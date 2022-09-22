 Skip to content
(Mid Hudson News)   Pew-pew near DePew gets two   (midhudsonnews.com) divider line
10
575 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2022 at 8:37 PM



10 Comments     (+0 »)
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pewdiepie wanted for questioning.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this rate we're going to need a "Shootings" tab.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nyuck nyuck nyack
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This week (since Sunday) there's been 9 mass shootings (four or more injured or killed) in the US.
gunviolencearchive.org if ya don't believe me.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
DePew....Pepe DePew.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Depew, NY is a suburb of Buffalo
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Misch: Depew, NY is a suburb of Buffalo


Where my father grew up and I still have family I never talk to.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hopefully those dick Nyack baddies lack more shots to be thrown.
 
