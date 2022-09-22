 Skip to content
(AP News)   Woman charged for bringing rescued racoon into North Dakota bar. It must have run up a huge tab for that to make the news   (apnews.com) divider line
    Bismarck, North Dakota, Erin Christensen, Law, wild raccoon, North Dakota, North Dakota bar, criminal charges, Bartender Cindy Smith  
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Christensen was arrested last week after authorities found her and the raccoon by serving several search warrants in and around Maddock"

Next week on Law and Order: Best Dakota
*DA-DUN*
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Raccoon's rival, it seems, had broken his dreams by stealing the girl of his fancy.  Her name was Magill and she called herself Lil but everyone knew her as Nancy.  Now she and her man, who called himself Dan, were in the next room at the hoedown.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I mean it should have been obvious to her that she was harboring a fugitive.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's North Dakota. Not much going on there so the slightest thing can make the papers. Small town news can get vicious, too.

/ I do not care what Mrs. Dringle planted in her rhubarb garden, thanks.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Did it checked in to a room only to find Gideon's Bible?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's spelled "racccoon".
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Jeeez, ya can't even take a date for a drink no more.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
img.wattpad.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Did he want that guy's leg?
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm guessing it occurred somewhere in the Black mining hills there in Dakota.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Her name was McGill, she called herself Lil. But everyone knew her as Nancy.
 
khatores
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"It's unfair and too much was done to detain an innocent raccoon," Christensen said in a Wednesday statement to the Bismarck Tribune. "They were not worried about the health of us if we had rabies or not. They were worried about finding and killing Rocky and putting me behind bars."

This sounds like the kind of person who talks while other people nod and listen, then make some excuse to get away.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
She once brought a honeycomb and a jackass into a brothel.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
unlawful possession of furbearers

I was arrested for that in the bedroom last night, iykwim.
 
p89tech
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: The Raccoon's rival, it seems, had broken his dreams by stealing the girl of his fancy.  Her name was Magill and she called herself Lil but everyone knew her as Nancy.  Now she and her man, who called himself Dan, were in the next room at the hoedown.


And Rescue burst in and grinning a grin, he said, "Danny-boy, this is a showdown"
But Daniel was hot, he drew first and shot, and Rescue collapsed in the corner
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What the bar's owner might look like:

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Farkn Yaj Yenrac [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: It's North Dakota. Not much going on there so the slightest thing can make the papers. Small town news can get vicious, too.

/ I do not care what Mrs. Dringle planted in her rhubarb garden, thanks.


Last weekend there was a kid that got run over and killed on purpose, possibly for political reasons. Maybe a half hour away from Maddock in McHenry.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Jeeez, ya can't even take a date for a drink no more.

[Fark user image 257x600]


"...unlawful possession of furbearers. "  I guess I'll cancel my reservations at Furpocalypse, just to be safe.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: The Raccoon's rival, it seems, had broken his dreams by stealing the girl of his fancy.  Her name was Magill and she called herself Lil but everyone knew her as Nancy.  Now she and her man, who called himself Dan, were in the next room at the hoedown.


Alright. Now I need the rest of the story.
 
