Farking magnet burglaries, how do they work?
18
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"unwilling access"

Access is always up for it.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
keldaria
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Anyone thinking a deadbolt makes them safe obviously hasn't seen the lock picking lawyer and his YouTube videos.

Now if you'll excuse me it's back to rocking myself to comfort knowing nothing is safe, nothing is secure.
 
BurghDude
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Show_The_O_Face
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Magnets are bad for babies. Keep a baby around and they can't break in. It's against the rules.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

keldaria: Anyone thinking a deadbolt makes them safe obviously hasn't seen the lock picking lawyer and his YouTube videos.

Now if you'll excuse me it's back to rocking myself to comfort knowing nothing is safe, nothing is secure.


The description of the attack makes it sound like it's not a deadbolt, but self-locking locks.

In any case

[1055] PrestoLock Bypassed With A Magnet (Model 2620)
Youtube 7L8XvasJzdQ
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

keldaria: Anyone thinking a deadbolt makes them safe obviously hasn't seen the lock picking lawyer and his YouTube videos.

Now if you'll excuse me it's back to rocking myself to comfort knowing nothing is safe, nothing is secure.


Who needs a lock pick.
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BurghDude: [i.pinimg.com image 638x426]


Breaking Bad Season 5: Episode 1: Yeah, b*tch! Magnets! HD CLIP
Youtube vJ7vEZIrfPo
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is kinda stupid. If my dead bolt didn't work I would open the door to investigate, see the magnet, and remove the magnet. Then I would be on heightened alert.
 
keldaria
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

andrewagill: keldaria: Anyone thinking a deadbolt makes them safe obviously hasn't seen the lock picking lawyer and his YouTube videos.

Now if you'll excuse me it's back to rocking myself to comfort knowing nothing is safe, nothing is secure.

The description of the attack makes it sound like it's not a deadbolt, but self-locking locks.

In any case

[YouTube video: [1055] PrestoLock Bypassed With A Magnet (Model 2620)]


[1071] Getting In My Ex-Girlfriend's Back Door (April Fools Video)
Youtube Joed0P3hhbc
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
For a minute I thought it said magat burglary and was a new term for Jan 6th
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oblig:

Feynman: Magnets (and Why?) FUN TO IMAGINE 4/ higher quality version!
Youtube Q1lL-hXO27Q
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: keldaria: Anyone thinking a deadbolt makes them safe obviously hasn't seen the lock picking lawyer and his YouTube videos.

Now if you'll excuse me it's back to rocking myself to comfort knowing nothing is safe, nothing is secure.

Who needs a lock pick.
[i.etsystatic.com image 850x1133]


You'd be surprised.

metro.co.ukView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Intrepid00: keldaria: Anyone thinking a deadbolt makes them safe obviously hasn't seen the lock picking lawyer and his YouTube videos.

Now if you'll excuse me it's back to rocking myself to comfort knowing nothing is safe, nothing is secure.

Who needs a lock pick.
[i.etsystatic.com image 850x1133]

You'd be surprised.

[metro.co.uk image 440x238]


Hurricane Windows are a problem in hurricane prone areas.
 
MBooda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
All it requires is that the door is left unlocked or ajar by the homeowners for a moment.

And the burglar happens to be present to place the magnet in that moment.

And the homeowner doesn't try to close the deadbolt immediately after that moment.

And the deadbolt isn't brass or some other nonmagnetic material.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You're obviously not using enough locks if only one magnet is a problem.

thumbs.dreamstime.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Intrepid00: keldaria: Anyone thinking a deadbolt makes them safe obviously hasn't seen the lock picking lawyer and his YouTube videos.

Now if you'll excuse me it's back to rocking myself to comfort knowing nothing is safe, nothing is secure.

Who needs a lock pick.
[i.etsystatic.com image 850x1133]

You'd be surprised.

[metro.co.uk image 440x238] [View Full Size image _x_]


The first thing that popped in my head.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
