 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 New York)   Police do wellness check on 22-year old woman. None of the parts of her body in either suitcase were found to be well   (abc7ny.com) divider line
19
    More: Sad, News, Breaking news, Black-and-white films, best neighborhood, The Guard, Neighbourhood, Cleaver, English-language films  
•       •       •

444 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2022 at 9:26 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
anuran
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A wellness check where the police didn't do the killing? Astounding!
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So where was she going?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

anuran: A wellness check where the police didn't do the killing? Astounding!


Now they're mad someone beat them to it.

And that there wasn't a dog to shoot.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Odd! I keep my realDoll in one suitcase.  WTF?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Tragic suicide.

-NYPD after closing the investigation 36 hours later, probably.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
She had to be in two places at once.
 
jso2897
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Topless body found in barless head?
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: So where was she going?


And what do you think the problem was?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
so the description is....a 23 year old male...get looking.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"The airline said that checked baggage was $15 a bag and tickets were $60 each, so I figured..."
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

I'm gonna go out on a limb and say it was a magic trick gone wrong.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Ladies, this is why you don't date aspiring magicians. I know the cape is an aphrodisiac, but hold out for someone established with a steady gig.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"She was all packed, but not ready to go." -- Lenny Briscoe
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Suspects include David Copperfield and Penn and Teller.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Should've used a sawed off shotgun with his left on a forty.

Hope the lady's family can identify her and can afford a good mortician.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, obviously not someone who knew how to break down a carcass.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
studiokatdesigns.comView Full Size
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why did they take her out of the suitcases, just to put her in a body bag?
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"The woman had a valid order of protection against her boyfriend until the end of the month."

I sometimes think that when women get an order of protection that it should come with a pistol or shotgun.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The woman had a valid order of protection against her boyfriend until the end of the month.
Detectives are now actively looking for the boyfriend. He violated the act of protection in the past showing up at her apartment unannounced.

And yet, nobody could stop him from going over there and killing her.
As much as it hurts you, you may have to kill him yourself.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.