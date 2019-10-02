 Skip to content
(WLWT)   Welccme   (wlwt.com) divider line
28
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size


Someone needs to learn to double-cjeck.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The defense of his mom and shout out to her was completely sweet and endearing.  You were raised right dude.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
to Zombb?
 
swankywanky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
highwaysindustry.comView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the ol' "Any Shape Is Any Letter" school of design.
 
fruitloop
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, see, paw....this is why.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
OIC it now.
 
zulius
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

swankywanky: [highwaysindustry.com image 468x286]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
To Zombocom.

Anything is possible.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Easier fix than that "SCIIIIOL" sign from the other day.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Please use knocker:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

static.demilked.comView Full Size

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
npr.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The world viral has really lost all meaning hasn't it
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm OUTRAGED!!!
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: The world viral has really lost all meaning hasn't it



Remember when "memes" were called "image macros"?

Pepperidge Farm remembers.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
OK.  I understand the confusion.  WTF didn't they put the paw where the "C" was?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: OK.  I understand the confusion.  WTF didn't they put the paw where the "C" was?


thatsthejoke.jpg
 
kb7rky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
American Stupidity on display, folks.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: OK.  I understand the confusion.  WTF didn't they put the paw where the "C" was?


If they had it wouldn't be on the internet.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

JJRRutgers: [npr.brightspotcdn.com image 850x531]


"GREAT Googly-moogly!"
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dyhchong: SpaceyCat: OK.  I understand the confusion.  WTF didn't they put the paw where the "C" was?

If they had it wouldn't be on the internet.


Ohhhhh, yes it would...
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

swankywanky: [highwaysindustry.com image 468x286]


Don't know what cleap is but keer is tasty with raisins and pineapple.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's not news, it's Fakk!
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

