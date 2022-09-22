 Skip to content
If you're in Iran, you're not reading this article. Or any articles on Fark
Meatsim1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well it seems their regime can do some good
 
the_rhino
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Thanks Western governments for overthrowing the Iranian government just because they wanted to keep their oil profits!  Sure was worth it!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I was in China in 2016. When I realized that they had blocked Google I simply turned on my VPN which I had never used on my phone. I got around the great firewall in all of ten seconds with no prior planning. So yeah, the only way to truly restrict internet access is to completely turn it off.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Thanks Western governments for overthrowing the Iranian government just because they wanted to keep their oil profits!  Sure was worth it!


That was 70 years ago. Eventually you're going to need to come up with a different talking point when defending Iran.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sometimes the death of one person... (to start with, i know many have died and will continue to die...) can spur the entire nation to free themselves of their oppressors.

I hope that we stay out of it enough, but stand ready to support however best we can without seeming like we're installing another shah... Just be ready to assist when they ask for it.

This could be a huge game changer for the entire region.

Best of luck to everyone risking their lives for freedom.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Thanks Western governments for overthrowing the Iranian government just because they wanted to keep their oil profits!  Sure was worth it!


The turd has entered the punchbowl.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Farticle.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Thoreny: the_rhino: Thanks Western governments for overthrowing the Iranian government just because they wanted to keep their oil profits!  Sure was worth it!

That was 70 years ago. Eventually you're going to need to come up with a different talking point when defending Iran.


This is what happens when you cut history and reading comprehension classes in schools
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Iranian workplace productivity reported to be up 58% this week
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We've got our very own "Morality Police" right here in the USA. They're called "Republicans."
 
the_rhino
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Thoreny: the_rhino: Thanks Western governments for overthrowing the Iranian government just because they wanted to keep their oil profits!  Sure was worth it!

That was 70 years ago. Eventually you're going to need to come up with a different talking point when defending Iran.


For what it's worth, that wasn't meant as a defense of Iran.  The actions of the Iranian government, and their "morality police" are very much indefensible.  More of a joking barb that had we not interfered in their affairs in the 70s then perhaps Iran wouldn't be in the position it's in.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Thoreny: the_rhino: Thanks Western governments for overthrowing the Iranian government just because they wanted to keep their oil profits!  Sure was worth it!

That was 70 years ago. Eventually you're going to need to come up with a different talking point when defending Iran.

This is what happens when you cut history and reading comprehension classes in schools


I was alive when it happened.

I don't remember it because of how young I was.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I hope they Arab Spring the hell out of the place.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Thanks Western governments for overthrowing the Iranian government just because they wanted to keep their oil profits!


Sure. But they didn't pay for the infrastructure which was generating those profits. Kind of like how the founder of a startup doesn't own 100% of the company, because his share has been diluted by the investments.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Thoreny: the_rhino: Thanks Western governments for overthrowing the Iranian government just because they wanted to keep their oil profits!  Sure was worth it!

That was 70 years ago. Eventually you're going to need to come up with a different talking point when defending Iran.

For what it's worth, that wasn't meant as a defense of Iran.  The actions of the Iranian government, and their "morality police" are very much indefensible.  More of a joking barb that had we not interfered in their affairs in the 70s then perhaps Iran wouldn't be in the position it's in.


But you are happy for them right, the Iranians who are willing to risk their lives to protest an oppressive government?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SoupJohnB: We've got our very own "Morality Police" right here in the USA. They're called "Republicans."


There is really no difference between Iranian hoodlums on motorcycles looking for women with a hair showing and Texas hoodlums skulking around a gynecology clinic looking for a woman to troll for cash reward.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Sometimes the death of one person... (to start with, i know many have died and will continue to die...) can spur the entire nation to free themselves of their oppressors.

I hope that we stay out of it enough, but stand ready to support however best we can without seeming like we're installing another shah... Just be ready to assist when they ask for it.

This could be a huge game changer for the entire region.

Best of luck to everyone risking their lives for freedom.


Thinking long-term: Iran is freed, they decide to make peace with the US, US returns most or all of their frozen assets then Iran decides, "Hey, wanna make a deal for oil?"

It is, at that point, that Saudi Arabia realizes they're in trouble.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's insane. Their morality police murdered someone because she wasn't wearing her hijab to their liking. I say burn the farking place down.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'd be proud of that, Drew
 
assjuice
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dbaggins: I hope they Arab Spring the hell out of the place.


Yeah, because the first Arab spring was such a success.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Thoreny: That was 70 years ago.


"look, the US has overthrown democratically elected left wing governments all over the globe, but that was A LONG TIME AGO so geez get over it, it's not like that has lasting effects to this day"
 
kindms
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Thoreny: the_rhino: Thanks Western governments for overthrowing the Iranian government just because they wanted to keep their oil profits!  Sure was worth it!

That was 70 years ago. Eventually you're going to need to come up with a different talking point when defending Iran.


44 years since the revolution of them getting rid of the shaw.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I had very high hopes for the 2011-2012 protests and the Arab Spring in general. This time around I'll just say good luck.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
it would be ironic to have Iran finally throw off their theocratic dictatorships just as the USA sleep walks into one of our own.

We even have a theocratic ruling council as our Supreme Court.   Imagine our surprise when it turned out our theocratic council ended up being Catholic, of all things.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"The police claim she died of a sudden heart attack"

A healthy 22 year old doesn't die of a sudden heart attack. It's literally a statistical impossibility without some underlying genetic or structural defect.

So uh, bullshiat on this./I mean technically you can get a NSTEMI from being beaten and going into Rhabdo and kidney failure, but uh...that'd also contradict what they say right?
 
DarnoKonrad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Murdering people for wearing the wrong hat is bad.
 
TWX
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Subtonic: the_rhino: Thanks Western governments for overthrowing the Iranian government just because they wanted to keep their oil profits!  Sure was worth it!

The turd has entered the punchbowl.


That sounds like code for something clandestine communicated on the radio.  "The TURD has ENTERED the PUNCHbowl!  I REPEAT!  The TURD has ENTERED the PUNCHbowl!"
 
TWX
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dbaggins: it would be ironic to have Iran finally throw off their theocratic dictatorships just as the USA sleep walks into one of our own.

We even have a theocratic ruling council as our Supreme Court.   Imagine our surprise when it turned out our theocratic council ended up being Catholic, of all things.


If they deny the message and teachings of the Church of Rome, are they really Catholic?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: NewportBarGuy: Sometimes the death of one person... (to start with, i know many have died and will continue to die...) can spur the entire nation to free themselves of their oppressors.

I hope that we stay out of it enough, but stand ready to support however best we can without seeming like we're installing another shah... Just be ready to assist when they ask for it.

This could be a huge game changer for the entire region.

Best of luck to everyone risking their lives for freedom.

Thinking long-term: Iran is freed, they decide to make peace with the US, US returns most or all of their frozen assets then Iran decides, "Hey, wanna make a deal for oil?"

It is, at that point, that Saudi Arabia realizes they're in trouble.


It would be a glorious problem to have... They have been repressed for far too long. I longggggggggggggg for the day we can have an open relationship with a free Iran.

It's almost unbelievable so I'll just hope these people can get what they are fighting for. We've been here before with the green revolution... Let's hope the second time is the charm.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dbaggins: I hope they Arab Spring the hell out of the place.


Isn't that how they got there in the first place?
 
kindms
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Thoreny: the_rhino: Thanks Western governments for overthrowing the Iranian government just because they wanted to keep their oil profits!  Sure was worth it!

That was 70 years ago. Eventually you're going to need to come up with a different talking point when defending Iran.

For what it's worth, that wasn't meant as a defense of Iran.  The actions of the Iranian government, and their "morality police" are very much indefensible.  More of a joking barb that had we not interfered in their affairs in the 70s then perhaps Iran wouldn't be in the position it's in.


the coup installing the shaw happened in 1953

operation ajax

the iranian people lived under the shaw for almost 30 years before they ousted him in 79 and took americans hostages
 
Subtonic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: Thoreny: That was 70 years ago.

"look, the US has overthrown democratically elected left wing governments all over the globe, but that was A LONG TIME AGO so geez get over it, it's not like that has lasting effects to this day"


The punchbowl is now more shiat than punch.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TWX: Subtonic: the_rhino: Thanks Western governments for overthrowing the Iranian government just because they wanted to keep their oil profits!  Sure was worth it!

The turd has entered the punchbowl.

That sounds like code for something clandestine communicated on the radio.  "The TURD has ENTERED the PUNCHbowl!  I REPEAT!  The TURD has ENTERED the PUNCHbowl!"


Fark user imageView Full Size


/
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Can't stop theocratic abuse without removing the theocracy.

Oh, and if you think the US is a theocracy because of republicans, go to an actual theocratic country where mocking or speaking ill of the nation's official religion or leaders can get you killed.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I knew quite a few Iranians in the past in college and in work environments. Every one of them said a majority of Iranians would love to be rid of the ruling religious mental cases, and have Iran run by a secular government. Only about 15% of the people are what we would call religious hardcore. Given the chance, Iran could be another secular Turkey when it was run by Kamal Ataturk.
 
zeroman987
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ElwoodCuse: Thoreny: That was 70 years ago.

"look, the US has overthrown democratically elected left wing governments all over the globe, but that was A LONG TIME AGO so geez get over it, it's not like that has lasting effects to this day"


Tankies be tanking.

I'm sure the people in Iran are happy to be props for your westerners bad propaganda.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Get ready for some IRGC units to attack some oil platforms/oil tankers/warships to drum up some good old fashion jingoism to distract the populace from the protests. Insurance rates are about to go up on persian gulf transiting vehicles.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

