(ABC News)   The most Alaska story that ever Alaska'd   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
YetiRider [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now a cub is going to starve to death.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The child suffered serious injuries, while a man sustained humorous injuries, Alaska State Troopers said.

/ that's my story and I'm sticking to it
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bear attacks humans, gets killed with gunz is barely recognizable as Alaskan. How about a 450 pound seal just chillin' on an airport runway like it owns the place?

https://www.adn.com/alaska-life/2017/10/24/in-utqiagvik-low-sealings-bring-a-unique-airplane-hazard/
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live up here in Fairbanks and there is not a single trip to my outhouse that I don't carry bear spray and my 9mm with me when I go. Especially right now as bears are trying to bulk up before they hibernate.

Dying outside on the sh*tter, mauled by a bear is not how I want to go out.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiting for list of the kid's injuries.  Are we talking bites?  Scratches?  Bullet holes?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dbirchall: Waiting for list of the kid's injuries.  Are we talking bites?  Scratches?  Bullet holes?


And I'm waiting for the relationship between the two related hunters.

Father-son, Grandpa-grandson, brother-brother, uncle-nephew, or step-father-step-son.

The possibilities are nearly endless.
 
starlost
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There is no way i'd take a 9 year old hunting. Ok, maybe i would if he was really fat and i could outrun him.
 
August11
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Badafuco: I live up here in Fairbanks and there is not a single trip to my outhouse that I don't carry bear spray and my 9mm with me when I go. Especially right now as bears are trying to bulk up before they hibernate.

Dying outside on the sh*tter, mauled by a bear is not how I want to go out.


Is a 9mm enough? Word on the street, and by street I mean internet, is that you can shoot a bear several times before it kills you.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Dying outside on the sh*tter, mauled by a bear is not how I want to go out


But just think of the obituary potential! That is gravestone gold
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

August11: Badafuco: I live up here in Fairbanks and there is not a single trip to my outhouse that I don't carry bear spray and my 9mm with me when I go. Especially right now as bears are trying to bulk up before they hibernate.

Dying outside on the sh*tter, mauled by a bear is not how I want to go out.

Is a 9mm enough? Word on the street, and by street I mean internet, is that you can shoot a bear several times before it kills you.


Not really the stopping power I need but it's better than nothing. Plus with a shot of bear spray, I think it will protect my pooping ass.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

berylman: Badafuco: Dying outside on the sh*tter, mauled by a bear is not how I want to go out

But just think of the obituary potential! That is gravestone gold


I would definitely be a Fark headline.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

August11: Badafuco: I live up here in Fairbanks and there is not a single trip to my outhouse that I don't carry bear spray and my 9mm with me when I go. Especially right now as bears are trying to bulk up before they hibernate.

Dying outside on the sh*tter, mauled by a bear is not how I want to go out.

Is a 9mm enough? Word on the street, and by street I mean internet, is that you can shoot a bear several times before it kills you.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Badafuco: I live up here in Fairbanks and there is not a single trip to my outhouse that I don't carry bear spray and my 9mm with me when I go. Especially right now as bears are trying to bulk up before they hibernate.

Dying outside on the sh*tter, mauled by a bear is not how I want to go out.


That was the talk of the fishing camp this Summer. Allegedly (anglers so they lie) a guest of an outfitter camp had decided that the weather was so nice he'd do his morning shiat with the outhouse door open.

Bear snatched him off the shiatter and was mauled him until his friend grabbed the cabin gun and drove him off.

Though, of all the places for a bear attack the one where you don't shiat your pants is probably a good enough one.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And a I'm certainly not some crazy ammophile, it's only for survival. I don't have children and I don't open carry. It's just protection against bears and tweakers.
 
August11
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Badafuco: August11: Badafuco: I live up here in Fairbanks and there is not a single trip to my outhouse that I don't carry bear spray and my 9mm with me when I go. Especially right now as bears are trying to bulk up before they hibernate.

Dying outside on the sh*tter, mauled by a bear is not how I want to go out.

Is a 9mm enough? Word on the street, and by street I mean internet, is that you can shoot a bear several times before it kills you.

[Fark user image image 425x424]


Ha! Yeah I was thinking the same thing. Stay safe out there.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Badafuco: I live up here in Fairbanks and there is not a single trip to my outhouse that I don't carry bear spray and my 9mm with me when I go. Especially right now as bears are trying to bulk up before they hibernate.

Dying outside on the sh*tter, mauled by a bear is not how I want to go out.

That was the talk of the fishing camp this Summer. Allegedly (anglers so they lie) a guest of an outfitter camp had decided that the weather was so nice he'd do his morning shiat with the outhouse door open.

Bear snatched him off the shiatter and was mauled him until his friend grabbed the cabin gun and drove him off.

Though, of all the places for a bear attack the one where you don't shiat your pants is probably a good enough one.


I mean, there are worse ways to die, but a bear mauling while in an outhouse is up there on the list of one of the most unpleasant ways to go.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"The most Alaska story that ever Alaska'd"
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Story contained exactly zero Palins.
//Also, no snowmobiles.
///Mandatory third slashie.
 
