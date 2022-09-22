 Skip to content
(NPR)   Nationwide shortage of Adderall linked to historic levels of squirrel awareness
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can't Provigil or cocaine be prescribed instead? They do about the same thing as Adderall
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Here's the secret.

The DEA allots X amount of the active drug to each manufacturer based upon historic usage... if usage goes up, well you're f*cking sh*t out of luck. They start to run out towards the end of the year as they deplete their supply.

You'll notice most of that gets resolved in Jan/Feb...

The prescriptions keep flowing though.

Where we once had an OXY problem, that is the clear next one up.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
With the increase in electronic scripts this SUUUUCCCKKKSSSS.  You don't know the pharmacy doesn't have it until after the script is sent in.  Then (even though it might be the same pharmacy chain) you CANNOT transfer that script to another location.  You have to get the doc to call a new one in.  And nearly every pharmacy will refuse to tell you if they have stock because of the controlled nature.  So you have to work with the doc to continue to "pharmacy shop" until you find it.

My kid has been bouncing off the walls and is miserable right now.  You can tell he's just super unhappy that he can't sit still or concentrate on anything.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My partner takes Adderall for his ADHD, he was lucky to get his last prescription filled, the pharmacy is on backorder

//90 day supply (I think), so he should be okay until the end of the year given how frequently he forgets to take it
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

to add... Each individual pharmacy has a DEA # assigned to it. That DEA # is allotted a "month maximum" of the active drug. there is also a chance that if you use a busy pharmacy and their script numbers for that drug class go up, they have to go through a process to increase their monthly maximum if they hit it. They will NOT be allowed to buy any more of that drug class for the rest of the month, or until that monthly maximum is increased.

So, sometimes if your pharmacy says "backorder" there's a chance they hit their max and just can't get it. Because going through the increase process is a pain in the ass.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lemme guess, this is a reaction to the "pharmacy in Backwoods, WV fills enough Oxy prescriptions weekly to kill every resident of the state".
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Look if you lived in Backwoods WV. you'd probably want to self medicate too.
I mean it's not like living in 'those places, with 'those people' in your Boston neighborhood.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Pretty much... Funny thing is, the pharmacy distributor like McKesson and Cardinal handle the "monthly maximum" stuf in house. And they sucked at it for years. They have been getting a bit better. It used to take 1-3 months to get the month maximum increased. It happens to me all the time because our number of Suboxone patients only goes up because they don't believe in weening anyone off the drug.

But, none of it is an exact science. It's a mess and a pain in the ass. Just easier to say "backorder" then try to explain to them how the process works. They could be "backorder" at one pharmacy and able to order at the next one. Each place can have a different distributor and one of them still has stock left...

But with CII's it has been harder and harder because the script counts just keep going up without any end in sight. If you see if from our end, you can just comment that it SEEMS to be insanely overprescribed and the doses just keep going way up as people become tolerant to the lower doses.

It's not a good scene. And that is not to discount all the people who genuinely need it. I get that. But the numbers are off the chart.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Since chronic migraines are a seizure disorder, I have to take anti-seizure medication. I have to hide pills for an emergency stash, because every once and a while this happens to me. Because if you go cold-turkey off of seizure medication, you can have full-on seizures. And fark that.

I suppose I had a good two years where the system was running smoothly, and I didn't have to live in constant anxiety of being farked over without warning. But I'm sure that's my entitlement talking. /s
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

We didn't have pharmacies doing that here but there's been some serious Oxy and fentanyl issues in this area.  So 'those places' and 'those people' are here too.  Probably getting their supply from Backwoods, WV.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe stop over prescribing it. Let kids be kids.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
one of the most over-prescribed drugs out there, so this makes sense.

maybe you need it.

but you probably don't.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if the ketchup stains on the walls at MAL are a bit lower and lower energy just wait til the new year
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adderall is popular with poker players.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: The DEA allots X amount of the active drug to each manufacturer based upon historic usage


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course, this is being posted on a site that was founded on principles of squirrel awareness.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My pharmacy ( Ontario) hit this wall in the summer.

It was large amounts of Energy Drinks and THC gummies for a few weeks.

But the gummies reset my internal clock so I was able to drop one heavy prescription for sleep.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And with the anxiety you now have a prescription for citralapram
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could the shortage be because Trump is snorting it all up due to all the legal sh*t he's deep in?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't fark with the squirrels, Morty!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone should had been paying attention to this adderal shortage.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I use biphenten

Large dose time release
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nuts
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry I was too high during the Biphenten shortage.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The local Safeway Pharmacy is saying "We can't get any. We don't know when we will get any."
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

For those of us who do it is vital.
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I don't think you can get more than a 30 day prescription for Adderall. My pharm has 3 months of scripts on file so I have to call in a refill every 30 days or so, then have a trip to the neuro for a check-up and get 3 more months of scripts on file.

That said, yeah, the pharmacy has occasionally had issues with filling my scripts for Adderall XR. Earlier this month it was "hey we have 29 (of 30) pills in stock. Do you want us to fill it or would you like to wait until this afternoon to see if more comes in in a shipment?" I waited, but would have had them fill it if the shipment didn't come since I was going out of town the next morning.

/have enough of a stockpile of Adderall IRs just in case
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this headline....

"There's a nationwide shortage of Adderall even as prescriptions reach an all-time high"

uhhh...even as? not maybe you now, because of?

Just say'n the statement sounds like it images that when there is greater and greater demand there of course just intrinsically  more and more supply too, right?
And demand is not a thing that we've imagine could have outpaced supply?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: Adderall is popular with poker players.


And people who really want to clean the fark out of their house.
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CaN't YoU jUsT sEtTLe DoWn, pAy AtTeNtiOn, AnD fOcUs?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I need to get me some Adderall.
 
JRoo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Squirrel Awareness is the name of my retro lo-fi emo country-western jug band.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Tell you what; I'll tie my favorite fidgetin' leg to your softest one and we'll measure the effects of medication in orgasms-per-hour.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So, subtracterall?
 
gonegirl
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I know something there isn't a shortage of for that.

ooh meth
Youtube VrbXs34X_ns
 
James T. Kirk
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Modafinil isn't effective for adult adhd, and thus may not completely solve such a problem. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30097390/ . Also, a good psychiatrist will try different drugs early on and find the one best tolerated by an individual patient. So, if Adderall works best it is a bad idea to suddenly change it. I've never seen a study of cocaine's effects. It would be difficult to get it past an irb. You probably wouldn't want to give it to children. Especially since there are still a few of us left who don't think adhd should be classified as a disorder, and that we shouldn't be giving 8 year old kids stimulant drugs to make teachers jobs easier.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/VrbXs34X_ns?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Yikes.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Former CVS pharmacy/caremark rep:

When your doc prescribes a new med have all the info on the rx (drug name, strength, dosage info, form) then call your pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) and ask them to run a test claim for cost. They SHOULD be able to check multiple pharmacies in your area for you to find best price. Once you do that ask THEM to call the retail store and see if they have stock. Most pharmacies are fine with telling the PBM what they won't tell customers due to theft/security issues.

The adderall shortage has been in full force already since July. Also, if your PBM offers mail order and you can wait for the rx, try that. Mail order pharmacies get from their own suppliers and warehouses a lot of the time and also have cost agreements in place to avoid retail gouging-like markup during a shortage.

Good luck!!!
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I need it but have been putting it off and my GP doesn't want to prescribe it in any event.  I've had severe insomnia in the past and the last thing I need is stimulants.  I can't even drink coffee past noon and can't drink Coke in the evening unless it has bourbon in it.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I don't suppose gambling might be popular with people with ADHD?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I don't know about that, but what I do know is that if you don't need Adderall and you take it it makes you hyper-focused on whatever it is you're doing. According to a friend with a very clean house, that is.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Nationwide shortage of Adderall linked to historic levels of squirrel awareness"

In other words, every member of the First Self-Righteous Church in Pascagoula, Mississippi is taking Adderall.

Ray Stevens - "The Mississippi Squirrel Revival" (Music Video)
Youtube K16fG1sDagU
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

You do realize the jump in rxs is bc of ADULTS finally getting diagnosed right? All of us as kids in the 80s and 90s that were told we were just lazy daydreamers and 'let kids be kids they'll grow out of it' crap. Now we're a basket of barely functioning coping mechanisms we came up with as kids to mask our disorders. It's not as simple as 'kids act hyper they'll grow out of it'. ADHD literally makes our brains work entirely differently than a neurotypical person. I mean ffs, adderall is legal SPEED and it helps us slow down and focus. If that doesn't illustrate that the brain of an ADHD sufferer isn't typical you haven't been paying attention either and have no excuse.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I'm 43.  If you could let me know when I'm gonna "grow out of it", that'd be great.
 
tkil [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

[citation required]

Seriously. Unless you can point at studies that have been competently peer reviewed and published, or have substantial professional experience in relevant fields, what basis do you have for making these claims?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

[citation required]

Seriously. Unless you can point at studies that have been competently peer reviewed and published, or have substantial professional experience in relevant fields, what basis do you have for making these claims?


Scientific source: A South Park episode.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Depends on each state's laws on C2 controlled substances. Some allow for a 90DS via mail order or retail. Each state is different. Mine only allows 30DS, new rx each time. But there are states that allow a 90DS on certain meds.
 
