 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Euro Weekly News)   Queen Elizabeth's coffin was lined with lead because a) the Royal embalmers' fluid is radioactive b) as a posthumous practical joke to make the pallbearers drop it c) because English monarchs' corpses tend to explode?   (euroweeklynews.com) divider line
34
    More: Strange, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Burial, Edward I of England, Queen Elizabeth's coffin, Costa del Sol, Coffin, Cadaver, Cemetery  
•       •       •

1284 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 22 Sep 2022 at 10:31 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't all dead bodies explode?
Ask a Mortician- Exploding Caskets
Youtube KxOAYAhl1fo
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One King of England explodes and history never lets you forget it. Think about how many kings and queens *didn't* explode.  That's a pretty good percentage, I'd say.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
D) lizard people
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Are we sure it's not some sort of containment protocol for a warewolf?
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's nice to know that the last fart you'll ever drop is your biggest & best work (ie: explodey).
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So Superman can't find her, duh

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ways bricks are like humans according to Britain.

1. They can be hypnotized
2. They explode.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTA - " swollen bowels burst, and an intolerable stench assailed the nostrils of the by-standers and the whole crowd"

Sounds like the typical morning at my house.....
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
D) A healthy radioactivity cultivated by living through the 50s and 60s?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
supermarcey.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
At least she's protected from dental x-rays
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Stick a hose up her ass to release the pressure.

Fixed forever.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Are we sure it's not some sort of containment protocol for a warewolf?


You're thinking of either
1.) Silver for a werewolf
or
2.) A wolf that works for the home shopping network who hocks wares.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As radiation safety I'm professionally amused.

I'm also personally amused that the British bury their royalty wrapped in a toxic heavy metal. Makes perfect sense.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: One King of England explodes and history never lets you forget it. Think about how many kings and queens *didn't* explode.  That's a pretty good percentage, I'd say.


So you'd rather take the chance and have the whole country embarrassed and the mourned horrified?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is important information for those of us willing to grave rob her for the Egyptian Museum.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I wondered if the lead thing was true.  The pallbearers are either incredibly strong or it's very, very thin.

"The change came after the horses pulling Queen Victoria's catafalque bolted having been spooked by something nearby. That nearly led to her coffin being spilt into the street, resulting in the change to the manner in which the coffin is moved."

Incorrect.  The horses did not bolt, they were spooked and the change was made to mitigate the risk of them bolting.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
...so enbalmers and morticians don't flush out the bowels when they pump bodies full of embalming fluid?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Stick a hose up her ass to release the pressure.

Fixed forever.


You first, perv.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So, I used to transport cadavers.  One day I pick up from the hospital morgue.  Person (doctor, nurse, whatever) slides her out of the cabinet and says something along the lines of "Yikes. She's gotten a lot bigger since this morning."

My eyes kinda widen. "So, uhm...."

"Just don't hit any bumps."
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: One King of England explodes and history never lets you forget it. Think about how many kings and queens *didn't* explode.  That's a pretty good percentage, I'd say.

So you'd rather take the chance and have the whole country embarrassed and the mourned horrified?


Difficulty: Underestimating the public's need to be horrified and entertained at the same time....
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: One King of England explodes and history never lets you forget it. Think about how many kings and queens *didn't* explode.  That's a pretty good percentage, I'd say.

So you'd rather take the chance and have the whole country embarrassed and the mourned horrified?


They elected BoJo, there's not much further down the barrel you can get before the bottom.

/This might be funnier if it wasn't coming from an American.
 
ShiniSenko
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
E) All of the above?
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: ...so enbalmers and morticians don't flush out the bowels when they pump bodies full of embalming fluid?


The one who exploded hadn't been embalmed.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Stick a hose up her ass to release the pressure.

Fixed forever.


One does not simply stick a hose up the ass of her royal highness. One has an equerry to do that. He is called the Knight of the Royal Buttocks Syringe. Lord Buttpump.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: As radiation safety I'm professionally amused.

I'm also personally amused that the British bury their royalty wrapped in a toxic heavy metal. Makes perfect sense.


Not buried, interred in a vault.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There is an easier way:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ukexpat: Ringshadow: As radiation safety I'm professionally amused.

I'm also personally amused that the British bury their royalty wrapped in a toxic heavy metal. Makes perfect sense.

Not buried, interred in a vault.


Oh, well, that's even funnier on a professional level.
 
groverpm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As long as they didn't forget the stake through the heart.
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: jaivirtualcard: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: One King of England explodes and history never lets you forget it. Think about how many kings and queens *didn't* explode.  That's a pretty good percentage, I'd say.

So you'd rather take the chance and have the whole country embarrassed and the mourned horrified?

They elected BoJo, there's not much further down the barrel you can get before the bottom.

/This might be funnier if it wasn't coming from an American.


You are embarrassed they elected an American born idiot?
 
tommyl66
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Because she was a leader. Duh!
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That interment vault needs a good fume hood. Doesn't Britain have a Deceased Safety and Health Administration?
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Envoy: I wondered if the lead thing was true.  The pallbearers are either incredibly strong or it's very, very thin.


Of course it's true and of course the reason is to make a hermetically sealed box that will make sure the gases don't escape during the many days she's being carted around and put on public display. Plus she's not being buried 6 feet under so the smell would need to stay contained in perpetuity.

If the lead's 1/8 inch thick it would add around 300 lbs to the weight which seems about right. They had two more pallbearers than usual and they carried the casket with arms linked. The coffin was estimated to weigh 550-700 lbs. The coffin was made 30 years ago and kept ready for the Queen's death.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.