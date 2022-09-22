 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Headline of the Month Voting for August 2022. Links to the voting threads for all ten tabs. Everyone can vote! Enjoy the best Farking headlines!   (fark.com) divider line
1
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

37 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2022 at 2:53 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



1 Comment     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Headline of the Month August 2022 Voting

Main
Discussion
Sports
Business
STEM
Entertainment
Fandom
D'awww
Food
Politics

Welcome to Fark's Headline of the Month Voting for August 2022! 

Great Fark headlines take all forms! Puns, wordplay, fun obscure references, visual, lyrics or verse, context - like buried lede and plot twist (click through to read the story to figure out the joke - these are often some of the best), and just damn clever or a sideways look at the story or the world.

Take the time to read and laugh. Then vote!

Vote for any or all! We don't limit your voting, we really want to see what you laughed at and enjoyed!

Voting starts Thursday, September 22, and ends Tuesday, September 27, 4pm Eastern.

Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love best for August 2022 Headlines of the Month!
 
Displayed 1 of 1 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.