Alex Jones has said sorry hundreds of times and still hasn't gotten it right, so he's given up trying
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When his death finally comes, I hope it's exceptionally painful and drawn out. Some rare cancer, a horrible and disfiguring car crash, something along those lines. I may send celebration cards to his hospital room. Lots of them. Perhaps a band.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oh c'mon, use some imagination...
Send in the geriatric stripper clowns!

/ for an extra $500 they'll throw him a lemon party
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He's playing up for the cameras. The judge has been way too lenient with him. Stop threatening to do something and actually do it.
 
TWX
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There are some acts for which an apology can never be sufficient.

Jones' denigrating the murder of children and their grieving families is one such act.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Oh c'mon, use some imagination...
Send in the geriatric stripper clowns!

/ for an extra $500 they'll throw him a lemon party


The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1/10) Movie CLIP - Nordberg's Bad Luck (1988) HD
Youtube J2_tJIgfnDA
 
fat boy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Judge should have a bailiff put a bark collar on him
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If this was a scene in a movie, I'd stop watching.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Alex jones doesn't care anymore.  He admitted on the bench he cashed out $9 million in bit coin and gave it to himself.  Someone is funding him to be a shiatweasal as much as possible

/apologies to all shiatweasals
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I even might feel a little sorry for Alex Jones...if he didn't deserve every bad thing that ever happens to him.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Its simple folks give to the rich. rush limbough who cloned alex
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

A marching band
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
bdub77
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He claimed 'liberals' can 'switch emotions on and off when you want'...

It's called being sane.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He only really started to go off the rails at the end of the day.  The plaintiff's attorney did a good job of slowly ramping up the pressure from just sort of nuts and bolts kind of questioning into sussing out Jones's familiarity with the size of his reach, the implicit impact that has on his company's money-earning, and also Jones being familiar with how his communications with his audience led and lead to real-life actions (e.g. his supporters showing up somewhere and being dildos).

Jones helped in this process because he absolutely would not farking shut up even when it was his own attorney trying to act in his benefit.  Earlier on in the day plaintiffs would ask a question, Jones would start launching into a long answer (to a yes/no/IDK question) and his attorney would object, but Jones would just keep powering on.  Then the judge would stop him and point out he didn't have to answer and shouldn't answer.  About halfway through the day she just gave the fark up and was like (I think she basically actually said this) 'I cannot keep doing this every single time.  If your client keeps choosing to answer despite your objection and I cannot get a word in edgewise, then that's your problem.'

By the end of the day he had gotten so wound up he was injecting bullshirt about globalists, and conspiracies, the deep state, etc.  He absolutely got saved by the bell at the end of the day.  It was only going to get worse.

tl;dr: he sorta behaved in the morning because the judge kept saving him from himself, over and over and over.  She gave up after lunch and things got entertaining.
 
Monac
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Jones cannot hide who he is.  He cannot afford to do so because his audience will not accept it, but he also just plain can't do it, no matter what's at stake.  He can lie about it, but under the least pressure, or when he is being himself for his audience, he reveals the truth.  And his true self is just awful.  His audience does not mind that - in fact, that is what they like about him, IMO - but it's a disaster for him in any kind of court case, because it means he almost certainly did whatever he is accused of doing, and did it gleefully.
 
Monkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wait. Alex Jones is 3 years younger than me?
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Some awful, painful, disgusting, incurable parasitic infection that turns his insides to jelly, slowly and painfully, and affecting his heart, lungs, and brain last so that he feels everything fail in its turn.

Or, something like that.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I am still amazed that his conduct so far has failed to meet the standard for criminal harassment or reckless endangerment.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Oh c'mon, use some imagination...
Send in the geriatric stripper clowns!

/ for an extra $500 they'll throw him a lemon party


family guy breakfast machine
Youtube lYDzhLOPD3E


I'd take a slow bleed out from the Family Guy breakfast machine.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Anybody ever see a dude in court get forcibly restrained and muzzled? I have. Once. It was hilarious. Let us pray....
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ten years younger than me.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I will hire the barbershop quartet singers from family guy, prefixed by me, in a lab coat with a clip board, waking in and telling him he has aids, then the quartet.
 
princhester
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The judge knows Jones is just dying for the judge to do something that will give Jones an excuse for an appeal.  And which Jones will use to claim victimhood.

The judge is playing it smart.  When a dickhead is digging themselves into a hole, you don't take the shovel off them.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But Jones seemed unfazed, saying: 'Just like all the Iraqis you liberals killed and loved.

The most widespread, nuttiest horseshiat adopted by even the "reasonable" Republicans is that the Iraqi invasion wasn't an overwhelmingly Republican operation, with regular threats of treasonous hanging for anyone who spoke out against it. "You're with us or the terrorists." They're rewriting history.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This, btw, is the true right-wing mindset on display, and it should be saved in perpetuity.

"I said I was sorry! How many times can I say I'm sorry? You libs are never happy!"

Not realizing that this isn't about "saying he's sorry" and the damage is far beyond a mere apology. This is about acknowledging HE DID SOMETHING WRONG and other people suffered because of it.

The time for "apology" is long past. It is time for restitution, and he will not do that as glibly as he apologized. So he must be forced.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The judge knows Jones is just dying for the judge to do something that will give Jones an excuse for an appeal.  And which Jones will use to claim victimhood.

The judge is playing it smart.  When a dickhead is digging themselves into a hole, you don't take the shovel off them.


Yes, never interrupt your opponent while they're making a mistake.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

/apologies to all shiatweasals


probably a sitting member of congress
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jones' denigrating the murder of children and their grieving families is one such act.


And he's still doing it.
 
