absolutely do not check email off-hours when I'm on-call. If they want me to do that, I'm happy to do so at double time and a half at my salaried rate, billed 24/7 for the 7 day on-call period.


We tried that once. They laughed at us. Then our team lead shrugged and said ok and that was that.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
csb/
Back in the 90s, I was planning a weekend trip to Arkansas.  I had informed my team of my plans, etc. One guy who was senior in title but had not been on the team very long (I was the first hire as a junior developer) lays into me that I need to be reachable by phone in case there are any issues.  I said I didn't see that as being possible because of the events I'd be attended , etc.  Oh, he was going to lay down the law with me that I HAD to answer my phone if I were called.  Old Farkers will remember back then cell phones were analog and coverage was spotty across the US.  I countered to him that there was no guarantee I could even get a signal in the mountains of Arkansas, so I was not going to be reachable DURING MY WEEKEND.  He didn't like having to concede my point.  Total jackass who tried power tripping on me too many times.

/csb
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We did the 4  10 hour days at work for awhile . Much less work getting done . First hour everyone in a daze from having to get up early . Then get to work ( out of the shop ) before the boss comes in. Work a few hours . After second break half of them  hang around the shop for 2 hours until time to go home .
 
threehammers
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Having ascended to lower mid management (it's like upper lower class) my only input is that people are still being molded by the last generation's expectations.  It's not always the bosses who want you there, it's their boss or their bosses boss who dictates that.  I used to let my folks do unpaid time at the end of the month if the work was done and be understanding with flexes but my boss shut that down when someone made noise about schedules (they wanted to change their permanent shift and couldn't) and found out about the other stuff.   Seems like they need to keep people here in case "we" have a problem and they need to find someone to fix it.
Problem is most folks only promote up when they mirror company culture and drink the proverbial kool-aid.
That's one reason diversity as a corporate buzz word bugs me.  It's like yeah this is a different person and different background but under that they still push the same values so it's not really that different at all + a dose of fyigm attitude.
To be fair I am a little jaded so meh, that might have something to do with it.
 
v2micca
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I am fully in favor of the 4 day work week and highly endorse it, while acknowledging that is likely a luxury for specific types of industries of certain sizes.
If you are a bare bones mom and pop store front, you aren't generating income when you aren't open.  You aren't open if you don't have enough employees to cover shifts.
Basically, if you have a job that pays you salary, full time, with benefits and a 401k or pension, then there is a good chance your job could allow to work a 4 day work week.  Everyone else gets to suck it.
 
darthaegis [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SMB2811: bostonguy: question_dj: Am I getting paid to do that? No? Then no.

If someone is salaried, then the expectation might be there.

And you tell them no and don't do it. Salaried does not mean slave. The end of the work day is the end of the work day.


Depends on the terms of the job.
Some of my team are 24/7 x 365, and they get paid for that.
I do the same work but I'm M-F 8-5 and my leader appreciates if I engage after 5pm, but she does not expect or require it.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The only group opposed to this is an entire layer of middle management that only exists to micromanage everyone else.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Laobaojun: I have been working 4 10hr days for years now.
I am never going back.

Can you set your schedule?  Back when I was working 4/10s I had it set up that one week I'd work Monday - Thursday and then the next week it would be Tuesday - Friday. I'd get a four day weekend every other week.  It was absolutely awesome.

Sadly they went bankrupt after a couple of years of that (I don't think it was my fault...) and I had to go back to a 'normal' schedule elsewhere.  That was hard to accept.

/Not as good as 4/8s I'll grant you, but still pretty good.


The management tries to be flexible, and as long as you take at least one weekend day in your week, they really are, but I have been Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 10 pm for years.

But, and this is a big deal to me, when I leave, they leave me the heck alone until I come in again.  They call/email me outside working hours maybe twice a year, and only with good reason.

/and I haven't had to set an alarm in years, too.
 
FatinAugust [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm going down to the 0 day work week next summer and my days are dragging right now.  Jobs suck!
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

On-Farkin-On: If I actually buckled down and focused I could generally do my work in half the time I currently do. Problem is the boss wants a warm seat more than anything else, so instead I fark the day away. Really need to find a slightly more productive way to waste time. If I didn't find CAD  so tedious I could probably double bill some of my time.


Workers get their noses on the grindstone, management noses get browner over time.

Owners just expect free goodies
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mrjimbo: I don't think this could work in the United States.  On average, Americans tend to be on the lazy and have no desire to work.  Case in point, I have a buddy who is 43 years old and not married and is approaching the end of his unemployment benefits, he said the other day "I can't find a job at all."  I tried to tell him that it was getting to the point of "beggars can't be choosers" and even $ 13.00/hr flipping burgers is better than having to file an extension of unemployment.  His reply made me want to smack  him "burger flipping is for the uneducated and the drug addicts."

Hell,, I work in retail where starting pay is at $13.00/hr and we have a hard time getting people to come in.  And it's not just the 20 yr old kids either it's people of all ages.


13 bucks an hour is about 25k a year. That's not enough.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Are you taking a pay cut?  Are you producing less, and spending less?
So it's only  about what you want then, and has nothing to do with transforming  into a kinder, gentler kind of economy that won't kill the planet.

Why would I give a fark about what you want, again?  You're the ones killing the planet.  That's the problem. Not what you want.  Again.  Always.

No, actually let's make a deal--every one of you farkers who works in marketing and advertising is out of work, right now.  Go the fark home.  You're a pain in the ass of the earth, and you suck self-esteem and initiative.
You now work at Wal-Mart, making the labor of what you previously sold happen.   Isn't that exciting?  Yes, instead of just sitting behind a computer pushing buttons to sell things, now you get to actually participate in the exciting world of inexhaustible gluttony.  Moving boxes, unloading trucks, putting ticky little shiat on shelves all day, standing behind a cash register and beeping things.

Isn't that awesome, to actually participate in what you unleashed with your handsomely compensated little computer job?  You didn't know that you had that much power, did you?  I bet it's a lot more educational for you to actually see the nuts and bolts of your world of wants in person.  It's absolutely overpowering.

You're a lucky marketer.  In my country, we kill you as soon as we see you.  We have a decent society.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Constant 3-day weekends would be nice. You end up spending Satuday recovering, and Sunday getting back in spirit - but then have to go  to work the  next day.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FatinAugust: I'm going down to the 0 day work week next summer and my days are dragging right now.  Jobs suck!


Congratulations on the upcoming retirement. Write about it, so those who come after will know what it was like.
/As you may very well be among the last.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: They've done studies like this before. Hell, some of the Latin countries offer a mid-day nap and see great increases in productivity because of it. Who'd have thunk that not treating employees like plowhorses and chattel slaves would make them happier with their job and thus more likely to do good work?

Answer: Any manager who has ever used their brain. When I was managing I was very lax with lunches and breaks, and my employees were very productive as a result. I was also understanding and open when it came to days off, especially sick days. If you feel like shiat, you're no good at work. I get it. Stay home. If you're actually contagious (flu, norovirus, etc.) then definitely stay home because I'd rather have one sick person out for two days than the entire staff out part of next week. Not to mention I don't want to be ill, either!

These days I work alone, make my own hours, and definitely do take a nap in the afternoon if I feel like I need one. I could never go back to punching a clock, being at an office or job site at a particular time, or having a supervisor looking over my shoulder. My district manager is in some other state, and I've never met them. At this point, I don't think I've even spoken to them (but they're relatively new, though I never met the previous two  supervisors in person either.)

The problems arise when you let petty wannabe dictators, inhuman narcissists, and power-mad lifelong losers be in charge. They all let their power go to their head, and they start treating people like shiat because they can.

For some people, being in a position to mistreat other people who depend on their job is a power fantasy they strive for their entire life. F#ck those people. They're the reason things suck.


I work for one of those. Well, not directly, more like I work with one of those. He's a real pigs anus.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I see the Americans have arrived to the thread. Here, let me help:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mrjimbo: I don't think this could work in the United States.  On average, Americans tend to be on the lazy and have no desire to work.  Case in point, I have a buddy who is 43 years old and not married and is approaching the end of his unemployment benefits, he said the other day "I can't find a job at all."  I tried to tell him that it was getting to the point of "beggars can't be choosers" and even $ 13.00/hr flipping burgers is better than having to file an extension of unemployment.  His reply made me want to smack  him "burger flipping is for the uneducated and the drug addicts."

Hell,, I work in retail where starting pay is at $13.00/hr and we have a hard time getting people to come in.  And it's not just the 20 yr old kids either it's people of all ages.


Murcans tend to find it hard to finally realize they werent born trust fund babies and have to take it in the ass so sit at home stock owners can get their free Precious every quarter.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Laobaojun: I have been working 4 10hr days for years now.
I am never going back.

Can you set your schedule?  Back when I was working 4/10s I had it set up that one week I'd work Monday - Thursday and then the next week it would be Tuesday - Friday. I'd get a four day weekend every other week.  It was absolutely awesome.

Sadly they went bankrupt after a couple of years of that (I don't think it was my fault...) and I had to go back to a 'normal' schedule elsewhere.  That was hard to accept.

/Not as good as 4/8s I'll grant you, but still pretty good.


I worked 4 10s when I was a machinist. It was pretty cool.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: SMB2811: bostonguy: question_dj: Am I getting paid to do that? No? Then no.

If someone is salaried, then the expectation might be there.

And you tell them no and don't do it. Salaried does not mean slave. The end of the work day is the end of the work day.

I'm sorry but this is America.


The employees job is to serve the stock owners the goodies

Nothing more
 
