(MSN)   Popular "how to" Google searches in the USA: "fix a leaky toilet", "roast a chicken", "start a business". Popular "how to" searches in Russia: "break an arm", "leave Russia". Surprisingly no "how to survive falling out a window". Fail tag for Putin and his war   (msn.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Popular Google search in Ukraine: How to make a Molotov Cocktail
Popular Google search in Russia: How to get out of Russia
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon it's going to be "how to eat delicious tree bark in a vain attempt to not starve to death"

And "how to heat your home with your own dung"
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 No shame in trying to get out of a bullshiat war. I'd do the same.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Google existed in America in 1969, it would be "move to Canada".
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
why haven't we turned Google off in Russia yet?

/admittedly, i have no idea how this works.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Popular Google search in Ukraine: How to make a Molotov Cocktail
Popular Google search in Russia: How to get out of Russia


Technically doing off to die in Ukraine IS getting out of Russia.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: why haven't we turned Google off in Russia yet?

/admittedly, i have no idea how this works.


A lot of this. Russians don't deserve search engines.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: If Google existed in America in 1969, it would be "move to Canada".


Or "how to pretend to be gay".
 
Begoggle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: No shame in trying to get out of a bullshiat war. I'd do the same.


I assume you probably are or already did.
 
darinwil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: why haven't we turned Google off in Russia yet?

/admittedly, i have no idea how this works.


With the way they use other consumer products to "military" I wouldn't doubt it is actually a great intelligence source for Ukraine.
 
Mcavity
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: why haven't we turned Google off in Russia yet?

/admittedly, i have no idea how this works.


In all honesty its not easy to turn off the net to a country.. you have to control all the gateways.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

moto-geek: tricycleracer: If Google existed in America in 1969, it would be "move to Canada".

Or "how to pretend to be gay".



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
From Twitter:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

neongoats: Soon it's going to be "how to eat delicious tree bark in a vain attempt to not starve to death"

And "how to heat your home with your own dung"


This is pretty accurate for much of Russian history, which sucks. They really need a new schtick.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Photographer: Come on Vladie.  Show 'em you're not so bad.  Flash us a big smile!
Putin:Okay.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Imagine the relief of taking off yesterday on a one way ticket out of Russia for all the military aged men who managed it. I'm sure they were all expecting to be stopped at the airport.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Karma Chameleon: No shame in trying to get out of a bullshiat war. I'd do the same.

I assume you probably are or already did.


I think i just turned old enough that I'd probably be fine. But you better believe if they had instituted a draft during the Iraq shiatshow I would've fled to Canada or shot myself in the foot or something. Fark that.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

neongoats: Soon it's going to be "how to eat delicious tree bark in a vain attempt to not starve to death"

And "how to heat your home with your own dung"


No its not. You just made that up, without knowing what Russia has, and what it doesn't have.

Other stuff Russia isn't going to run out of is vodka, since thats made from grain.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: why haven't we turned Google off in Russia yet?

/admittedly, i have no idea how this works.


That's a good point and it wouldn't be hard for Google to do that.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Photographer: Come on Vladie.  Show 'em you're not so bad.  Flash us a big smile!
Putin:Okay.
[Fark user image 384x254]


Looks like he bet on a fart and lost.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: neongoats: Soon it's going to be "how to eat delicious tree bark in a vain attempt to not starve to death"

And "how to heat your home with your own dung"

No its not. You just made that up, without knowing what Russia has, and what it doesn't have.

Other stuff Russia isn't going to run out of is vodka, since thats made from grain.


Yeah but where the heck is Russia going to get enough grain to make all that vodak?

Oh. my. god.....
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: neongoats: Soon it's going to be "how to eat delicious tree bark in a vain attempt to not starve to death"

And "how to heat your home with your own dung"

No its not. You just made that up, without knowing what Russia has, and what it doesn't have.

Other stuff Russia isn't going to run out of is vodka, since thats made from grain.


Well you can't eat tracksuits, crappy music, and jokes about Catherine the Great farking a horse.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm recovering from surgery for a proximal fracture of the humerus. Apparently, you can break an arm by falling weirdly while jogging. I was making great time too!
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

neongoats: Isitoveryet: why haven't we turned Google off in Russia yet?

/admittedly, i have no idea how this works.

A lot of this. Russians don't deserve search engines.


at the very least force them to use Microsoft Bing.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There's always the Ted Nugent-sky method...

Eat 5 servings of borscht, report to the conscription office, shart your pants in the middle of the process.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: neongoats: Isitoveryet: why haven't we turned Google off in Russia yet?

/admittedly, i have no idea how this works.

A lot of this. Russians don't deserve search engines.

at the very least force them to use Microsoft Bing.


Good god man. I didn't say torture them.
 
darinwil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mcavity: Isitoveryet: why haven't we turned Google off in Russia yet?

/admittedly, i have no idea how this works.

In all honesty its not easy to turn off the net to a country.. you have to control all the gateways.


In theory Google could geofence the IP space but I am sure most of the citizens that are capable of knowing how to use the internet already use a VPN or other techniques to get around their own government. Then again I also would think if Google really wanted, they know exactly who is from Russia just by the data they collect and profiles they build and could just use that to block people. With the way tech works these days it's probably they just don't so they don't miss out on ad money but like I said earlier I would like to think they are collecting and sharing intelligence.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"how to survive falling out a window"

Be this guy:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Imagine the relief of taking off yesterday on a one way ticket out of Russia for all the military aged men who managed it. I'm sure they were all expecting to be stopped at the airport.


I wouldn't have relaxed until I had cleared immigration at whatever airport I had landed at. Remember that guy who was on a plane that Belarus forced to land so they could grab him?
Belarus forces airliner to land and arrests opponent, sparking U.S. and European outrage | Reuters
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

moto-geek: tricycleracer: If Google existed in America in 1969, it would be "move to Canada".

Or "how to pretend to be gay".


Bring someone along to sing a chorus of "Alice's Restaurant" with you. In harmony.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

moto-geek: Private_Citizen: Popular Google search in Ukraine: How to make a Molotov Cocktail
Popular Google search in Russia: How to get out of Russia

Technically doing off to die in Ukraine IS getting out of Russia.


Surrender to the nearest Ukrainian as soon as you get there and live.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I like the part where they find out you still end up in the war with your broken arm.

That's going to suck.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dbaggins: I like the part where they find out you still end up in the war with your broken arm.

That's going to suck.


They should have thought of that ahead of time.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Get the fark out of here with this shiat article writer:
Fark user imageView Full Size

"If he succeeds".  Not happening. fark you.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Honestly, if western allied countries want to help in a covert way here, getting young men the hell out of Russia, vetting them, and letting 'em start new lives somewhere else might not be the worst idea. Only question is where the ideal somewhere else would be.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Ketchuponsteak: neongoats: Soon it's going to be "how to eat delicious tree bark in a vain attempt to not starve to death"

And "how to heat your home with your own dung"

No its not. You just made that up, without knowing what Russia has, and what it doesn't have.

Other stuff Russia isn't going to run out of is vodka, since thats made from grain.

Yeah but where the heck is Russia going to get enough grain to make all that vodak?

Oh. my. god.....


Yeah, its a real mystery where Russia has a farkton of grain from, especially after the EU stopped importing it from them.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

neongoats: Ketchuponsteak: neongoats: Soon it's going to be "how to eat delicious tree bark in a vain attempt to not starve to death"

And "how to heat your home with your own dung"

No its not. You just made that up, without knowing what Russia has, and what it doesn't have.

Other stuff Russia isn't going to run out of is vodka, since thats made from grain.

Well you can't eat tracksuits, crappy music, and jokes about Catherine the Great farking a horse.


You can if you have vodka enough.

Vodka has historically been used to solve a lot of problems in Russia, well, or make people not care because drunk.
 
