(MSN)   Apparently we all do fark-all at work on Fridays. New study shows that there is no loss of productivity from workers working a 4-day week rather than a 5-day one   (msn.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes.  But that is one less day the control freaks will have you there to watch over.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not just Fridays, subby.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  
um, so if we just prove a lemma showing that you can just cram your tasks on day N into the previous N-1 days, by induction a 0-day work week is equally productive as 5?
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

proteus_b: um, so if we just prove a lemma showing that you can just cram your tasks on day N into the previous N-1 days, by induction a 0-day work week is equally productive as 5?


That's red talk. Back to work, helot.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: Not just Fridays, subby.


Sounds like someone has a case of the Mondays.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I worked in an office, me and some other supervisors would go out to lunch on Friday. This entailed getting really high, spending an hour or two eating and then staggering back into work to surf the internet and play computer games til 5.
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My slacking isn't particular to any day of the week, but I have noticed my email intake on Fridays drops to near zero.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but in America you can't let workers think they have a life.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure lets just shut down all the factories for the weekend

I'm sure shutting down machinery that is made to run 24/7 , and takes days to restart will do nothing to the supply chain

Oh
they mean white collar workers
Nevermind.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Fark count as work?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugghh. I work in public accounting. No way for us. There is a growing shortage of CPA's. The industry didn't catch on that people don't want a 5 year major that can't compete with starting salaries in tech. I'd think about jumoing firms but it's the same all over.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a job creator, I don't feel comfortable with the idea of the labor units spend another day every week away from their duty. All that time away from their hot desks might cause them to lose focus and thing about other things than what's best for the company. That's a risk I'm not willing to take.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I can start not working a day earlier
 
nvmac [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know who these people are, I vividly remember working diligently M-F.  But there was something else that always made me wonder...

In State employment, a short week of 4 days due to a holiday was no time to get anything accomplished, as everyone knew there just weren't enough days in the week to get anything substantial done, so those weeks were just for catching up on paperwork.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My company instituted a no-meetings-Friday-afternoon thing. The idea was to allow people to focus and catch up on work. Everyone just farks off as near as I can tell. Oh but not ME!! No, no, I work during that time. Yeah, that's it....work
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but there's always the asshole that calls you Friday at 4:50 p.m. about something they knew about since Tuesday and needs it now.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danvon: Yeah, but there's always the asshole that calls you Friday at 4:50 p.m. about something they knew about since Tuesday and needs it now.


Friday afternoon shiat dump. I swear people due that just because they're sadists with power.
 
Pedal Pedal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Ugghh. I work in public accounting. No way for us. There is a growing shortage of CPA's. The industry didn't catch on that people don't want a 5 year major that can't compete with starting salaries in tech. I'd think about jumoing firms but it's the same all over.


As an accountant that stayed the fark away from that shiat, it was more the 80 hour work weeks that turned me away. No thanks.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, Read Only Friday should have made that a give away.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i can attest to this.

the real question is can US workers afford a 3-day weekend?
i guess that depends on how much you make and how much you party.

wait, are they not getting paid still for that Friday?
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
certainly true here in germany. we work till about lunch time, then go to lunch, then go back to our desks and pretend to look busy for 2hrs then go home around 330.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
are they can't not still getting still not paid for that missed Friday still?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pedal Pedal: Red Shirt Blues: Ugghh. I work in public accounting. No way for us. There is a growing shortage of CPA's. The industry didn't catch on that people don't want a 5 year major that can't compete with starting salaries in tech. I'd think about jumoing firms but it's the same all over.

As an accountant that stayed the fark away from that shiat, it was more the 80 hour work weeks that turned me away. No thanks.


Well they kind of have tried to lay off that noise. We have lost so many people in the past 2 years. Some of them opted out of accounting. Partner in charge told me if I'm sick of tax to talk to him. They are willing to align me with another group. They're desperate for people.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danvon: Yeah, but there's always the asshole that calls you Friday at 4:50 p.m. about something they knew about since Tuesday and needs it now.


You must work in legal.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pedal Pedal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Pedal Pedal: Red Shirt Blues: Ugghh. I work in public accounting. No way for us. There is a growing shortage of CPA's. The industry didn't catch on that people don't want a 5 year major that can't compete with starting salaries in tech. I'd think about jumoing firms but it's the same all over.

As an accountant that stayed the fark away from that shiat, it was more the 80 hour work weeks that turned me away. No thanks.

Well they kind of have tried to lay off that noise. We have lost so many people in the past 2 years. Some of them opted out of accounting. Partner in charge told me if I'm sick of tax to talk to him. They are willing to align me with another group. They're desperate for people.


I think a better solution would be to look at accounting as a whole and chop the insane amounts of always growing busy work. I work at a city nowadays and every year GASB adds more and more garbage that needs to be done. Eventually as a profession we will all burn out.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pedal Pedal: Red Shirt Blues: Pedal Pedal: Red Shirt Blues: Ugghh. I work in public accounting. No way for us. There is a growing shortage of CPA's. The industry didn't catch on that people don't want a 5 year major that can't compete with starting salaries in tech. I'd think about jumoing firms but it's the same all over.

As an accountant that stayed the fark away from that shiat, it was more the 80 hour work weeks that turned me away. No thanks.

Well they kind of have tried to lay off that noise. We have lost so many people in the past 2 years. Some of them opted out of accounting. Partner in charge told me if I'm sick of tax to talk to him. They are willing to align me with another group. They're desperate for people.

I think a better solution would be to look at accounting as a whole and chop the insane amounts of always growing busy work. I work at a city nowadays and every year GASB adds more and more garbage that needs to be done. Eventually as a profession we will all burn out.


I'm sort of hemmed in retirement wise. The longer you stay the more they kick in for your retirement. I'm fully vested and between firms kick in and mine I'm putting close to 40K a year to retirement with ten years to go.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Work? What am I, a farmer?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Ugghh. I work in public accounting. No way for us. There is a growing shortage of CPA's. The industry didn't catch on that people don't want a 5 year major that can't compete with starting salaries in tech. I'd think about jumoing firms but it's the same all over.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Get into industry or government before you die.
 
Albino Squid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: certainly true here in germany. we work till about lunch time, then go to lunch, then go back to our desks and pretend to look busy for 2hrs then go home around 330.


Ukraine 'foiled' a massive hack of their electrical systems this way back in the spring. Russian hackers had set the malware up so it would knock out a bunch of important substations, while simultaneously taking over all of the worker terminals so that they would be unable to fix it.

Problem was that the malware was scheduled to execute late on a Friday afternoon. Most of the workers had left early, as was custom, so their terminals were off and unaffected.

We can thus conclude that dicking around before leaving early on a Friday is a massive societal benefit.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shinji3i: Red Shirt Blues: Ugghh. I work in public accounting. No way for us. There is a growing shortage of CPA's. The industry didn't catch on that people don't want a 5 year major that can't compete with starting salaries in tech. I'd think about jumoing firms but it's the same all over.

Get into industry or government before you die.
Get into industry or government before you die.


LOL. It's like that one Dead Kennedy song with the refrain "When will you crack? When will you cracK". I think it was well paid scientist.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Isitoveryet: i can attest to this.

the real question is can US workers afford a 3-day weekend?
i guess that depends on how much you make and how much you party.

wait, are they not getting paid still for that Friday?


Well in the US they would do it by turning everyone into part time workers and only pay the equivalent of 60% of your wage and be able to deny health care coverage, so no, no one in the US can afford anything nice.

This plan was 100% pay for 80% time. As in, your pay didn't change, your work did to 4x8. As in, the right way. No, 4x10 is not the right way.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

proteus_b: um, so if we just prove a lemma showing that you can just cram your tasks on day N into the previous N-1 days, by induction a 0-day work week is equally productive as 5?


You are wanting a derivative of Parkinson's Law:

Parkinson's Law is the old adage that work expands to fill the time allotted for its completion.

The term was first coined by Cyril Northcote Parkinson in a humorous essay he wrote for "The Economist" in 1955. He shares the story of a woman whose only task in a day is to send a postcard - a task which would take a busy person approximately three minutes. But the woman spends an hour finding the card, another half hour looking for her glasses, 90 minutes writing the card, 20 minutes deciding whether or not to take an umbrella along on her walk to the mailbox ... and on and on until her day is filled. Read his original article here.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: He shares the story of a woman whose only task in a day is to send a postcard - a task which would take a busy person approximately three minutes. But the woman spends an hour finding the card, another half hour looking for her glasses, 90 minutes writing the card, 20 minutes deciding whether or not to take an umbrella along on her walk to the mailbox ... and on and on until her day is filled.


So you're saying that, pre-Covid, someone was able to do all of these things in a single day?!?
 
Deeya
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's obvious to anyone who has ever worked in an office.

Unless your working in a job that has measured production output, you really don't work 40 hours a week.  It's a game we play with management where they pretend to know what we're doing, and we pretend to be "busy" all the time.

It's pointless.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: When I worked in an office, me and some other supervisors would go out to lunch on Friday. This entailed getting really high, spending an hour or two eating and then staggering back into work to surf the internet and play computer games til 5.


Just yesterday my new boss wanted to "treat" me to a lunch with him and my admin assistant as a show of appreciation.

It will not involve anything fun as you mention and I am dreading it. Hopefully this will fall off his radar like other items and initiatives he is always starting but no follow thru.

Having an awkward lunch with someone I have nothing in common with and I think is incompetent is not quite the treat he thinks it is.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
All that means is management will fire 1 out of 5 employees and split the workload
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Sure lets just shut down all the factories for the weekend

I'm sure shutting down machinery that is made to run 24/7 , and takes days to restart will do nothing to the supply chain

Oh
they mean white collar workers
Nevermind.


I don't understand this sentiment.

Are individual factory workers on the floor 24/7 as well? or are there different sets of people who work some days/times that make sure there is 24/7 coverage? This can still apply to the second situation.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This doesn't help anyone who works hourly as they need those extra hours for a full paycheck.
 
eagles95
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: KodosZardoz: When I worked in an office, me and some other supervisors would go out to lunch on Friday. This entailed getting really high, spending an hour or two eating and then staggering back into work to surf the internet and play computer games til 5.

Just yesterday my new boss wanted to "treat" me to a lunch with him and my admin assistant as a show of appreciation.

It will not involve anything fun as you mention and I am dreading it. Hopefully this will fall off his radar like other items and initiatives he is always starting but no follow thru.

Having an awkward lunch with someone I have nothing in common with and I think is incompetent is not quite the treat he thinks it is.


Sounds like our employee appreciation food truck lunch here next week. I already scheduled a real doctor visit during it to get out early.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

danvon: Yeah, but there's always the asshole that calls you Friday at 4:50 p.m. about something they knew about since Tuesday and needs it now.


had bosses that would do that when they were on business trips to make sure everyone was still in the office at 5 min to close on Friday.

/there was no foot traffic for this business
//I quit while they were on a business trip in spite
///I was supposed to have a conversation with their admin about a promotion that Friday, instead I left early and had a friend deliver the resignation note on Monday.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Quizzical Memo your "boss" asked you to proofread is full of strange punctuations and riddled with typos...

/I put on my Roeb and Wizard Hat
 
shinji3i
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: shinji3i: Red Shirt Blues: Ugghh. I work in public accounting. No way for us. There is a growing shortage of CPA's. The industry didn't catch on that people don't want a 5 year major that can't compete with starting salaries in tech. I'd think about jumoing firms but it's the same all over.

Get into industry or government before you die.
Get into industry or government before you die.

LOL. It's like that one Dead Kennedy song with the refrain "When will you crack? When will you cracK". I think it was well paid scientist.


I'm a FARKer so I don't read all the comments before posting things. I stand by the .gif after reading your replies but glad you're in a spot you're comfortable with and that the public sector is trying to be a little less shiatty. Hooray for when supply & demand works out for the worker!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You could fill Ft. Knox with the amount of gold bricking I do on Fridays.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
new york dolls seven day weekend
Youtube xy52JgJPaiE
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Seriously though, I do have lots of work on Friday because it's a popular day to schedule as the last day, and usually when we notice someone quit during the week, so I lots of stuff to do tidying up the remains.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: are they can't not still getting still not paid for that missed Friday still?


are you okay.

Do you still smell toast still?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
POETS Day

Piss Off Early, Tomorrow's Saturday
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hahaha, there's nothing like all the alerts firing off at 4:45pm on a Friday, Or your favorite account manager stopping by the office at 4:30 with that frown you know well, and you can predict what's coming out of their mouth before you hear it.

Either way, you know full well this is turning into a 10-12 hour day.  That's about one of every three Fridays for me of late.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

proteus_b: Hyjamon: He shares the story of a woman whose only task in a day is to send a postcard - a task which would take a busy person approximately three minutes. But the woman spends an hour finding the card, another half hour looking for her glasses, 90 minutes writing the card, 20 minutes deciding whether or not to take an umbrella along on her walk to the mailbox ... and on and on until her day is filled.

So you're saying that, pre-Covid, someone was able to do all of these things in a single day?!?


Cannot remember where I ran across this story, but it has stuck with me.

"I was working as a temp for a company and they wanted me to do some data entry in Excel. Take items from Column A and put them in Column B. So I highlighted the data and copy/pasted into the other cells. The bosses jaws dropped. Apparently the secretary that was out would type them all individually and would take the entire day to complete."
 
