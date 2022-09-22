 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSBTV)   Urinating on the mobility from a balcony is illegal? But they're poor   (wsbtv.com) divider line
20
    More: Asinine, Peachtree Street, Mercedes New, Midtown Atlanta, Downtown Atlanta, Indecent exposure, Decency, Buckhead, Tom Jones  
•       •       •

527 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2022 at 3:20 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That seems like something that should be more common in the South.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't know what's worse: pissing on people, or being an "influencer".
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Again?  The no cash bail "reforms" in there "blue" cities, is nuts. Arrested in the morning, and back at it later in the afternoon.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Non-mobile version
https://www.wsbtv.com/news/local/atlanta/man-accused-repeatedly-strutting-naked-relieving-himself-midtown-high-rise-balcony-arrested/IUUGTZGOUJEIFMHC6ZAYSLRTWY/
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How many balcony-pissers are there in Atlanta?

/Pete, meet rePEEte
//see what I did there
///3 splashies
 
skyotter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I am unfamiliar with this usage of the word "mobility".
 
the_rhino
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If being a man accused of repeatedly strutting naked, relieving himself from midtown high-rise balcony is wrong, then I don't want to be right!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's not the man, baby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In fairness, it's one of the only ways to develop a decent piss arc in a crowded city.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
read that as 'nobility', was going to ask why it's illegal
 
matthardingu [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Again?  The no cash bail "reforms" in there "blue" cities, is nuts. Arrested in the morning, and back at it later in the afternoon.


Fuck off.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I hope he finds the help and treatment he needs.

...

And a haircut.
 
guestguy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Again?  The no cash bail "reforms" in there "blue" cities, is nuts. Arrested in the morning, and back at it later in the afternoon.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I mean.. you almost want to give the guy credit for the level of absurd gonzo it takes to fully embrace it

//but I think your right to pee stops when your neighbors have to consider umbrellas...
 
Moose out front
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Only Channel 2 Action News was at the Icon Atlanta on 14th Street and West Peachtree Street when Mercedes New was taken into custody."

I used to work in the town of Peachtree corners. There was a dunkin' donuts in the town that was on the corner of Peachtree and Peachtree.

Seriously.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

edmo: That's not the man, baby.

[Fark user image 850x483]


Hopefully it's not the weather forecast...
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: edmo: That's not the man, baby.

[Fark user image 850x483]

Hopefully it's not the weather forecast...


Partly cloudy with a chance of piss.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Only Channel 2 Action News was at the Icon Atlanta on 14th Street and West Peachtree Street when Mercedes New was taken into custody."

Not CNN, not FOX, not the BBC, not Al Jazeera, only Channel 2 Action News bring you this important story.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I didn't know who he is so I did a GIS for him.
This guy just never stops.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Floki
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTA:

Neighbors and people who work in the area are just relieved police made the arrest.

😉
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.