The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Puerto Colombia public security chief Saúl Leyva revealed that the couple, whose names were withheld, was identified by authorities and fined 900,000 Colombia pesos, about $205.

The couple must be pretty salty about that.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've seen clearer views of sex on scrambled cable back in the 80s.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You can't be making more kids where kids already are!!!
 
ktybear
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

More salty about the thousands in cash they handed to dodgy cops.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've had sex in a pool before and it wasn't all that easy. I can't imagine that salt water, waves and a sandy bottom would make things better
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Haulover Beach. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 1991. (Or was it 2004? Never mind, I've said too much.)
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: Haulover Beach. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 1991. (Or was it 2004? Never mind, I've said too much.)


LOL.  Either way, we are glad you had a good time.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is one of those situations where a video shouldn't be described as viral, I hope.
 
John Hopoate
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wax_on: I've had sex in a pool before and it wasn't all that easy. I can't imagine that salt water, waves and a sandy bottom would make things better


Nope, sandy bottoms don't make it better
 
ISO15693
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They were "just complying with the man's fantasy", people. So it's ok.
 
princhester
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Little old lady complains to the cops about her neighbours always having sex in view. The cops come around to investigate her complaint. She shows them into her bathroom which has a small window up high.

The cops say, "you can't see anything from here"

The little old lady says "no you have to stand on the stool, put your head out the window a bit and crane your neck around to the left."
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
