(ESPN)   That time in 1948 when MIT pranked the Harvard-Yale game with enough explosives to kill everyone on the field. The fratboys in question were expelled for the rest of the term, with no criminal charges   (espn.com) divider line
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I remember that. I was a freshman at Northeastern at the time. The campus police car on the great dome was a much more impressive hack.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It was in the'40s, right after WW2, and one of the "frat boys" had learned demolition in the war. It was definitely "a different time".

As an aside, I think det cord would have been fine for spelling out MIT, but I'm surprised he didn't have a detonator and was trying to use batteries. 450vdc is pretty common for a detonator, but with alkaline batteries having a basic voltage of 1.5V, that's 300 batteries. When the cops nabbed him they asked why so many batteries, and he answered "all MIT men carry batteries for emergencies."
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Private_Citizen: It was in the'40s, right after WW2, and one of the "frat boys" had learned demolition in the war. It was definitely "a different time".

As an aside, I think det cord would have been fine for spelling out MIT, but I'm surprised he didn't have a detonator and was trying to use batteries. 450vdc is pretty common for a detonator, but with alkaline batteries having a basic voltage of 1.5V, that's 300 batteries. When the cops nabbed him they asked why so many batteries, and he answered "all MIT men carry batteries for emergencies."


If this had been in Philadelphia the cops would've counted to make sure he had enough batteries to defend himself against the opposing team and sent him on his way.
 
