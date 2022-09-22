 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Putin moves submarines out of Crimea before they become former submarines and join the rest of the Black Sea fleet   (19fortyfive.com) divider line
32
    More: Interesting, Russia, Ukraine, Russian military, Russia's Black Sea Fleet, left-wing, Black Sea, significant losses, sinking of the Russian flagship Moskva  
•       •       •

1002 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2022 at 2:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But heaven forbid you call him desperate.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A new Russian submarine is just an old Russian destroyer.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh Andrei, Andrei Andrei...
 
maxheck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that doesn't exactly feed into the narrative that things are going great for Putin. Someone expects Crimea to fall.

Even better? Xi is watching this happen.
 
Dadburns
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rather than former submarines wouldn't they become permanent submarines?
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He could want them out of the blast zone.

Subs are a lot easier to hide from the retaliation. His best surface ship is now an artificial reef so fark 'em.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Counterpoint: when you sink a submarine it's still a submarine.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of those boats are 43 years old.

They are probably more Flex Seal than bulkhead at this point.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tactical nuke strike?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Some of those boats are 43 years old.

They are probably more Flex Seal than bulkhead at this point.


Some of them even have holes in the screen door.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin could have kept his naval base in Sevastopol just by paying Ukraine money and/or trading fossil fuel resources, but he's too greedy for that. Now after this conflict ends, it may be almost inevitable that Sevastopol will become a NATO military base.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Tactical nuke strike?


That's what I'm wondering.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Tactical nuke strike?


Not from Ukraine, but some US purchased Surface to Surface cruise missiles could target ships docked in port with high explosives.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Jake Havechek: Tactical nuke strike?

Not from Ukraine, but some US purchased Surface to Surface cruise missiles could target ships docked in port with high explosives.


From Russia. Given their weapons quality, you'd want anything valuable FAR away from the intended target.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Tactical nuke strike?


Maybe borrowing a page from Yuri Kellerne's book, and leaving nuclear land mines vaporization bombs around like at Odesa.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I am more afraid he's moving them out of the blast radius.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Nobody better be shooting any nukes off. I'm having pizza for dinner tonight.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I am more afraid he's moving them out of the blast radius.


Butbutbut I have it on multiply farkers authority that russian nukes aren't a thing!
 
oldfool
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Another threat from Russia is Khosta 2 and when it meets Covid. We're gonna have a hot time in the old town tonight.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NINEv2: stuhayes2010: I am more afraid he's moving them out of the blast radius.

Butbutbut I have it on multiply farkers authority that russian nukes aren't a thing!


Farkers aren't saying Russian nukes aren't a thing, we are stating that they are so unreliable (based on how much Russia corruption has screwed over its own soldiers fighting in Ukraine) that many of the missiles themselves might not get off the ground (though you only need a few successful launches in order to destroy the world, since NATO retaliation would end Russia). However, they could just arm a tactical nuke on a timer and set it to blow the base up without needing a missile.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: iheartscotch: Some of those boats are 43 years old.

They are probably more Flex Seal than bulkhead at this point.

Some of them even have holes in the screen door.


That's BATTLESHIP!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Loaded with weapons? I need three passports, a couple a visas....
 
nytmare
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Counterpoint: when you sink a submarine it's still a submarine.


Submarine submerged. Sorry for the convenience.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

nytmare: Kalyco Jack: Counterpoint: when you sink a submarine it's still a submarine.

Submarine submerged. Sorry for the convenience.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Putin could have kept his naval base in Sevastopol just by paying Ukraine money and/or trading fossil fuel resources, but he's too greedy for that. Now after this conflict ends, it may be almost inevitable that Sevastopol will become a NATO military base.

Russia's demographic crisis can't  be solved without taking over other countries to add to the population:
https://jamestown.org/program/russias-demographic-collapse-is-accelerating/

This France24 report is even more damning because it says Putin equates population with power:
https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220524-population-decline-in-russia-putin-has-no-other-choice-but-to-win-in-ukraine
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's possible that Russia just doesn't want them to be blockaded in. Ukraine doesn't really have a navy but they could probably seal off the base, especially if they have some new long range missiles.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dadburns: Rather than former submarines wouldn't they become permanent submarines?


Also known as a man-made reef.
 
x3wb
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How do we track submarines? I thought the point was that we couldn't. Do they fly them out?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

x3wb: How do we track submarines? I thought the point was that we couldn't. Do they fly them out?


Hydrophones, underwater microphones, my grandfather on my mother's side had a hand in developing them while working for Bell Labs.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh hes moving his submarines? I'm glad hes cleaning up the Moskva.  Prolly had a lot of nasty chemicals in there that arent good for fish.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Schumone scheemsh a little paranoid.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bdub77
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: iheartscotch: Some of those boats are 43 years old.

They are probably more Flex Seal than bulkhead at this point.

Some of them even have holes in the screen door.


Makes sense - 43 years ago they probably had an arms agreement with Poland.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.