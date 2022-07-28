 Skip to content
HOTM Headline of the Month August 2022 voting for Main
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Welcome to Fark's Headline of the Month Voting for August 2022! 

Great Fark headlines take all forms! Puns, wordplay, fun obscure references, visual, lyrics or verse, context - like buried lede and plot twist (click through to read the story to figure out the joke - these are often some of the best), and just damn clever or a sideways look at the story or the world.

Take the time to read and laugh. Then vote!

Vote for any or all! We don't limit your voting, we really want to see what you laughed at and enjoyed!

Voting starts Thursday, September 22, and ends Tuesday, September 27, 4pm Eastern.

Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love best for August 2022 Headlines of the Month!
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
While China tantrums and attacks the ocean, the largest ever joint military drills are being held between the US and Indonesia, including Japan bringing giant robots and Australia bringing a small box with something inside that's moving


Linked article: aljazeera.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Poliovirus detected in NYC sewage; health officials urge people to stop drinking sewage


Linked article: arstechnica.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Headline: "School districts across America will do anything for more teachers." Subby: Except pay them well or protect them from right wing idiocy


Linked article: axios.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Harley Quinn's new costume is a perfect tribute to Alan West's Batman. Which boofs the question - who in the hell is Alan West?


Linked article: msn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
First unionized Starbucks in Jacksonville holds hour-long strike. Locals unsure why the store doesn't want to join the Confederacy


Linked article: jacksonville.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The Taliban are 'investigating' how al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri could possibly have been in Kabul, much in the same way that your dog is investigating how that poo got on the rug


Linked article: aljazeera.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Bankston: "No Mr. Jones, To The Pain. 'To the pain' means first thing you lose will be your known assets. Then your hands, so you can no longer type. Then your tongue, so you can no longer lie. You can keep the ears, to hear the laughs"


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Slobby Knobby Throbby at Hobby Lobby


Linked article: centralmoinfo.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Man swears he wasn't drinking but cannot explain nudity behind the wheel. Wasn't that the intro for WKRP?


Linked article: wearecentralpa.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Deer wanders into Dollar General, blames Biden for inflationary prices: "I used to be able to get things here for a buck"


Linked article: mlive.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Worker injured at Santa's Village. No word if the incident was elf-inflicted


Linked article: wmur.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Somewhere in between "As god is my witness" and "Shiat's on fire, yo" lies this story


Linked article: clickorlando.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Millions of federal dollars are on the way to Washington State's ferry systems. Hopefully not by ferry, because it'll never get there


Linked article: kiro7.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Vitro forklift accident claims woman's life. How many kids was she trying to have?


Linked article: texomashomepage.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
On this day in history, in 1485, King Richard III was defeated and killed at the Battle of Bosworth Field by Henry Tudor, ending the War of the Roses and ushering in the era of the Tudor Sedan


Linked article: history.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
No one fights like Gascon, protects rights like Gascon, when there are murderers no one indicts like Gascon


Linked article: ktla.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We will not go quietly into the night. We will not vanish without a fight. We're going to live on. We're going to survive. Today we celebrate our Independence Day


Linked article: theguardian.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yoga To The People doesn't believe in Taxes To The IRS. Leaders arrested in giant donation scam, tight pants


Linked article: dailymail.co.uk
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Taliban cleric killed by leg bomb, worrying arms control experts


Linked article: independent.co.uk
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Warning: Water over roadway on I-265 in Kentucky


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Storm disrupts Mary Poppins Convention in Delaware


Linked article: nbcwashington.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Federal Prosecutors looking to seize the funds in a federal prisoner's commissary account to pay unpaid court-imposed fines. And if that seems petty, the account has $28,000 in it, and belongs to R. Kelly


Linked article: theroot.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The numbers are out, and the economy is so bad right now that it's almost impossible to be unemployed


Linked article: npr.org
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Warrant unsealed: Documents stealed, pardons dealed (PDF)


Linked article: storage.courtlistener.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Gentlemen, prepare to unzip your pants


Linked article: nbcnews.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Man doing yardwork gets stung by a) b) and c) 19,999 of his friends


Linked article: ky3.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
After 329 years, Massachusetts exonerates the last woman legally declared as a witch. When asked for a comment, the woman said she was glad to have her name cleared and has no idea where these witch rumors came from


Linked article: courthousenews.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There can be only son


Linked article: thedailybeast.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
According to his agent, Salman Rushdie is on a ventilator and unable to speak. Thoughts and ummm... thoughts


Linked article: bbc.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Whale stuck in the River Seine to get a taste of the C


Linked article: bbc.co.uk
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Bigfoot has returned, perhaps seeking a grudge match now that inflation has weakened the Six Million Dollar Man to tree fiddy


Linked article: usatoday.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Highly toxic Fukushima chemical waste moved to Hokkaido for detoxification. Okay, good start, but who's the protester girl character and what kind of monster budget are we looking at?


Linked article: japantoday.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"You got the affidavit?" "No, I got alladavit"


Linked article: politico.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Marty the Zebra is missing in Missouri. If you come across a stray zebra, and it doesn't answer to Marty, that's the wrong one, so keep looking


Linked article: abc17news.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Probably figuring *this* is the best possible time to announce something bad, the Southern Baptist Convention reveals it is under investigation by the DOJ


Linked article: apnews.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Dozens injured at Legoland roller coaster crash. Hundreds more injured walking barefoot through the resulting debris field


Linked article: msn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Returning vacationer discovers her luggage wants to rock her like a hurricane


Linked article: upi.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Civil War 2 start attempt number two under way, aaaand he's dead


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is there such thing as a liberal evangelical? Oh that's right...Jesus


Linked article: kcur.org
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wrong propeller bolts make propeller bolt


Linked article: bbc.co.uk
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Low bridge meets high truck. Close relationship develops


Linked article: cbsnews.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Grief is the word


Linked article: cosmopolitan.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hunter Biden's cocaine dealer has come forward and he's awesome (NSFW language)


Linked article: uproxx.com
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No Reggie Jackson? C'mon.
 
