(Daily Boulder)   The James Webb Space Telescope has a problem and it has to be fixed from earth because it's too far away to send astronauts as they did with the Hubble   (dailyboulder.com) divider line
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Russ1642
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Have they tried turning it off and on again?
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Finally!  About time they built the space elevator.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It must've stumbled upon a gay area in space and refuses to acknowledge it
 
the_rhino
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: It must've stumbled upon a gay area in space and refuses to acknowledge it


The Fabulous Zone
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well that was a good three or four months of work for the multi-billion dollar telescope...

Seriously though, it is one instrument that is experiencing issues, hopefully they can find a workaround.  Building in redundancy is one of the reasons why these observatories are so damn expensive.  Hubble wasn't perfect either, but unlike that telescope, we can't get up there to fix it (we couldn't fix it if a problem occurred in the Hubble today since the shuttle was retired).
 
coffeeburns
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Was probably shot by Jewish space lasers.
 
guestguy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Have they tried turning it off and on again?


Eat The Placenta
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
NASA's states the wheel "exhibited what appears to be increased friction during setup for a science observation."
DarnoKonrad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Since launching on Dec. 25, 2021, JWST has been pelted by at least 19 tiny space rocks


And that was from July.  19 little bullets.   This is just one reason "we're going to colonize Mars" is farking nonsense.  There's a great deal we don't know about space. . . and just one of them is "how many bullets are we gonna take out there?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DarnoKonrad: Since launching on Dec. 25, 2021, JWST has been pelted by at least 19 tiny space rocks


And that was from July.  19 little bullets.   This is just one reason "we're going to colonize Mars" is farking nonsense.  There's a great deal we don't know about space. . . and just one of them is "how many bullets are we gonna take out there?


Easy there, Quantum Apostrophe.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Being unencumbered by knowledge, they knew that they weren't going to be able to fix anything becuase it was too far away. This was always a risk and I have to assume that an analysis was done as part of the design on what could be done if a specific component failed. The first reaction when something goes wrong is to fix the thing that is broken but sometimes you can't hand have to step back and find a way to get the same functionality without the part.

Anyways, nothing is foolproof, this is only one camera, and it was a known risk for the project.
 
