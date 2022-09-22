 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Central Park woman loses her defamation lawsuit against her former employer who fired her for being racist   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Racism, Cooper's claim, US District Judge Ronnie Abrams, Amy Cooper, Race, African American, public statements, ex-employer Franklin Templeton  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Cthulhukefka
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Good.
 
buster_v
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Good
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good
 
King Something
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good
 
Khellendros
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cactus.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Great
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
She gets me hard.
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good.
 
bdub77
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Good
Good
Good
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Good.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Good.
 
nursetim
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Goot
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Good.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Bueno.
 
bittermang [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Good.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Groot.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Karma.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I am Groot.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
omg you guys why do you hate the first amendment
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Gooq.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Gooder.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ now  

Hyjamon: Gooq.


ZOMG reported!
 
