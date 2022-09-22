 Skip to content
(Jezebel)   Louisiana HS "Career Fair" goes full Evangelical Hellscape. Never go full Evangelical Hellscape   (jezebel.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
These Christian Nationalists are allowed to run amok around HS children in the South. We should build a wall to keep that kind of insanity away from our normals.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Rural California isn't very different at all to tell the truth. It feels like the only difference is the accents, the attitudes are just as horrible.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The 'girl talk' went first and consisted of three speakers, one of whom discussed the importance of forgiving a rapist or abuser. According to a high school student who attended the event, the speaker said that she forgave an ex-boyfriend who attempted to strangle her to death."

-------

Then Peter came to Jesus and asked, "Lord, how many times shall I forgive my brother or sister who sins against me? Up to seven times?"

Jesus answered, "I tell you, not seven times, but seventy-seven times.

"Therefore, the kingdom of heaven is like a king who wanted to settle accounts with his servants. As he began the settlement, a man who owed him ten thousand bags of gold[1] was brought to him. Since he was not able to pay, the master ordered that he and his wife and his children and all that he had be sold to repay the debt.

"At this the servant fell on his knees before him. 'Be patient with me,' he begged, 'and I will pay back everything.' The servant's master took pity on him, canceled the debt and let him go.

"But when that servant went out, he found one of his fellow servants who owed him a hundred silver coins.[2] He grabbed him and began to choke him. 'Pay back what you owe me!' he demanded.

"His fellow servant fell to his knees and begged him, 'Be patient with me, and I will pay it back.'

"But he refused. Instead, he went off and had the man thrown into prison until he could pay the debt. When the other servants saw what had happened, they were outraged and went and told their master everything that had happened.

"Then the master called the servant in. 'You wicked servant,' he said, 'I canceled all that debt of yours because you begged me to. Shouldn't you have had mercy on your fellow servant just as I had on you?' In anger his master handed him over to the jailers to be tortured, until he should pay back all he owed.

"This is how my heavenly Father will treat each of you unless you forgive your brother or sister from your heart."

- Matthew 18:21-35 [NIV]

---------

[1] In the Greek this is "Ten Thousands Talents."

[2] In the Greek this is more accurately "100 denarii,"
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't we learn this week that busing people around under false pretense qualifies as "human trafficking"?

Sue the church so hard the pastor sets it on fire and flees to Bolivia
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jumping Jesus on a pogo stick that is goddamn horrifying.

No rapist should ever be forgiven.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
School system violated separation of church and state and many other laws but decided to double down and release a word salad statement that doesn't answer or refute anything:

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has partnered with 29:11 Mentoring Families to provide additional support services for students in our district. One of these initiatives is the "Day of Hope" event. The event was structured to assist students with exploring what options are available after high school, along with allowing students to participate in breakout sessions and student-initiated activities and projects. By providing entertaining activities with an educational focus, this event was an elevation of a traditional college and career fair. Students were provided with lunch and a rare opportunity to mingle with their peers from other high schools in one setting. We look forward to seeing what our over 2,100 student participants will continue to achieve with the resources and knowledge gained from this event.
- LETRECE R. GRIFFIN, CHIEF OF COMMUNICATIONS & FAMILY ENGAGEMENT AT EBR SCHOOLS

You literally kidnapped the kids and took them under false pretenses to a church where they were separated by gender, girls were told to forgive their rapists, and were traumatized. And this is the best statement you can come up as "Chief of Communications"???? Enjoy the lawsuits.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So wait ... now it's not ok to talk to minors about sex stuff?
 
Nonesuch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought there was a part of the bible that dicussed bearing false witness.
We adding that to the other parts of the bible that "Christians" ignore?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a career fair to me- the boys were being trained to do simple physical tasks for low pay and the girls were prepped to be handmaidens.
 
Monac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this unusual for education in the red states?  If it isn't now the norm, isn't it what they want to be the norm?  And shouldn't they have had someone lined up to teach the boys how to pray the gay away?

You give the "Christian" Right their way, this is the kind of thing you're going to get.  So maybe don't do that?
 
slave2grind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Timothy 2:12 "I do not permit a woman to teach or to exercise authority over a man; rather, she is to remain quiet."
 
Mrtraveler01
What are the odds this person has connections to the organizers of this event?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like child grooming

/it's OK when WE do it
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From another article:

A number of commenters claimed the 'Day of Hope' event was religious in nature and should not have been promoted by EBR Schools.

Another added, "DAY OF HOPE? More like day of trauma. You prayed over my child, told her that she should remain abstinent, talked to her about suicide, and told her that if she's being abused in a domestic violence situation that she should forgive her abuser even if he's not sorry."

Yet another commenter said, "This should be a class action lawsuit. This was an extreme violation of their first amendment right to freedom of (or from) religion, as well as their 15th amendment rights of equal protection under the law. If EBR is sued enough, they will be forced to replace the sickos that held this event."

Pic from event:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Another speaker, a pastor, preached abstinence and talked about how she was proud to have been a virgin throughout high school and college."

Spoken like a true communal bicycle.
 
adamatari
Didn't you hear? The founders were all good Christian evangelists and the "establishment clause" actually means you can't stop Christian prayer meetings in schools and they can also discriminate against the queers no matter what the law says.

6 judges our front shoulda told you.
 
Mrtraveler01
Usually when I went to a career fair, I learned about various job opportunities available. I didn't learn that we should forgive the rapist.

You're right though, this is ultimately where they want to take us.
 
RandomInternetComment
So toxic behavior enabling got it.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
Looks like we've found Matt Gaetz's Fark handle.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
East Baton Rouge Parish School Board Vice President Dawn Chanet Collins said in comments made to ABC affiliate WBRZ on Wednesday that the religious nature of the event may have made it unconstitutional for the school to sponsor.

"There is a separation of church and state, and it seems like those lines may have been crossed," said Collins.

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's some deep stupidity

And isint the parable of the talents about using the gifts you were given to thier fullest and not hiding them away?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The majority of students chose to attend this field trip on the promise of free food and the opportunity to skip class,"

See what gluttony and sloth get you?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the Armed Forces were there in, er, force?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Organised Religion is a cancer on society.

It is also, IMHO, a mental illness.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Another speaker, a pastor, preached abstinence and talked about how she was proud to have been a virgin throughout high school and college."

She may be a technical virgin but her bum hole just makes a gentle whistling sound.
 
TorpedoOrca
'COVID here! Get yer COVID, kids! Step right up and pick up the brand new variant of COVID! Already caught COVID, you say? Well my friends have I got some great news for you. This is NEW and IMPROVED COVID! Take some home for the whole family to share!'
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
But being POTUS or run a movie company or marry a step daughter is okay? 🙄🤷‍♂🤪
 
replacementcool
100%.


Dude's instagram is just him over and over again at various schools, violatin' up a storm on that constitution.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

That's a church service.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Isn't it nice how rapists want everyone to forgive rapists? It's the christian motto. It's the only way they know how to breed. Lot showed them the way. They are all just following suit.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
And don't forget, you gotta keep their baby
For Jesus!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
i was gonna say something angry but this cracked me up
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When I graduated HS school, there was a decent push to decriminalize pot.  I hoped it would be done by 2020, didn't but we've made progress and I'm glad we did.

I feel like if I graduated now I would feel like there's currently a push to decriminalize rape, which is not farking cool.  And I could see a few states decriminalizing it by 2040 at this rate.  That's farking horrifying.
 
Therealmeyer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Seems like a great opportunity to use some of those LA "religious freedom" laws to fund those students college tuition.  This is a 1A/15A attorney's wet farking dream.

If this were my kid i would be retiring early.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
Might as well not even try, then!
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

*wonders how quickly he can spin up a technical consulting biz for all this ilk

"Teens bored of the fire 'n' brimstone speechifying? Rather play farknite than listen to your moralizing? Come on down to Krazy Klez' A/V For Jesus! We won't guarantee anyone will listen to your asshattery excellent advice but damn boy howdy will it look and sound great! You'll be the envy of every evangelical wannabe in your area! And if you're worried about quality, (((we))) guarantee only the finest technology and physical engineering that money can buy. AND HEY: WE KNOW MONEY. Our staff is on standby ready to begin a consultation at your convenience. Don't let those people from the Northern Conservative Baptist Great Lakes Region Council of 1912 get the jump on you - or on your precious babies' futures!! Call today!"

/you think I'm joking?
 
Billy Liar
To be fair, that's a pretty fair assessment of most aspects of high school extracurriculars.  And there's never enough food to consider it "gluttony" and skipping a class where you don't really do anything isn't really "sloth".
 
Russ1642
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
Next you'll be into mopery and popery.
F**k around and find out.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The important thing is they had an Encounter with Men and Women of God. A little bit of lying, abuse, and trauma is a small price to pay for the chance of Eternal Salvation.
 
Kalyco Jack
From orbit even!
 
anuran
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

After he is dead, perhaps. Perhaps.
 
anuran
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Second and seventh and seventy seventh virginity are all possible if you prey hard enough.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, yeah, they stomped all over separation of church and state. That was the point. Showing you they could do this, and will do this, to your child at any time. Because they can. They have the Court, they have the power, and they will repeatedly prove to you that they will use it. And they'll do it again.

Get it, yet?
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

We get it. Do Congressional Democrats?
 
ameeriklane
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This sounds nuts but also TFA is pretty weak. Why didn't they get comments from the school board, or from more than 1-2 people at the event, or from the church that sponsored it?

It's like they wrote the entire thing based on a social media post and never followed up with the parties involved.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
