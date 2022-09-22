 Skip to content
(NPR)   Do we need a letter to the President from Einstein before we get serious about splitting the beer atom?   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Followup, Carbon dioxide, Brewing, carbon dioxide shortage, beer business, main factors, brewers' carbon dioxide costs, carbon dioxide shortages, steady supply of CO  
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But this fall, ammonia plants are undergoing scheduled maintenance shutdowns that will keep them from producing carbon dioxide

YOU BASTARDS
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If the CO2 in your beer comes from underground, you have other problems anyway.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
THE FARKING YEAST MAKES THE CO2 YOU GODDAMN TRASH SLURPING GARBAGE MORONS. Go drink your farking sodas you children.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I thought beer took care of that. It's the soda we should worry about. And shipping frozen products via unrefrigerated means.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I was going to say "the yeast makes the carbon dioxide" but I see that's been covered.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We really should work on atmospheric co2 capture if just for industrial purposes.
 
F. Denton [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Uh, did they forget about secondary fermentation?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: I was going to say "the yeast makes the carbon dioxide" but I see that's been covered.


So, does this mean we don't have to worry that Preston Preston has built an atomic bomb?
 
