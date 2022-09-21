 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Pinky to lips - 1.3 BILLION Mega-millions dollars. Henchman: Sir, there's the lump sum, partner split, then there's the taxes... Pinky to lips: 250 million Mega-millions dollars   (npr.org) divider line
24
    More: Spiffy, Mega Millions, winning Mega Millions lottery ticket, Illinois Lottery, lead of the vast majority of winners, lump sum payment, Powerball, claim process, Des Plaines  
•       •       •

667 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2022 at 3:05 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh dear those poor slobs will have to reduce themselves to dining on generic caviar on their private jet trips everywhere for the rest of their miserable lives.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"But the taxes" has to be one of the stupidest complaints theoretical millionaires make.

"Why even bother if I'm ONLY getting $500 million in free money!"

"I don't want a three-way with me two hottest celebrity crushes. What ifi get mono?!"
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I think i could find some way to squeak by on that.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
From my perspective as a non-winner, I can't imagine giving myself real anxiety over imaginary penalties and taxes from an imaginary windfall.
 
wild9
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's good to dream but I'd be content with the annuity. I'm comfy in my life where having a huge surge of money would make a difference but I mean, pay off my house sort of different. I'm not buying a stupid boat or flashy car sort of thing. Getting a yearly cut (or however they did it) just means working a few more years while the house is paid off faster.


/I just bought the place, sorta in love with it.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Taxes should be collected as efficiently from the wealthy across the board.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I will make a deal with the lottery commission. 
Give me the money and I will only keep 50 million. The rest can go back to them or the tax man, either way.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

wild9: It's good to dream but I'd be content with the annuity. I'm comfy in my life where having a huge surge of money would make a difference but I mean, pay off my house sort of different. I'm not buying a stupid boat or flashy car sort of thing. Getting a yearly cut (or however they did it) just means working a few more years while the house is paid off faster.


/I just bought the place, sorta in love with it.


Why not buy a boat or a flashy car?
I mean if I had the money to waste, I would. Heck even if the annuity is $1 million a year I would buy those things, just maybe not the same year.

/Flashy car is defined here as six figures
//Boat is similar
///Get two of each, both will often be broken
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Take the 1.3 billion.  Put it immediately in to a C.501.2.d/3 tier 5 Political Action Committee.   Run as dog catcher for the town of SixToe, Florida and lose cause they don't have a dog catcher.  Flip the full amount into a C.523.4. Super Secret PAC and disperse the money to me tax free.  Transfer the amount to an offshore bank.

Then flee the country
 
Summercat
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GonnaCallYouOut: wild9: It's good to dream but I'd be content with the annuity. I'm comfy in my life where having a huge surge of money would make a difference but I mean, pay off my house sort of different. I'm not buying a stupid boat or flashy car sort of thing. Getting a yearly cut (or however they did it) just means working a few more years while the house is paid off faster.


/I just bought the place, sorta in love with it.

Why not buy a boat or a flashy car?
I mean if I had the money to waste, I would. Heck even if the annuity is $1 million a year I would buy those things, just maybe not the same year.

/Flashy car is defined here as six figures
//Boat is similar
///Get two of each, both will often be broken


Look, do you know how many furry comic I could buy for that amount!?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Again, if I won, I'd be humble about it.  Build houses for my family, but nothing fancy.  Well, except for the moat filled with alligators.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
After paying off the house, it's all elaborate prank money to me.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Again, if I won, I'd be humble about it.  Build houses for my family, but nothing fancy.  Well, except for the moat filled with alligators.


Probably something similar. Build some houses for our parents and the kids (when they are old enough), but reasonably sized. Now where I would be weird is that I would build at least two buildings that could be shared. One a large metal building to use as a gym and another as a workshop.  Otherwise the houses would be pretty standard. Would basically end up with a bit of a compound.
 
wild9
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GonnaCallYouOut: wild9: It's good to dream but I'd be content with the annuity. I'm comfy in my life where having a huge surge of money would make a difference but I mean, pay off my house sort of different. I'm not buying a stupid boat or flashy car sort of thing. Getting a yearly cut (or however they did it) just means working a few more years while the house is paid off faster.


/I just bought the place, sorta in love with it.

Why not buy a boat or a flashy car?
I mean if I had the money to waste, I would. Heck even if the annuity is $1 million a year I would buy those things, just maybe not the same year.

/Flashy car is defined here as six figures
//Boat is similar
///Get two of each, both will often be broken


I don't like clutter or taking care of stuff I rarely use. Yeah, now I have the money to pay someone to take care of this stuff that I rarely use ..why have it in the first place I guess?

I'm not a collector of things really.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Sonnuvah: From my perspective as a non-winner, I can't imagine giving myself real anxiety over imaginary penalties and taxes from an imaginary windfall.


Once you actually become rich, this is required. You MUST sit around and dwell on how much you paid to Uncle Sam. Then you MUST develop a sense that you have been violated in the most personal manner, something the poors can't possibly understand as they happily poor around and poor themselves at work and home in a poor fashion.

You, on the other hand, will have been robbed of what is rightfully yours and denied the opportunity to use those taxes paid for some other thing, such as donating to the election funds of millionaires whom you demand reduce the unfair level of taxation you have been subjected to. There is no greater insult than having to pay taxes on money you gained through the hard work of shelling out $2 for a MegaMillions ticket.

.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: "But the taxes" has to be one of the stupidest complaints theoretical millionaires make.

"Why even bother if I'm ONLY getting $500 million in free money!"

"I don't want a three-way with me two hottest celebrity crushes. What ifi get mono?!"


That's the mentality rich people have conditioned poor people to have.

It's a nasty twofor: 1. You get them the hate taxes so they approve loopholes fit the rich. 2. You condition them to fear wealth and power so that they never rise up against you.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GonnaCallYouOut: Why not buy a boat or a flashy car?


They are riffraff magnets.
 
fat boy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ask Trump for advice not recommended
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
$250 million is still beyond my wildest dreams of avarice, by a full order of magnitude.

That's $12.5 million in passive income per year, with the worst possible market and shiattiest (but honest) broker / fund manager you could find.  And, since you can afford to pay them seven figures a year if you want to, you can probably get a very, very good one.  Perhaps even an honest one...

Just don't forget to change your name, your appearance, move out of state, don't carry more than $1k in cash or so at a time, have all your accounts monitored... oh, and make sure to set up a series of Trusts to pay you your living expenses, so that the half-dozen people who sue you for millions in personal injury cases every single year have nothing to go after when they drag you to court over and over again.
 
guestguy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: NateAsbestos: "But the taxes" has to be one of the stupidest complaints theoretical millionaires make.

"Why even bother if I'm ONLY getting $500 million in free money!"

"I don't want a three-way with me two hottest celebrity crushes. What ifi get mono?!"

That's the mentality rich people have conditioned poor people to have.

It's a nasty twofor: 1. You get them the hate taxes so they approve loopholes fit the rich. 2. You condition them to fear wealth and power so that they never rise up against you.


scontent.fewr1-6.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
$250 mega million dollars instead of the whole 1.3 billion? I think I'd be fine, retired, and posting on Fark from a 1980's computer instead of a modern Windows one. Spoiler alert... my lower case would all be upper but inverted text color wise.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
After setting up my extended family, I'd be giving away most of it to my favorite charities, a couple of political causes, a few people I admire who will put it to good public use, perhaps a small vanity project to leave a mark on my town after I pass... and do a tour of all the best beaches around the planet...  but the big project I would bankroll, something personal to me, would be to establish a perpetual endowment to bankroll free Catholic pre-K-12 education in my town for any family that has at least 80 percent Sunday church attendance, and annual cash bonuses for the high-achieving teachers.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wild9: It's good to dream but I'd be content with the annuity. I'm comfy in my life where having a huge surge of money would make a difference but I mean, pay off my house sort of different. I'm not buying a stupid boat or flashy car sort of thing. Getting a yearly cut (or however they did it) just means working a few more years while the house is paid off faster.


/I just bought the place, sorta in love with it.


You could easily buy a stupid boat with the annuity. Your looking at over 20 million a year before taxes.  Nice little fishing boat would be nice, younwould actually have time to use it
 
BFletch651
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bluorangefyre: Again, if I won, I'd be humble about it.  Build houses for my family, but nothing fancy.  Well, except for the moat filled with alligators.


Solid strategy for keeping them in.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.