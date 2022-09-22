 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Philadelphia)   Philadelphia unveils new public (sh)art at 15th and Arch   (nbcphiladelphia.com) divider line
10
    More: Spiffy, Toilets, Public toilet, Restrooms, Public restrooms, Center City, public health, Portland Loo, free-standing public restroom  
•       •       •

440 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2022 at 11:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the upper part of the walls is as open as that looks, then that is an absolutely horrible design in an era when drones are commonplace and buildings in the vicinity may have more than one floor.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
one of six public toilets Philadelphia plans to install as part of a five-year plan

Five years? But I'm mad NOW!
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I saw the 'public (sh)art' bit, I was thinking it was some sort of abysmal art purchased by the City of Philadelphia.

Because I have seen 'art' purchased by a city that still haunts my dreams.  And they have it on the bridge overpasses along the interstate.

So the next time you're on I-80 in Council Bluffs, Iowa, be prepared to see something that will scar your soul...
 
evilmousse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
can confirm, philly needs it. non-customer bathrooms can be hard to find even in the tourist areas.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And when it's midnight at the public toilet, the public toilet fairies come out, and clean all the germs away.
"Away, away germs", is how their soft, lilting voices sound if you happen to pass by at the witching hour.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
design features like graffiti-proof wall panels

The beauty of a good turd crayon is that it has no limitations.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We have one in San Antonio.  And apparently they 300K . WTF? Contractors are crooks.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TWX: If the upper part of the walls is as open as that looks, then that is an absolutely horrible design in an era when drones are commonplace and buildings in the vicinity may have more than one floor.


That could be easily solved by changing the design so the top slats are angled to allow air flow but not provide line of sight. And yes by default they are angled upward supposedly to give an interesting view of surrounding buildings to anyone sitting on the toilet.
 
Shryke
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
On the one hand, that's disgusting. On the other, they have been using PortAPotties there for years, and nothing is more disgusting than those farking things. So, net win. At least most of the filth is actually flushed away.
 
slantsix
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We have some here. Repurposed shipping containers in the middle of cracktown. Wonderful idea. Access to facilities should be a right, not a privilege.

Of course, as predicted, it took being open for all of 12 hours for the city to temporarily shut it down due to people taking advantage (drug use, sleeping, fighting, etc).

No good deed goes unpunished, but the optimist in me says "today it's toilets, tomorrow it's housing, safe injection sites, and ready access to healthcare."

I don't know where I was going with this, except to say that even if it doesn't go perfectly the first time, don't give up. Washrooms are desperately needed in urban areas, and it's about time our municipalities dealt with it.

Here's an interesting background piece on the subject _ Pay toilets and unintended consequences
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.