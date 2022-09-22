 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   OC man facing twenty years in prison for getting 'a tad' upset over his lack of coffee on an American Airlines flight   (ktla.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Attacking from behind tells you everything about this person.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A maximum of 20 years.

You can murder someone and get less time than that.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: A maximum of 20 years.

You can murder someone and get less time than that.


Meh, it's a max 20 years. Dude's a lil prick taking cheap shots because he can't get his way and deserves some time and no-fly list, but he's not gonna get 20 years.

Now if you murder someone and it's recorded and witnessed by a few dozen people, then you should probably expect well over 20 years.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Gubbo: A maximum of 20 years.

You can murder someone and get less time than that.

Meh, it's a max 20 years. Dude's a lil prick taking cheap shots because he can't get his way and deserves some time and no-fly list, but he's not gonna get 20 years.

Now if you murder someone and it's recorded and witnessed by a few dozen people, then you should probably expect well over 20 years.


Depending on who it is...
 
Target Builder
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"The man flees towards the rear of the plane where he was detained by passengers."

I'd love to hear the genius getaway plan he had.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Still better than Air Canada.
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Of course, depending how you "interfere with a flight crew", you could be risking the lives of a couple hundred people.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Probably didn't upgrade his cooling when doing the overclock so he ended up unstable and throwing errors, or his parents cheaped out and bought a locked processor and he thought he'd bump the BLCK.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Imagine all the times this 33-year-old dude's probably gotten away with similar behavior in the past.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is the kind of person I want hand cuffed to a chair so that I can violently take my frustrations with life out on him. I despise cowardly bullies.

Yes, I am a terrible person, I know. But I know some of you would too.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: [Fark user image image 850x478]


A 'tad' is half-a-million miles.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He should be sentenced to be a flight attendant for 20 years.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
if this is not behavior of insanity what the fook is?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Makes you think about the relatively recent (20-25? years) increase in "air rage" incidents

The Truth About Smoking On Aeroplanes | QI
Youtube JJQ51jDQJDs
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

edmo: Attacking from behind tells you everything about this person.


They know about the element of surprise?
 
Hinged
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why the word 'allegedly' in cases like this?  

There's a plane full of witnesses and he's on camera doing it.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gubbo: A maximum of 20 years.

You can murder someone and get less time than that.


It is a point of great annoyance for flight attendants that jail time is rare. Most perpertrators get probation and fines. The longest sentence handed down that I'm aware of was four years.
 
wxboy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

edmo: Attacking from behind tells you everything about this person.


Yeah, Biden supporter. What are ya gonna do.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gubbo: A maximum of 20 years.

You can murder someone and get less time than that.


Even less depending how you identify.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"I bought the unlimited drink package and I'll damn well use it until I gotta board the plane!" turned out to be a bad idea, in hindsight.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No. Fly. List. This. Piece. Of. Garbage.
 
Mock26
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
All over a cup of crappy, third-rate airline coffee. That level of stupidity should be sterilized to protect the rest of the gene pool.
 
Mock26
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Also, airlines should just start conducting breathalyzer tests on all passengers and deny boarding to anyone over the legal limit.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Petey4335: [Fark user image image 425x239]
/oblig


WTF, Pedro. First you spend forever looking in the pile of gifs on the phone, and then somehow post a non animated version. Plus minutes late.

/past, present, and future me couldn't, can't, and probably won't ever be able to handle Thursdays.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I wasn't aware that airplanes now have a No Class section.
 
Brian Blessed's Bastard Boy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: [Fark user image image 850x478]


That's what started it, this is how it should have ended.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't get most people I guess.

Angriest I've ever gotten on a plane were on a red-eye over the Atlantic when some teenager with severe developmental disabilities spontaneously started screaming in the middle of the flight like Sonak dying in the transporter accident in Star Trek: The Motion Picture:


Star Trek: The Motion Picture - Transporter Accident
Youtube Ro_QpDJX-Sk


for over an hour.

And even then I did not get violent, strongly tempted as I was.
 
TWX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

skinink: I wasn't aware that airplanes now have a No Class section.


I thought that was Frontier, trying to introduce the equivalent of Festival 'Seating'.

/or was it Aer Lingus?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

edmo: Attacking from behind tells you everything about this person.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Don't take internet memes so seriously.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm guessing his attorney will try to prove his client was actually in D.C. on 1/6 and try to get a judgement there first.
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
OC man

Yeah, probably obsessive-compulsive.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Target Builder: "The man flees towards the rear of the plane where he was detained by passengers."

I'd love to hear the genius getaway plan he had.


The DB Cooper option?
 
vestona22
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Take him out back.  Knee him down.  Have him put his head down.

Tired of this ****.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Target Builder: "The man flees towards the rear of the plane where he was detained by passengers."

I'd love to hear the genius getaway plan he had.

The DB Cooper option?


The was never a high jacker. They made the dude up. Anyone other than the flight crew verify there was one? Nope.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Back in the day, Hawaiian Airlines used to partner with American (maybe they still do). Anyway, I had half my flight on Hawaiian, half on American.

The Hawaiian half was great. The flight attendants were SO HAPPY. Got on the American half, the flight attendants acted like I was currently stabbing their children. Hateful people.
 
powhound
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Petey4335: [Fark user image image 425x239]
/oblig

WTF, Pedro. First you spend forever looking in the pile of gifs on the phone, and then somehow post a non animated version. Plus minutes late.

/past, present, and future me couldn't, can't, and probably won't ever be able to handle Thursdays.


Jeesh. Lay off the poor farker. They probably need some coffee. Maybe an Irish coffee.

/s
//had me for a sec anyways
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: SBinRR: Target Builder: "The man flees towards the rear of the plane where he was detained by passengers."

I'd love to hear the genius getaway plan he had.

The DB Cooper option?

The was never a high jacker. They made the dude up. Anyone other than the flight crew verify there was one? Nope.


Nearly all the adult witnesses from that 1971 incident are dead. Mighty suspicious.
 
waxingpolemic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A flight attendant friend once told me that you should never, EVER drink the coffee on a plane.

Like, NEVER ever.

They use the same water that comes from the bathroom tap that says "do not drink", but then make coffee with it.

Seriously.
 
