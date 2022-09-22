 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Here is Oregon)   Would you like to go backpacking with Lewis and Clark? How about hiking with Frank? Or does camping with Olivia strike your fancy? Welcome to Caturday, Adventure Cats edition   (hereisoregon.com) divider line
306
    More: Caturday, Cat, world of adventure cats, safe al fresco cat excursion, Sunny Anderson, Jory Olson, Olivia camps, venturesome Siberian Forest cats Lewis, housebound cats  
•       •       •

214 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 24 Sep 2022 at 8:00 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



306 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Belated Birthday, catmandu!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Saw this fella on the way home from Walmart the other day

Fark user imageView Full Size


He was at my eye level on a grass seed stalk, easily 8-10 feet tall.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

yet we hit 92 degrees today
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
My heart is heavy, for I have said goodbye to my best companion Wednesday. Eli the Bitey was sent over the Bridge at 9:40 a.m. His decline was rapid, and his Boy and I held him all of Tuesday night. We knew it was his time, and didn't want him to go forth alone. The vet said she could tell he was ready. He went quickly and peacefully. He will be cremated with his favorite stuffy, the chipmunk he used for aggression relief.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: My heart is heavy, for I have said goodbye to my best companion Wednesday. Eli the Bitey was sent over the Bridge at 9:40 a.m. His decline was rapid, and his Boy and I held him all of Tuesday night. We knew it was his time, and didn't want him to go forth alone. The vet said she could tell he was ready. He went quickly and peacefully. He will be cremated with his favorite stuffy, the chipmunk he used for aggression relief.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: My heart is heavy, for I have said goodbye to my best companion Wednesday. Eli the Bitey was sent over the Bridge at 9:40 a.m. His decline was rapid, and his Boy and I held him all of Tuesday night. We knew it was his time, and didn't want him to go forth alone. The vet said she could tell he was ready. He went quickly and peacefully. He will be cremated with his favorite stuffy, the chipmunk he used for aggression relief.


Oh, no....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: My heart is heavy, for I have said goodbye to my best companion Wednesday. Eli the Bitey was sent over the Bridge at 9:40 a.m. His decline was rapid, and his Boy and I held him all of Tuesday night. We knew it was his time, and didn't want him to go forth alone. The vet said she could tell he was ready. He went quickly and peacefully. He will be cremated with his favorite stuffy, the chipmunk he used for aggression relief.


I'm so sorry. ((hugs))
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: My heart is heavy, for I have said goodbye to my best companion Wednesday. Eli the Bitey was sent over the Bridge at 9:40 a.m. His decline was rapid, and his Boy and I held him all of Tuesday night. We knew it was his time, and didn't want him to go forth alone. The vet said she could tell he was ready. He went quickly and peacefully. He will be cremated with his favorite stuffy, the chipmunk he used for aggression relief.


I'm so very sorry for your family's loss!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennishiding [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: My heart is heavy, for I have said goodbye to my best companion Wednesday. Eli the Bitey was sent over the Bridge at 9:40 a.m. His decline was rapid, and his Boy and I held him all of Tuesday night. We knew it was his time, and didn't want him to go forth alone. The vet said she could tell he was ready. He went quickly and peacefully. He will be cremated with his favorite stuffy, the chipmunk he used for aggression relief.


So sorry.  21  is a lot of years for a cat.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: My heart is heavy, for I have said goodbye to my best companion Wednesday. Eli the Bitey was sent over the Bridge at 9:40 a.m. His decline was rapid, and his Boy and I held him all of Tuesday night. We knew it was his time, and didn't want him to go forth alone. The vet said she could tell he was ready. He went quickly and peacefully. He will be cremated with his favorite stuffy, the chipmunk he used for aggression relief.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Tigerose, I am so very sorry.  Eli was a good boy, and had a life of love from you, and your family.  ♥
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy Belated Birfday, catmandu!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

dennishiding: tigerose: My heart is heavy, for I have said goodbye to my best companion Wednesday. Eli the Bitey was sent over the Bridge at 9:40 a.m. His decline was rapid, and his Boy and I held him all of Tuesday night. We knew it was his time, and didn't want him to go forth alone. The vet said she could tell he was ready. He went quickly and peacefully. He will be cremated with his favorite stuffy, the chipmunk he used for aggression relief.

So sorry.  21  is a lot of years for a cat.


he would have been 22 in December.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Well it appears that there is a good chance that I might live through this Covid stuff. So I'm at home watching the cats cat
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x637]


are you feeling better?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Well it appears that there is a good chance that I might live through this Covid stuff. So I'm at home watching the cats cat


((((((HUGS))))))
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennishiding [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
No my cats aren't spoiled....


So I had left over sour cream from stuff made for a pot-luck style event.   Couldn't manage to give it away at event so it made it home.   Figured if I keep portions small it will serve as something special at treat time.

Sapphire left her plate like this.    Apparently half her temptations were contaminated by sour cream before she got to them.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Here is Sapphire requesting that she gets a proper plate of temptations since so many of the others were damaged.
Fark user imageView Full Size


April doesn't get very many temptations, and they are all still on her dish, and there's barely any evidence left of the dip of sour cream.

Fark user imageView Full Size

That was tasty.... zonk.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

dennishiding: No my cats aren't spoiled....


So I had left over sour cream from stuff made for a pot-luck style event.   Couldn't manage to give it away at event so it made it home.   Figured if I keep portions small it will serve as something special at treat time.

Sapphire left her plate like this.    Apparently half her temptations were contaminated by sour cream before she got to them.
[Fark user image 612x814]

Here is Sapphire requesting that she gets a proper plate of temptations since so many of the others were damaged.
[Fark user image 525x697]

April doesn't get very many temptations, and they are all still on her dish, and there's barely any evidence left of the dip of sour cream.

[Fark user image 541x404]
That was tasty.... zonk.

[Fark user image 640x466]


♥♥♥♥
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
tigerose:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: tigerose:

[Fark user image 425x425]


Yes please. I am in that pattern of stoic and then busting out in tears. No furry alarm clock this morning made me bawl. The house is too quiet. And I keep hearing him. And glimpsing him in my sewing room.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Otera: tigerose:

[Fark user image 425x425]

Yes please. I am in that pattern of stoic and then busting out in tears. No furry alarm clock this morning made me bawl. The house is too quiet. And I keep hearing him. And glimpsing him in my sewing room.


(((HUGS)))
 
ponsonby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: My heart is heavy, for I have said goodbye to my best companion Wednesday. Eli the Bitey was sent over the Bridge at 9:40 a.m. His decline was rapid, and his Boy and I held him all of Tuesday night. We knew it was his time, and didn't want him to go forth alone. The vet said she could tell he was ready. He went quickly and peacefully. He will be cremated with his favorite stuffy, the chipmunk he used for aggression relief.


Oh no, I'm so sorry for your loss of Eli.  I don't know what we'll do without him here on Caturday.  But I do know what a good life and love that you gave him.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
a couple months ago I noticed a spot on the otter edge of my left arm about 1/2 way between elbow and wrist. it had a scabby surface that I had seen before.
back in 2002 I had a spot on my lower lip with the same crusty scabby look. I had the lip looked at only 3 weeks after I saw it. it was a squamous cell carcinoma. plastic surgeon removed it a week later.
this time I waited 3 months, but finally got my butt to a dermatologist. she agreed it was probably another carcinoma and scooped it out with a flexible blade. I got the biopsy report yesterday. I was right, a second squamous cell carcinoma. she also said there were 4 precancerous spots on my face that she proceeded to do a liquid nitro freeze on.
Please use sunscreen! year round! I don't use it as much as I should.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Lots of things happening this week, but they all pale in comparison to some of your sorrows and tragedies.

So I will simply wish you all better times and a gentle weekend.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: a couple months ago I noticed a spot on the otter edge of my left arm about 1/2 way between elbow and wrist. it had a scabby surface that I had seen before.
back in 2002 I had a spot on my lower lip with the same crusty scabby look. I had the lip looked at only 3 weeks after I saw it. it was a squamous cell carcinoma. plastic surgeon removed it a week later.
this time I waited 3 months, but finally got my butt to a dermatologist. she agreed it was probably another carcinoma and scooped it out with a flexible blade. I got the biopsy report yesterday. I was right, a second squamous cell carcinoma. she also said there were 4 precancerous spots on my face that she proceeded to do a liquid nitro freeze on.
Please use sunscreen! year round! I don't use it as much as I should.


I'm glad you got it taken care of.  I have a friend that get those, too...even on her scalp!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy bee-lated birfday, Catmandu!
im.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: My heart is heavy, for I have said goodbye to my best companion Wednesday. Eli the Bitey was sent over the Bridge at 9:40 a.m. His decline was rapid, and his Boy and I held him all of Tuesday night. We knew it was his time, and didn't want him to go forth alone. The vet said she could tell he was ready. He went quickly and peacefully. He will be cremated with his favorite stuffy, the chipmunk he used for aggression relief.


Oh so very very sorry......
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: tigerose: My heart is heavy, for I have said goodbye to my best companion Wednesday. Eli the Bitey was sent over the Bridge at 9:40 a.m. His decline was rapid, and his Boy and I held him all of Tuesday night. We knew it was his time, and didn't want him to go forth alone. The vet said she could tell he was ready. He went quickly and peacefully. He will be cremated with his favorite stuffy, the chipmunk he used for aggression relief.

Oh so very very sorry......


you know, I thought of you, and the final pics of Snuffy. Eli had that same look. We knew it was coming, just surprised at the rapid decline.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: valnt9: a couple months ago I noticed a spot on the otter edge of my left arm about 1/2 way between elbow and wrist. it had a scabby surface that I had seen before.
back in 2002 I had a spot on my lower lip with the same crusty scabby look. I had the lip looked at only 3 weeks after I saw it. it was a squamous cell carcinoma. plastic surgeon removed it a week later.
this time I waited 3 months, but finally got my butt to a dermatologist. she agreed it was probably another carcinoma and scooped it out with a flexible blade. I got the biopsy report yesterday. I was right, a second squamous cell carcinoma. she also said there were 4 precancerous spots on my face that she proceeded to do a liquid nitro freeze on.
Please use sunscreen! year round! I don't use it as much as I should.

I'm glad you got it taken care of.  I have a friend that get those, too...even on her scalp!


the doc checked me out head to toe, even had me lift my shirt to check my back. all clean.
 
ponsonby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: a couple months ago I noticed a spot on the otter edge of my left arm about 1/2 way between elbow and wrist. it had a scabby surface that I had seen before.
back in 2002 I had a spot on my lower lip with the same crusty scabby look. I had the lip looked at only 3 weeks after I saw it. it was a squamous cell carcinoma. plastic surgeon removed it a week later.
this time I waited 3 months, but finally got my butt to a dermatologist. she agreed it was probably another carcinoma and scooped it out with a flexible blade. I got the biopsy report yesterday. I was right, a second squamous cell carcinoma. she also said there were 4 precancerous spots on my face that she proceeded to do a liquid nitro freeze on.
Please use sunscreen! year round! I don't use it as much as I should.


So sorry you went through this.  Hope they caught all the places.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: a couple months ago I noticed a spot on the otter edge of my left arm about 1/2 way between elbow and wrist. it had a scabby surface that I had seen before.
back in 2002 I had a spot on my lower lip with the same crusty scabby look. I had the lip looked at only 3 weeks after I saw it. it was a squamous cell carcinoma. plastic surgeon removed it a week later.
this time I waited 3 months, but finally got my butt to a dermatologist. she agreed it was probably another carcinoma and scooped it out with a flexible blade. I got the biopsy report yesterday. I was right, a second squamous cell carcinoma. she also said there were 4 precancerous spots on my face that she proceeded to do a liquid nitro freeze on.
Please use sunscreen! year round! I don't use it as much as I should.


I thankful you didn't too long.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: valnt9: a couple months ago I noticed a spot on the otter edge of my left arm about 1/2 way between elbow and wrist. it had a scabby surface that I had seen before.
back in 2002 I had a spot on my lower lip with the same crusty scabby look. I had the lip looked at only 3 weeks after I saw it. it was a squamous cell carcinoma. plastic surgeon removed it a week later.
this time I waited 3 months, but finally got my butt to a dermatologist. she agreed it was probably another carcinoma and scooped it out with a flexible blade. I got the biopsy report yesterday. I was right, a second squamous cell carcinoma. she also said there were 4 precancerous spots on my face that she proceeded to do a liquid nitro freeze on.
Please use sunscreen! year round! I don't use it as much as I should.

I thankful you didn't too long.


of all the skin cancers this type is low panic level. takes years to spread, but can be nasty if it does.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 421x750]


Totally tubular Jack!
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: Saw this fella on the way home from Walmart the other day

[Fark user image 422x750]

He was at my eye level on a grass seed stalk, easily 8-10 feet tall.


Eye level? Just how tall ARE you?
Lol!
 
Displayed 50 of 306 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.