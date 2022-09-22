 Skip to content
(12News Phoenix)   Meep Meep   (12news.com)
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was it an ACME truck?
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
View Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
View Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
View Full Size

This. Changes. EVERYTHING.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's lucky to still be alive.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile up up front on the bumper...

View Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: [davidkanigan.files.wordpress.com image 458x704]
This. Changes. EVERYTHING.
This. Changes. EVERYTHING.


I just want to confirm, you think the RoadRunner crafted elaborate traps and distractions for the Coyote because they could outpace the coyote in a flat heat?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: Fano: [davidkanigan.files.wordpress.com image 458x704]
This. Changes. EVERYTHING.

I just want to confirm, you think the RoadRunner crafted elaborate traps and distractions for the Coyote because they could outpace the coyote in a flat heat?


The coyote was the one making elaborate plans, traps, etc in an effort to kill the roadrunner.
Roadrunner just ran around making noise.
 
ricochet4
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The roadrunner is right to be concerned about the coyote; if he catches him, he's through
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: starsrift: Fano: [davidkanigan.files.wordpress.com image 458x704]
This. Changes. EVERYTHING.

I just want to confirm, you think the RoadRunner crafted elaborate traps and distractions for the Coyote because they could outpace the coyote in a flat heat?

The coyote was the one making elaborate plans, traps, etc in an effort to kill the roadrunner.
Roadrunner just ran around making noise.


View Full Size

We remember this quite differently.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: [Fark user image image 850x476]
We remember this quite differently.
This. Changes. EVERYTHING.

I just want to confirm, you think the RoadRunner crafted elaborate traps and distractions for the Coyote because they could outpace the coyote in a flat heat?

The coyote was the one making elaborate plans, traps, etc in an effort to kill the roadrunner.
Roadrunner just ran around making noise.

View Full Size
We remember this quite differently.


The coyote drew the fake road on the cliff face so the roadrunner would smash into it.
You aren't remembering anything, you are having delusions
 
Flaccidor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alternate headline:
Park ranger through

/Study it out
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: The coyote drew the fake road on the cliff face so the roadrunner would smash into it.
You aren't remembering anything, you are having delusions
This. Changes. EVERYTHING.

I just want to confirm, you think the RoadRunner crafted elaborate traps and distractions for the Coyote because they could outpace the coyote in a flat heat?

The coyote was the one making elaborate plans, traps, etc in an effort to kill the roadrunner.
Roadrunner just ran around making noise.

View Full Size
We remember this quite differently.

The coyote drew the fake road on the cliff face so the roadrunner would smash into it.
You aren't remembering anything, you are having delusions


I reject your reality and substitute my own. MEEP MEEP!

Enjoy eating the rock wall.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: [Fark user image image 850x476]
We remember this quite differently.
This. Changes. EVERYTHING.

I just want to confirm, you think the RoadRunner crafted elaborate traps and distractions for the Coyote because they could outpace the coyote in a flat heat?

The coyote was the one making elaborate plans, traps, etc in an effort to kill the roadrunner.
Roadrunner just ran around making noise.

View Full Size
We remember this quite differently.


Coyote painted that fake tunnel on that rock, and Roadrunner magically ran through that as though it were an actual tunnel.  Coyote was confused, and tried to run through it too.  He instead smashed into the rock.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Have you had any strange encounters with Arizona wildlife? Send us an email at con­nect[nospam-﹫-backwards]swen­2­1*co­m."

Well, there was that woman in Williams but I don't think they'd print the story.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when i was in High School, we'd go to our local space theatre where they would put on Laser shows.
one of the animations was the coyote catching the road runner, everyone erupted in applause.

also, i've driven by the park in TFA a few times. the area is beautiful as are the Superstition Mountains.
Just down the road from the entry to the park is the Goldfield Ghost Town which is a hoot.
stay the heck a way in the summer months.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roadrunners are neat.  I see them on my property from time to time.  They eat snakes (and I think the venomous ones as well), so they're good in my book.
 
MagnusBarefoot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have photos or videos on this phone apparently, but I've had roadrunners come up to me looking for food. They're pretty smart animals (carnivorous!) And quickly learn not to fear humans if they're fed.

Please don't feed wild animals.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ricochet4: The roadrunner is right to be concerned about the coyote; if he catches him, he's through


That coyote is really a crazy clown.
When will he learn that he never can mow him down?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Don't throw him out.  He knows where all the falling anvils are.
 
Gilligann
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We have the Greater road runner here. I'm always impressed by their size. Some are well over a foot tall.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wile E Coyote Explains Why He Chases The Road Runner
Youtube b3kVw2J10ic

Major 4th wall break ensued.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I used to see them flicking back and forth when I rode my bike in the back country. It's the same logic as jungle fowl, all the good bugs are at ground level, all the hawks are above the trees, let's run like mad in the woods and look for bugs and not being eaten by hawks.
 
