(NBC News)   Toddler stands ground   (nbcnews.com) divider line
88
•       •       •

88 Comments     (+0 »)
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby, I would have put the sick tag because leaving an unsecured fire arm around a toddler is sick and whoever did it should go to jail. If it was mom I guess she already paid her price.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Clearly, the simple answer is that we need more guns to prevent this kind of thing.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How about?
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Imagine an echelon of these brave three year old warriors, found only in America.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A small price to pay for our Second Amendment freedoms.

Thank a soldier today.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Please keep the family of Ms. Bush in your thoughts and prayers during this time of loss and grief," according to the sheriff."

a.pinatafarm.comView Full Size
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel safer now
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poppin caps and takin naps.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans call this a "reverse abortion".
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Imagine an echelon of these brave three year old warriors, found only in America.


Are you kidding? Putin would draft 3-year-olds in a hot second if he heard this story.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: Subby, I would have put the sick tag because leaving an unsecured fire arm around a toddler is sick and whoever did it should go to jail. If it was mom I guess she already paid her price.


Sadly, (AND sickly) the child will spend the rest of it's life paying as well.
/'muica
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: Clearly, the simple answer is that we need more guns to prevent this kind of thing.


The only thing that can stop a bad toddler with a gun is a good toddler with a gun.  There weren't any good toddlers with guns present because of Democrats, socialism, and CNN.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gorillaz - Kids With Guns (Official Video)
Youtube VCkFSe3voRc
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
USA !  USA!  USA!
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the bright side, that's one less vote for Republican candidates in the future.
 
Lillya
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: Subby, I would have put the sick tag because leaving an unsecured fire arm around a toddler is sick and whoever did it should go to jail. If it was mom I guess she already paid her price.


I think the sad tag fits for the remainder of this child's life having to deal with the trauma of later knowing they killed their mom
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there had been a good toddler with a gun to prevent this sort of tragedy.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess that's that's what you get when you walk around your house unarmed. The price of freedom is eternal vigilance. She let her guard down and someone got the drop on her.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is America, where stuff like this happens and stuff like this is made:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Bless the beasts and the children. For in this world, they have no voice. They have no choice."
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: I feel safer now


Well, she won't reproduce anymore, sooo... maybe you have right to feel that way?
 
funzyr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wild9: If only there had been a good toddler with a gun to prevent this sort of tragedy.


Or even if the mother was armed.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: Clearly, the simple answer is that we need more guns to prevent this kind of thing.


Arm all the toddlers because the only thing that can stop a bad toddler is a good toddler with a gun.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes, yet another responsible gun owner that wasn't.

/ Oh well, anyway....
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lillya: ace in your face: Subby, I would have put the sick tag because leaving an unsecured fire arm around a toddler is sick and whoever did it should go to jail. If it was mom I guess she already paid her price.

I think the sad tag fits for the remainder of this child's life having to deal with the trauma of later knowing they killed their mom


I still say sick fits better because someone saddled this child with trauma.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn.  A 3-year old that made a kill shot.  Nice work, baby Rambo.
Also, I am not keeping anyone in my thoughts and prayers.  Secure your firearms or risk death.  It's pretty simple.
I have a firearm at home.  It's locked away in my safe, and only I know the code.  I wouldn't even trust my cat around a firearm
/especially my cat
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
let's not rule out murder yet

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dboat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm not going to bed and you can't make me" (BLAM)
 
Gollie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toddlers kill, Brady campaign
Youtube g7cwEgVNFCw


oblig.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That mom died free of Soviet-style Nazi woke restrictions on 2nd AMENDMENT Freedom
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a cop writing class that teaches them to use passive voice as much as possible?
 
PKXI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I TOLD you there wouldn't be a "next time" if you turned off my Beat Bugs!
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Decorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when is the murder trial? Gotta get that three year old in an electric high chair.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skybird659: ace in your face: Subby, I would have put the sick tag because leaving an unsecured fire arm around a toddler is sick and whoever did it should go to jail. If it was mom I guess she already paid her price.

Sadly, (AND sickly) the child will spend the rest of it's life paying as well.
/'muica


Fox news is going to make him the sidekick of Kyle Rittenhouse on his his fun new show!
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's OK.  The 2nd gives you the right to do that, doesn't it?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"found wounded mom Cora Lyn Bush, 33, her child and the victim's mother, officials said."

Probably not the mother. Kid was standing ground against 'Other Mom' that looks almost the same as mother but wanted to sew buttons in their eyes.
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
notyoucoach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick el Ass: Ker_Thwap: Clearly, the simple answer is that we need more guns to prevent this kind of thing.

Arm all the toddlers because the only thing that can stop a bad toddler is a good toddler with a gun.


No good toddlers, no bad toddlers. They are anarchist nihilists
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wrong people have the guns.

Also:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The three-year-old Patriot was heard yelling "molon labe" just before the incident.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darwin nods.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dboat: "I'm not going to bed and you can't make me" (BLAM)


Followed by and I told you to quit taking my nose.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the end, her gun didn't keep her safe from some idiot with a gun.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Damn.  A 3-year old that made a kill shot.  Nice work, baby Rambo.
Also, I am not keeping anyone in my thoughts and prayers.  Secure your firearms or risk death.  It's pretty simple.
I have a firearm at home.  It's locked away in my safe, and only I know the code.  I wouldn't even trust my cat around a firearm
/especially my cat


CEILING CAT WATCHES WHILE YOU ENTER THE SAFE CODE
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Although our investigation remains active, all indications are this incident was a result of the young child gaining access to an unsecured firearm, which resulted in the mother being accidentally shot and later passing away at the hospital," a sheriff's statement said.

/As I always say, children getting their booger hooks on a bang bang and pulling the trigger that results in death is no accident. It's negligence. The gun performed exactly as it was designed to.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lillya: I think the sad tag fits for the remainder of this child's life having to deal with the trauma of later knowing they killed their mom


Well, we don't really know how well they got together do we? I mean, maybe she was a mean mom who wouldn't let him eat sugary cereal and watch cartoons all day...

buy yeah, its an awful tragedy and he'll have that over his head the rest of his life.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was from Spartansburg. She died like she lived, MOLON LABE.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I want to see where America ranks on annual firearm deaths, but only including assailants under 5 for the US. We gotta still be beating like 200 countries.
 
