1 in 5 Americans deserves to be poor
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I thought from the headline it was something a republican senator said but the number seemed low.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Every time some status seeking asshole at work says WhY dOn'T yOu GeT a ReAl PhOnE to me, my resolve to never own an iphone grows stronger.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How do quintiles work, Subby?
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Seems low.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If they had like some serious docking system going on where you could hook it up to a full size monitor/kb/mouse with just a drop in a slot I could justify the 1000+ price tag but I constantly fall down for no reason and bump into weird stuff and I would wreck that shiat in a minute
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Our techs at the hospital made $12 an hour. Virtually every one of them carried around the latest iPhone in their scrubs. Many of them worked two jobs just to make ends meet. I never understood that, and I never will.
 
keldaria
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Meh, to each their own. Verizon offers 0% finances for 36 months (or something like that) which makes this about $27.77 a month. Among a list of bad decisions, this ranks extremely low.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I had to do a payment plan on my Verizon/Samsung phone.  It's completely interest and fee free, and when I tried to pay cash, they said I could get $500 more for my trade-in if I made payments.  I was confused as to why they would give me a better deal if I didn't give them the money, but there weren't any hidden gotchas.

My guess is we're going to see a big uptick in financing phones, because they want you to do that for some reason?
 
Gonz [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's $1,000. That's not really enough to make someone poor.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just think of buying a new iPhone as charity to keep those kids working 12 hour days!
-- Tim Apple
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's what happens when the fruit flavor leaves the gum.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
On the one hand, we are a bit... confused. On the other hand, increasingly and worryingly, the device is the person.

I approach the next couple of decades with real apprehension.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No one would lie in a poll.

Clearly all debt is bad, even 0% loans when inflation is high. Free money is bad.
 
FaygoMaster [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Marcos P: If they had like some serious docking system going on where you could hook it up to a full size monitor/kb/mouse with just a drop in a slot I could justify the 1000+ price tag but I constantly fall down for no reason and bump into weird stuff and I would wreck that shiat in a minute


Was it Motorola (Atrix?) that made such a beast?  At any rate, the reviews panned it and it was quickly dropped.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mugato: I thought from the headline it was something a republican senator said but the number seemed low.



      
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I wish Nokia would release a 4G (or I guess 5G) capable version of the 3310.  They did a re-release with some slight updates a while back, but you cannot use it anywhere in the US anymore to my knowledge.  It's only 2G, which is still functional over there for a few more years. I believe they made that choice to prioritize battery life, which was why they gave it the lower network capabilities.

Anyhow, from a pure form-factor and general functionality point of view, I'd still take that phone even with a hit to battery life needed to maintain a 4G connection.


imageio.forbes.comView Full Size
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What next? Refrigerators?
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

alex10294: I had to do a payment plan on my Verizon/Samsung phone.  It's completely interest and fee free, and when I tried to pay cash, they said I could get $500 more for my trade-in if I made payments.  I was confused as to why they would give me a better deal if I didn't give them the money, but there weren't any hidden gotchas.

My guess is we're going to see a big uptick in financing phones, because they want you to do that for some reason?


It's for lock in. That's the hidden gotcha. 
They ended long term phone server contracts, so to keep the same business model they use the phone payment as a form of lockin. Some of them are now doing leases, essentially. You pay the same monthly and trade in your phone every X years.
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Poor people can't afford $46?

Fark user imageView Full Size


// jokey-jokey
// no arresty-arresty, plz
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
New phones seem to be all about the camera, I don't really take that many photos, so I'm not sure what's in it for me.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FaygoMaster: Marcos P: If they had like some serious docking system going on where you could hook it up to a full size monitor/kb/mouse with just a drop in a slot I could justify the 1000+ price tag but I constantly fall down for no reason and bump into weird stuff and I would wreck that shiat in a minute

Was it Motorola (Atrix?) that made such a beast?  At any rate, the reviews panned it and it was quickly dropped.


Dunno, just looked it up and Atrix seems to be line of phones(?)
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: Poor people can't afford $46?

[Fark user image 652x766]

// jokey-jokey
// no arresty-arresty, plz


That's a suicide kit, not a free phone kit.
You pull a freaking plastic pellet revolver on someone and you are at best getting a beating worst case shot.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just had a conversation with a coworker this morning.  She just got the screen replaced on her 5S.  Why?  She just wants a phone that can use WhatsApp, and couldn't justify spending 10x on even whatever constitutes a lower end new iphone these days.

Kinda curious how many are in the same spot, as in just need a smartphone that does the bare minimum, but still insist on dropping 4 figures on one.  The 1-in-5 number seems kinda low.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gonz: It's $1,000. That's not really enough to make someone poor.


Yes.
Yes it is.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

alex10294: I had to do a payment plan on my Verizon/Samsung phone.  It's completely interest and fee free, and when I tried to pay cash, they said I could get $500 more for my trade-in if I made payments.  I was confused as to why they would give me a better deal if I didn't give them the money, but there weren't any hidden gotchas.

My guess is we're going to see a big uptick in financing phones, because they want you to do that for some reason?


No one gets something for nothing.  A business pushing the "free" financing has the borrower over a barrel.  You'd have been better off buying outright.

/The House rarely loses
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FTFA: The new iPhone 14, which boasts the brand's longest battery life ever and offers incredible advances in photo technology and several new vital safety features, retails for close to $1,000

Cheapest is $800, which is 20% less than $1000. Still not cheap, but also not "close" unless your grasp of math is so bad that you're probably bad with money anyway.

You can also get a brand new SE for $430, but that lacks the status of the 14. And if that's what you really want, then of course you're willing to go into debt for it.

But fortunately, only iPhones drive behavior like this. Definitely not other electronics, or cars, clothes, jewelry, houses, trophy spouses, etc.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Smartphones obviate the need for a lot of other things.

Get an unlimited data plan and now you don't even need internet service, which probably covers the cost of financing the phone by itself.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: New phones seem to be all about the camera, I don't really take that many photos, so I'm not sure what's in it for me.


In theory, some of the same stuff you'd look for in a full-size computer, like the processor, the memory, screen size and resolution, etc.  Just depends on what you do (people that play lots of games, people who watch a lot of videos, etc.).

I don't actually know what usage trends are, but I would not be surprised to learn that younger people who've functionally never known a world without smartphones use them in lieu of a laptop (or desktop) for basically everything you'd formally need to do on a computer.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: EvilEgg: New phones seem to be all about the camera, I don't really take that many photos, so I'm not sure what's in it for me.

In theory, some of the same stuff you'd look for in a full-size computer, like the processor, the memory, screen size and resolution, etc.  Just depends on what you do (people that play lots of games, people who watch a lot of videos, etc.).

I don't actually know what usage trends are, but I would not be surprised to learn that younger people who've functionally never known a world without smartphones use them in lieu of a laptop (or desktop) for basically everything you'd formally* need to do on a computer.


*formerly
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Nobody deserves to be poor, subhole.

In America, 66% of the population lives paycheck to paycheck. The majority of those people are struggling to tread water and are probably making decisions every month over which bill to let go unpaid.

If we're not going to help those people as a country or principle (and it sure looks like we ENJOY having them in that state of miserable desperation), then I don't begrudge them whatever small splurges they need to get a little dopamine surge before the dread and misery find them again.
 
chawco
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My niece just started university. She's been working for years and saving her money. She took a gap year and went to Europe for a trip, and she left early because she had expended her full budget and didn't want to dip into her school savings. She's one of the most organized and conscientious 19-year-old you could ever meet

And she still bought a new iPhone. I don't know it was the 14, but I think it was close to $1,000. That basically means that she could have spent another week in Europe, but she wanted a better phone instead. That she's been careful and everything she spent in the last 3 years, but absolutely must have this perfectly at the date new version of a phone, when the version of the phone she had 5 years ago was probably more than she ever needed anyway

Apple and some of these companies have really got into people's heads and basically brainwashed them
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I think the articles headline ought to read "1 in 5 Americans polled are f*cking idiots"

Don't go into any kind of debt unless you absolutely have to
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If I have room on my credit card and I know I can easily handle the payments, then sure, I'll buy on credit.  But I don't, and can't, and that's why I still have an iPhone 7 Plus with a failing battery (and that I had to replace the screen on because I bought it used cheap as it had been dropped and the backlight only partly worked) that I am soon going to have to hit up iFixIt for so I can replace it myself, because at no point in the near future will I be able to afford a new thousand-farking-dollar phone.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

aimtastic: Every time some status seeking asshole at work says WhY dOn'T yOu GeT a ReAl PhOnE to me, my resolve to never own an iphone grows stronger.


I have literally never had anyone say that to me, and I've never been on the cutting edge of cell phones.

Might splurge on an iPhone 14 though. Looks like a pretty great device.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I always buy my phones unlocked from like Amazon or NewEgg. I get a new one about every 4-5 years once it gets bloated or the aps I use start seeming really slow. It then becomes my backup phone, assuming it still works.

Phones are absolutely critical equipment that everyone should have in order to interact effectively with society. A new phone is just like a new wardrobe for the school year or a boob job for your 18th birthday.. Absolutely critical.
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is why our country is a farking joke to the rest of the world.

So 1 out of 5 is really saying I'll ride the bus for the next 3 years so I can watch YouTube videos on a slightly larger screen of a device that has no real improvements.

/but look at the new 55 dollar case I bought for it!
//stupid farking Americans
///most of them anyway
////consume products, sheep
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Marcos P: If they had like some serious docking system going on where you could hook it up to a full size monitor/kb/mouse with just a drop in a slot I could justify the 1000+ price tag but I constantly fall down for no reason and bump into weird stuff and I would wreck that shiat in a minute


So you want an Android with USB C Thunderbolt, a cheap USB C dock and the DisplayLink app if the phone doesn't have DisplayLink support out of the box.
 
soze [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Marcos P: If they had like some serious docking system going on where you could hook it up to a full size monitor/kb/mouse with just a drop in a slot I could justify the 1000+ price tag but I constantly fall down for no reason and bump into weird stuff and I would wreck that shiat in a minute


I have an iPhone 11 Pro Max and beat the crap out of it in travel, sport, and throwing it places in warehouses because I have the physical coordination of one of those wavey tube guys at car dealerships.  I keep a little Bluetooth Microsoft folding keyboard and a tiny tripod in my everyday carry and it actually works really well for my email, Slack, and some Quip editing needs.  I wouldn't want to write a full white paper on it (and my engineers wouldn't want to code or do CAD on it), but I certainly could if necessary.  If I add the little A/V dongle it gives me an HDMI port so I can have a monitor going.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Our techs at the hospital made $12 an hour. Virtually every one of them carried around the latest iPhone in their scrubs. Many of them worked two jobs just to make ends meet. I never understood that, and I never will.


Status symbol signaling similar to folks wearing to folks wearing tons of bling but no healthcare or dentistry coverage.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Our techs at the hospital made $12 an hour. Virtually every one of them carried around the latest iPhone in their scrubs. Many of them worked two jobs just to make ends meet. I never understood that, and I never will.


The only way this makes sense is if that's playing substitute duty for having a computer at home as well.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I recently cleaned out a bin in the garage, and realized I had never recycled a single one of my mobile phones, going all the way back to the 'oughts and pre-touchscreen, pre-smartphones.  Including a single, dedicated PDA that wasn't a phone at all, and the 15-year-old Android tablet I currently use as a mouse board in the living room because it's better than anything I could buy...  there were 6.  Granted, I'd used 2 work-provided phones in that time as well... but 2 of those 6 were the old Palm PDA and the tablet, so not phones to begin with.  6 phones in 20 years.  Given that I made the last one stick it out for 7 years, I thought I was doing better than that, TBH.

For the time being, I manage to do it like we all wish we could do cars, but can't.  Buy upper-mid-range, brand new, and then run it into the ground over the long term.  Sooner or later they'll find a way to make that utterly unaffordable, too, I guess.

There are things to like about iPhones.  Unfortunately, there are way more things to hate about them.  I do family tech support for them, so I do know the details despite not using one myself.  But even if the pro/con balance wasn't awful, the premium price is murder.  I'm not paying some Apple exec's bonus in the form of a 500% markup so they can work some Asian peasnts to death for it.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I always buy my phones unlocked from like Amazon or NewEgg. I get a new one about every 4-5 years once it gets bloated or the aps I use start seeming really slow. It then becomes my backup phone, assuming it still works.

Phones are absolutely critical equipment that everyone should have in order to interact effectively with society. A new phone is just like a new wardrobe for the school year or a boob job for your 18th birthday.. Absolutely critical.


Boob jobs are not critical unless you're getting reconstruction due to breast cancer or some other breast related malady.
 
keldaria
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: If I have room on my credit card and I know I can easily handle the payments, then sure, I'll buy on credit.  But I don't, and can't, and that's why I still have an iPhone 7 Plus with a failing battery (and that I had to replace the screen on because I bought it used cheap as it had been dropped and the backlight only partly worked) that I am soon going to have to hit up iFixIt for so I can replace it myself, because at no point in the near future will I be able to afford a new thousand-farking-dollar phone.


Even if you have the room on your credit card, don't "finance" a big purchase on it if you don't have to, and cell phones don't qualify as a purchase you "have" to make. Interest rates on credit cards are stupid expensive with only pay day lenders being more predatory.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: Just had a conversation with a coworker this morning.  She just got the screen replaced on her 5S.  Why?  She just wants a phone that can use WhatsApp, and couldn't justify spending 10x on even whatever constitutes a lower end new iphone these days.

Kinda curious how many are in the same spot, as in just need a smartphone that does the bare minimum, but still insist on dropping 4 figures on one.  The 1-in-5 number seems kinda low.


I sure hope she doesn't use it for anything important like banking....
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: I wish Nokia would release a 4G (or I guess 5G) capable version of the 3310.  They did a re-release with some slight updates a while back, but you cannot use it anywhere in the US anymore to my knowledge.  It's only 2G, which is still functional over there for a few more years. I believe they made that choice to prioritize battery life, which was why they gave it the lower network capabilities.

Anyhow, from a pure form-factor and general functionality point of view, I'd still take that phone even with a hit to battery life needed to maintain a 4G connection.


[imageio.forbes.com image 263x173]


I don't need my phone to make calls.

/or to serve as a hammer
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

keldaria: Psychopusher: If I have room on my credit card and I know I can easily handle the payments, then sure, I'll buy on credit.  But I don't, and can't, and that's why I still have an iPhone 7 Plus with a failing battery (and that I had to replace the screen on because I bought it used cheap as it had been dropped and the backlight only partly worked) that I am soon going to have to hit up iFixIt for so I can replace it myself, because at no point in the near future will I be able to afford a new thousand-farking-dollar phone.

Even if you have the room on your credit card, don't "finance" a big purchase on it if you don't have to, and cell phones don't qualify as a purchase you "have" to make. Interest rates on credit cards are stupid expensive with only pay day lenders being more predatory.


That sounds like a great way to give away free money. You put everything on a credit card, then pay it off come payday. For anything else seek lower interest. With a 0% loan, or any below inflation, you are paying negative interest.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Hey Nurse!: Our techs at the hospital made $12 an hour. Virtually every one of them carried around the latest iPhone in their scrubs. Many of them worked two jobs just to make ends meet. I never understood that, and I never will.

The only way this makes sense is if that's playing substitute duty for having a computer at home as well.


They pay them $12 an hour, of course they don't have another computing device. The problem here isn't the iphone it's paying hospital employees less than McDonald's employees.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

JohnnyFark: This is why our country is a farking joke to the rest of the world.

So 1 out of 5 is really saying I'll ride the bus for the next 3 years so I can watch YouTube videos on a slightly larger screen of a device that has no real improvements.

/but look at the new 55 dollar case I bought for it!
//stupid farking Americans
///most of them anyway
////consume products, sheep


If $1000 keeps you on the bus, you weren't ever getting off the bus. 
Do you know what a car costs to buy and upkeep today, grandpa?
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: EvilEgg: New phones seem to be all about the camera, I don't really take that many photos, so I'm not sure what's in it for me.

In theory, some of the same stuff you'd look for in a full-size computer, like the processor, the memory, screen size and resolution, etc.  Just depends on what you do (people that play lots of games, people who watch a lot of videos, etc.).

I don't actually know what usage trends are, but I would not be surprised to learn that younger people who've functionally never known a world without smartphones use them in lieu of a laptop (or desktop) for basically everything you'd formally need to do on a computer.


Not just computers. You don't need to own a telephone, a TV, any form of video or audio media player, the personal media collections for the media players...
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
mediamoves.comView Full Size

Some people are poor because they're a victim of circumstances, while others are poor because they're idiots.  Back to you, Chet.
 
