(UPI)   Why did G the alligator float along the lazy river? Because he's such a good buoy   (upi.com) divider line
    More: Silly, Ecclesiastical titles, English-language films, Float, Official, Swimming, Scovill Zoo, lazy river, last visitor float  
Snooza
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have so many questions...
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had never thought about it before, but it seems to me that a lazy river would be good 'enrichment' for more than one zoo environment.  Not only better for the animals, but it would tend to bring them around to the visitor viewing area more frequently too.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I mean....isn't THAT the entire point of the Lazy River?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Aww he's 39 we're close in age I want to be his friend and give him a tiny hat
 
