(OnlySky)   Pastor takes it on the Lamb to avoid rendering unto Caesar   (onlysky.media) divider line
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Anyone looked for him in Bolivia yet?
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A Christian disobeying the word of God?  The fark you say?

/Numbers 5:11-31
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
God wants him to be rich.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
                                          "Pastor takes it on the Lamb"
                                                      Eeeewe

                                    
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, dude! How much diabeetus can you fit in one photo?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I skimread that as pastor takes it up the lamb, and.... well, I was confused I don't mind telling you
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Lady J: I skimread that as pastor takes it up the lamb, and.... well, I was confused I don't mind telling you


And you'll be confused some more...
Thanks, Smokey!
Youtube P9_mH82hBdc
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm hungry now, thanks subbby

Fark user imageView Full Size


Lamb Caesar salad recipe
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They believe [Johnson] may have packed up his stuff and relocated to Oklahoma.

Trying to find a specific skeevy, old, white, anti-gay pastor in OK is a daunting task.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Anyone looked for him in Bolivia yet?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Morocco maybe...

/He went there for the waters
 
ababyatemydingo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
OK, so, let's stop being outraged that a pastor is acting un-Christian-like. When they behave like this, they are just scamming the faithful. They might have started off honourable, but they were corrupted by the money.

So just arrest the farker, and if he tries crying and confessing, just say, "Nice try, asshat. But you're still going to jail and lifetime ban on being a preacher.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: A Christian disobeying the word of God?


You know all those commercials advertising products with ridiculous pseudo-science explanations and claims, marketed to the gullible? 

These "pastors" are the equivalent in the religious world.
 
