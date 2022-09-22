 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Real Estate Agent in England offers up the safest places to buy a home in the UK to survive Putin's nuclear attack. Fallout survival kit sold separately (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
12
•       •       •

12 Comments     (+0 »)
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protect and Survive - part 8 - Make Your Fall-out Room and Refuge Now
Youtube TtGnRXxjhRo
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That Mitchell and Webb Look: "After The Event!" (Prequel to the Quiz Broadcast)
Youtube b8VlVG5umHo
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I don't want to survive a nuclear war, that sounds like unrelenting awfulness.

I'll head to ground zero, tyvm.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Threads (1984) - Bombing Scene
Youtube MrHoMSRZOS4


Extremely graphic - NSFW
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, that was a boatload of stupid.
 
thisispete
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The War Game Trailer
Youtube ztkEJ5jYvjA
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Shetland Islsnds?

worldatlas.comView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hey the highland Scotch will be safe. I'm good with that.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

EvilEgg: I don't want to survive a nuclear war, that sounds like unrelenting awfulness.


So much this. I'm unhappy when the store is out of my favorite cereal. No way in hell am I enduring a feral existence.
 
marckx
‘’ less than a minute ago  
All is fine in Brixworth. Sure, four bombs went off in all directions, but the circles do not reach you in safe haven Brixworth.
£268,932 and you're all sorted
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

