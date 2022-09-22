 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Chron)   FDA warning about "NyQuil Chicken" results in spiked interest, trending tweets on "NyQuil Chicken." Followup tag trumps Obvious tag, but just barely   (chron.com) divider line
72
    More: Followup, Influenza, Common cold, Food and Drug Administration, Rhinovirus, Dextromethorphan, Twitter, Social media, Paracetamol  
•       •       •

758 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2022 at 6:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



72 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't understand how society benefits by preventing anyone who wants to try this or any other dangerous TikTok trend from doing it. We should be encouraging these people, not saving them.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone ask Mr. Sausage to do make a nyquil chicken sausage
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coq au village idiot.
 
bubbadave1056
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can only do so much to protect people from themselves.
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For that restful peep my body needs...
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's better with the Cherry Flavor NyQuil
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the shiat
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would have been a silly joke 15-20 years ago. It's a minor joke on Tic Tack. But the safety police have to come out and say "don't do this stupid thing!" And now everyone knows about it. For a comp, look at Tide Pods. Everyone who died doing that saved us important resources during the pandemic.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: [Fark user image image 529x640]


God dammit that man is a genius
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nyquil Chicken sounds like a fullback from that old Key & Peele football names sketch.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear Triaminic pairs well with pork
 
Guntram Shatterhand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Warning people not to do stupid shiat is not the way to do it.  You have to take a person who did it and then make fun of them for two solid weeks before pretending they don't exist so they get the shame but none of the fame.  It's an old SNL trick from the '90s.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer Pepto Pork
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aetre: Nyquil Chicken sounds like a fullback from that old Key & Peele football names sketch.


Nyquillus Dillwad, LSU
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHAT IN THE FARK AM I EVEN READING??
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: It would have been a silly joke 15-20 years ago. It's a minor joke on Tic Tack. But the safety police have to come out and say "don't do this stupid thing!" And now everyone knows about it. For a comp, look at Tide Pods. Everyone who died doing that saved us important resources during the pandemic.


Ditto everyone who died listening to the advice to take horse tranquilizer and hyrdoxychloroquine, for that matter.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is the expectation with the Nyquil? Is the anise flavor the desired effect?

Do I need to marinate the chicken overnight? Is that why Nyquil is important?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cream of Kaopectate soup.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been wondering where this came from. It was on the evening news and I was just wondering WTF started this.
Just a joke that people started talking seriously.
 
monkeypapa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was this another one of those stupid ideas that Facebook/Meta posted on Tik Tok to try and kill/incarcerate it's users?
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Cream of Kaopectate soup.


Cream of Magnesia.
 
darinwil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long before we see the warning on the label? Cause this is how we get those weird labels.

/No toaster company was like hmm making toast in the tub is popular, we better warn people.
//Just like all those people who try to dry their hair in the shower
///Bone-apple-tea
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: WHAT IN THE FARK AM I EVEN READING??


Same thing I was...idiots trying to kill people
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait I can make  NyQuil stronger?  Wait i me nyquiel cough drops?
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The internet, more than beer, is the solution to and cause of all of life's problems.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This, and the pink sauce, and the pesto-bismol voodoo donuts.

It's like a combination of alchemy and cargo cult. Trying to make magical elixirs, but using OTC pharmacy products instead of bark and roots.

(OK the pink sauce didn't have any pharmacy products - it was pink ranch dressing)
 
pleasebelieve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like to put rat poison in my quesadillas.  You should try it, it's delicious.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThreadSinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I don't understand how society benefits by preventing anyone who wants to try this or any other dangerous TikTok trend from doing it. We should be encouraging these people, not saving them.


Socialized medicine (here in Canada).

Other people's stupidity ultimately costs us (read: me) individually up here.

I'm furious enough already that covidiots and pro-plague terrorists have overloaded and burned out our health care infrastructure. If I have to sit next to some nyquil chicken suicide-by-fad knuckledragger next time I need to go to emerg, I will end us both.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: It would have been a silly joke 15-20 years ago. It's a minor joke on Tic Tack. But the safety police have to come out and say "don't do this stupid thing!" And now everyone knows about it. For a comp, look at Tide Pods. Everyone who died doing that saved us important resources during the pandemic.


But that's the joke.

I can get idiots to do ANYTHING if I just say that such and such federal agency strongly warns you not to do a thing.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: [Fark user image image 850x400]


Actually Trump run a casino in the ground.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in my day, when a story like this would make the rounds, we would all laugh and refer to the "new drug" all the kids were doing which was diarrhea.  So either we got a lot more gullible, trolls got a lot more believable, or internet users got a lot dumber.  ...That's- that's a lot harder to tell which than I thought before writing.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Pointy Tail of Satan: [Fark user image image 850x400]

Actually Trump run a casino in the ground.


yeah, but Trump made money.  All his investors?  yeah, not so much.

Yet somehow this idiot has a never ending supply of investors.  Thus, proving Barnum right, but I don;t think that quote was Barnum.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The FDA needs to stop being so nice.  Be like: "Are you stupid?"
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take some Imodium and Ex Lax and let your bowels be a battleground.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dinner time sautéing, grilling, baking, broiling, stuffing made, flavor, so you can eat ingredient.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I don't understand how society benefits by preventing anyone who wants to try this or any other dangerous TikTok trend from doing it. We should be encouraging these people, not saving them.


Not preventing them; they're just saying "Think about it.  Maybe don't do it.". Probably not enough to stop anybody from doing it.  "You can't tell US to think!  We don't have to do that!  This is America!"
 
look! a robot!
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I wish Vicks 44-d from the 80s was still around.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I remember thinking the last time I took Nyquil "man they should make cheesecake with this" before I drifted off to sleep.

so

I kinda get it.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Now, we all know you gotta use the robitussin without the guafinisin or whatever in it or you'll just puke it up. Just look for the deoxymagnimudoum or shiat and chug the bottle and you don't need xgicken an sorta likke jus becoolmanbeco
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I have a great recipe for Ex-Lax brownies, if anyone wants it.
 
darinwil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Now, we all know you gotta use the robitussin without the guafinisin or whatever in it or you'll just puke it up. Just look for the deoxymagnimudoum or shiat and chug the bottle and you don't need xgicken an sorta likke jus becoolmanbeco


Is xgicken like levomethorphan? Cause that'd be cool
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well humanity, we had a nice run.  200,000 years isn't too shabby.  Sad that we end like this though...
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I Swear I'll Jump: I have a great recipe for Ex-Lax brownies, if anyone wants it.


When I was 12, I was very stopped up for a while.  I was too embarrassed to get Ex Lax at the drug store because we lived in a very small town.  Then I remembered there was a bottle of prune juice in the fridge.  Drank a tall glass of that and 20 minutes later it was off to the races.  Like Jeff Daniels in Dumb and Dumber.
 
Secret Troll Alt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 72 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.