(Daily Mail)   Is your apple juice tasting a bit musty lately and making you feel like yelling at clouds?   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apple & Eve juice
What the hell is Eve juice?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: Apple & Eve juice
What the hell is Eve juice?


I ain't getting my replies deleted again
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: Apple & Eve juice
What the hell is Eve juice?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'He hardly ever missed a day of work and took pride in his job.'

Maybe he should've taken the day off that particular day.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lotsa our food is just slightly not so good, said the tax paying fool that voted , caugh  caugh  to make america...
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'He will be remembered for his years of expertise and vigorous work ethic,' the obituary reads. 'He hardly ever missed a day of work and took pride in his job.'

Until the day he fell into the kettle cooker.
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a full-bodied batch.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: Apple & Eve juice
What the hell is Eve juice?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

King of Monkeys: LordOfThePings: Apple & Eve juice
What the hell is Eve juice?

[Fark user image image 425x425]


Fark user imageView Full Size


I bought a can of this for someone who liked a girl I knew named Joy.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Apple & Eve juice
What the hell is Eve juice?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm the man in the kettle...

Rotten Apple
Youtube poo2xaEhrHE
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He was found inside a kettle cooker and authorities are not regarding his death as suspicious?

O-kaaayyyy ......
 
