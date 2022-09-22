 Skip to content
(CBS News)   I did run the boy down with my car, ociffer, but hear me out: I was drunk and we were arguing over politics   (cbsnews.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congrats on winning your argument.

Enjoy prison.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A bit paranoid, too?
 
A_Flying_Toaster [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"He CaLlEd Me A nAzI aNd A bOoMeR!!!"

In 3... 2...
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not that the kid doesn't look like a douche too...But  shat sandwich guy needs to go to prison
for manslaughter at the very least, and drunk driving..If being an a-hole and taking political shat
too seriously were a thing, those charges too...

I just do NOT get why or how people get SO wedded to political belief that they base their entire being
on their "team".. It's the same idiocy that flummoxes me about ignorant rednecks in the South
that are just absolutely fanatical about a football team at a college they never attended..
How are those even things??
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
...the political argument claim by Brandt has not been substantiated because the investigation is still ongoing and more witnesses need to be interviewed.

If there was a political argument, does it make drunken murder OK?

/asking for a friend
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
TFA doesn't mention the politics of the involved parties?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Both sides of the road are bad
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 minute ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: "He CaLlEd Me A nAzI aNd A bOoMeR!!!"

In 3... 2...


Oops! It was the other way around. The driver said it was okay because the kid he chased and killed was a Republican extremist.

/I wonder if the driver posts on Fark's politics tab.
 
