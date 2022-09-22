 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Love And Rockets, Roxy Music, Cocteau Twins, Animotion, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #397. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
50 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 22 Sep 2022 at 12:30 PM (15 minutes ago)



12 Comments
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hello everyone.
Just hope my internet's going to behave this evening. It's been in & out like a butcher's knife all day
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pista: Hello everyone.
Just hope my internet's going to behave this evening. It's been in & out like a butcher's knife all day


Howdy all! Happy almost FriYAY!

That's a very vivid description.

Now I want thick cut pastrami for lunch.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Standing by!
 
nsstick
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hooray for Cocteau Twins!
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just saw Roxy Music in Boston.  While Ferry's now-limited vocal range is undeniable, it was wonderful to see them for what I'm afraid will be the last time.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A chap on the twitters will soon start a best Cocteaus song poll
He's almost finished The Sisters poll now so maybe the next one will start at the weekend
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
With a bit of luck I might be able to listen today. Maybe even participate here.

I hate it when the solution to a work computer issue is "new" hardware which is just the same as the old hardware, but with a fresh OS installation that was recycled from the last person who needed "new" hardware, and now I've got no room on my desk to connect my personal computer to my speakers because I have to spend 2 days with both computers open trying to get things set up to at least resemble my previous setup.

Sorry. Rant off.

Some soft, soothing tunes would be good for me today. Or, aggressive tunes. Really, just some tunes in general.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pista: Hello everyone.
Just hope my internet's going to behave this evening. It's been in & out like a butcher's knife all day


If only there were some other metaphor for something that goes in and out, in and out ....
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sounds good.
Back in the 80's there was an independent radio station in Toronto called CFNY that would play "Alternative" music. They're still around but have been bought out and gone corporate.

Alan Cross's excellent "Ongoing History of New Music" originated there. I highly recommend his podcast.
 
